Steamboat Pilot & Today
23 Steamboat high school mountain bikers qualify for state championship
The short four-race season flew by for the Steamboat Springs high school mountain bike team that traveled to Eagle for its final race of the Colorado High School Mountain Bike League’s regular season on Sunday, Oct. 9. The team earned five podiums at the race and overcame the challenges...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors take second win of the month
Steamboat Springs boys soccer defeated Montrose 4-1 at home on Saturday, Oct. 8. Up three goals at halftime, the Sailors took a more defensive approach in the second half, and neither team was able to score. Steamboat has been working toward an undefeated stretch in October to make a push...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
PHOTOS: Steamboat middle school production hopes to makes its case with opening of Legally Blonde
Forty-four students from the Steamboat Springs Middle School and Sleeping Giant School will step into the spotlight this week during four presentations of Legally Blonde, Jr., Thursday, Oct. 13, Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15. “I’ve done Legally Blonde (in the past) and the kids love it,” said director...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Guest column: Proposition 2A will damage the fabric and the future of Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs has built a reputation as one of the most family-friendly vacation destinations in Colorado, an authentic mountain town with one of North America’s premier ski resorts. Yet come November, instead of being known for horseback riding and champagne powder, the city could be known for being one...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Mary Hayes
Mary J. Hayes, 80, passed away October 8th at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, CO. Mary Jeanne was born June 19th, 1942 to Norval V. Hayes and Marie C. (Weber) Hayes in Danby, Missouri. Mary graduated from Wiggins High School in 1960. Following graduation, she moved to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate Column: Savannah Wolfson for Colorado House
I’m Savannah Wolfson, and I’m a mom raising our children in South Routt. You may know me as Savvy, who took the Colorado Master Gardener’s course with you, sold you goat’s milk soaps from my sustainable microdairy or who led your child’s reading group at Soroco Elementary.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Guest column: Steamboat Springs ballot measure 2A is a critical community investment opportunity
Steamboat Springs has a severe housing crisis. For the last 40 years, the affordable housing demand for the local workforce has greatly outpaced the supply. But recently, the magnitude has exploded. And the gap will continue to grow until we make a significant change. So we urge you to join us in voting yes on on 2A to house our community.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Sue Hansen
Sue Hansen passed away of an aggressive lung cancer surrounded by family and friends. Sue was born and raised in Clinton, Iowa. Sue’s love of the mountains was inspired from her ski trips to Colorado while growing up. Sue attended University of Colorado before moving to Steamboat Springs in 1982. During her years here she was an avid mountain and road biker, cross country, alpine skier, and always a hiker, even during her battle with cancer.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New Latin market brings authentic flavors to downtown Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs High School student Arianna Aguilar and her grandmother were all smiles Monday, Oct. 10, as they shopped for plantain leaves inside The Boat Latin Market, which just opened in Steamboat Springs. “We haven’t been able to find plantain leaves,” said Aguilar. “We normally have to drive to Denver.”...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City closes Yampa River and Fish Creek confluence through Oct. 31
A small section at the confluence of the Yampa River and Fish Creek along with an area of Fish Creek will be under a voluntary closure through Oct. 31. Working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the City of Steamboat Springs is applying the closure as a way to protect the native mountain whitefish population during their annual spawn migration and concentration.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Stewart promoted into SSPD command position
Christina Stewart, a civilian employee for the Steamboat Springs Police Department, has been named to a new command position, support services manager, where she will oversee 13 civilians and two sworn members of the police force. “We didn’t have to look far to fill this important leadership role showcasing the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate Column: Jenny Thomas for Routt County clerk and recorder
My name is Jenny Thomas and I am the Routt County clerk and recorder. For nine years I served as a deputy clerk in all areas of the operations of the clerk’s office. In 2019, I was appointed to serve as the Chief Deputy under Kim Bonner. Upon her retirement in January 2022, I was appointed to complete her term as the clerk and recorder. This year I am on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for the position of the Routt County Clerk.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidates for state House, Senate and Routt commissioner vie for votes at election forum (with video)
Candidates up and down the ballot vying for election on Nov. 8 spoke to Routt County voters Monday, Oct. 10, as part of the Steamboat Pilot & Today 2022 Election Forum. Hosted in partnership with the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors, the Steamboat Chamber and both local political parties, the forum aimed to help voters learn more about the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8, House District 26, Routt County commissioner and more.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Meghan Lukens is the qualified candidate to support public education, the environment
Meghan Lukens understands the complexity of what it means to serve as state representative and has the education and career background to make the right decisions for our diverse district. Meghan was a student in my creative writing class her senior year, my colleague at Steamboat Springs High School in our humanities department and is a dedicated environmentalist who I collaborate with in my current work for river advocacy. We need a highly educated representative like Meghan who has consistently exhibited a dedication to improving society through actionable public service.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Comcast service center in the crosshairs at City Council discussion
The City of Steamboat Springs is updating the terms of its franchise agreement with Comcast, specifically cable television, and some significant changes might be on the way. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Steamboat’s Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Bock asked City Council for direction regarding several potential changes, including whether the city should maintain its Public, Education and Government TV Channel 6.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate Column: Dylan Roberts for Colorado Senate
Hello Routt County voters, I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CPW asks public for help solving poaching case near Craig
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help identifying the person or persons who killed a mule deer buck last week near Craig. Wildlife officers were alerted to the deer carcass on Friday, Oct. 7, off Moffat County Road 31, about 5 miles northwest of Craig. The buck was shot with a rifle and left behind to rot, according to CPW.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Numbed by negative mailers? Look for the facts
Dead bunnies, skull and crossbones, many of us independent voters are being bombarded with nasty, negative and untrue mailers. It’s enough to make the average voter not want to vote for anyone and not believe anything. But hold on. Democracy is a messy business and we have critical issues...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County sales tax revenues continue to surprise; up 50% since 2019
Routt County’s sales tax revenues have continued to surge higher this year, with the latest end-of-year projections showing the county will have collected about 40% more than anticipated. Sales tax revenues have historically grown at about 5% a year, according to County Finance Director Dan Strnad. But since the...
