NWS: Light to Moderate Rain in Store for the Concho Valley Columbus Day
SAN ANGELO – A few showers with weak embedded thunderstorms will cross the Concho Valley Monday morning with widely scattered rainfall along a weak trough of low pressure and the storms will increase in coverage in the afternoon. The National Weather Service office at Mathis Field recorded .06 inches of rain as of midnight with additional amounts falling this morning. Meteorologists forecast less than half an inch overall today with isolated higher amounts. Some of the stronger storms could cause some minor street flooding. There is a 30% chance of continued light, scattered rainfall…
Major water main break on Sunset and Knickerbocker
SAN ANGELO, Texas(UPDATE 5:45 p.m.) — The water main break was discovered at around 5:15 p.m. and is currently waiting for the Water Department to address the break however traffic has been diverted and is being attended to. The cause of the break is suspected to have been from drilling in the area by a […]
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
What to do in San Angelo: Oct. 11 through Oct. 16
From the West Texas Tattoo Convention, Paintbrush Alley Market Days and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre performance, there is plenty of ways you can get in touch with your creative side in San Angelo this week.
Irion County reports electricity issue in Mertzon
IRION COUNTY, Texas — Irion County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an issue with electricity in Mertzon with possibilities affecting the entire county. The cause of the issue is currently unknown and the office states uncertainty regarding who is affected and recommends citizens to contact their providers Concho Valley Homepage will monitor the situation and update […]
San Angelo Kohl's store set to open Nov. 4
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo's Kohl’s location, 5825 Sherwood Way, will open to the public Friday, Nov. 4. According to a Kohl's release, the 55,000 square foot store will feature a Sephora at Kohl’s and a large active section right at the entrance, highlighting national brand favorites such as Nike, Under Armour, adidas and Champion. It will also include bright, open aisles for easy navigation and customer conveniences to make the shopping experience even easier, including self-checkout, self-returns, self-pick up for online orders and Amazon Returns.
'Fort Concho After Dark' explores paranormal activity in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Death and dismemberment will be amongst the topics of discussion from 8- 10 p.m. Oct. 22 at Old Fort Concho, 630 S. Oakes St. The historic 1800s landmark will be hosting "Fort Concho After Dark" to explore the paranormal and tickets are already all sold out for the Oct. 14 date.
U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo
Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions-San Angelo Lake View football tickets on sale at BHS athletic office
Tickets for Thursday night’s District 2-4A Division I football game between the Brownwood Lions and Lake View Chiefs, at 7 p.m. in San Angelo, may be purchased at the Brownwood High School athletic office through noon on Thursday. They are $5 Adults and $3 Students. Money from tickets sold...
Two crashes happen at same time on Runnels County highway, one involving feral hog
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two crashes happened at the same time on a Runnels County highway Sunday night. The fire crash happened when a vehicle that was traveling north down US 277 near Wingate collided with a landscaping truck that was traveling the same direction just before midnight. At the same time, another vehicle […]
Tragic Loss of Marine A Blow to Toys For Tots
The death of a U.S. Marine and assault of service members in a tragic attack here in San Angelo on October 2nd was devastating. Our service members know the risks of serving. Yet, no one expects our dedicated soldiers to be slain right here in the communities where they serve.
Haunted History: Lone Wolf Bridge
The Lone Wolf bridge San Angelo knows today has been standing over the South Concho River for 100 years however the original structure was initially built in 1888 giving this bridge a long and some might say haunted, history.
Airmed 1 Air Ambulance Responds to Bad Concho County Crash
EDEN, TX – Photos indicated it to be a gruesome crash in Concho County on Tuesday night. But it resulted only in minor injuries. According to the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, on Oct. 11, firefighters with the Eden VFD were called out of a major crash on U.S. 83. As crews arrived, they discovered a black truck that had crashed into a tree. The crew had to extract the victim.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Concho Valley Live: John DiGirolamo shines light on Human Trafficking in new book
John DiGirolamo is a critically acclaimed author, speaker and anti-human trafficking advocate. In his latest book “It’s Not About the Sex” he shares true stories about Human Trafficking from a Law Enforcement Officer, a Survivor, a Brothel Madam, and an Advocate. Signed copies can be purchased directly...
Goodfellow AFB Holds Memorial Service for Fallen Marine
GOODFELLOW AFB – Goodfellow Air Force Base held a memorial service Friday for fallen United States Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell. As we reported last week, Rudisell died from wounds sustained in a fight in the parking lot of the Whiskey River Saloon in downtown San Angelo. According to Goodfellow, "The 17th Training Wing and San Angelo are deeply saddened by this tragedy," said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. "Staff Sgt. Rudisell was an essential member of our 17th Training Wing and Joint Service family, he will be sincerely missed and his tragic death is being…
Tom Green County jail logs: October 12, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE REVENUE FROM TOM GREEN CO. SCHOOL LAND
Brenham and Burton ISDs are set to receive considerably more revenue this year from Washington County school land in Tom Green County. This (Tuesday) morning, Washington County Commissioners approved the 2021-22 school lands report and disbursed funding to the two school districts. Commissioners annually distribute revenue from mineral rights, farming leases and hunting leases in Tom Green County based on the schools’ average daily attendance.
Additional arrests made following deadly stabbing at Whiskey River Saloon
Three San Angelo residents were arrested following the deadly stabbing at Whiskey River Saloon.
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest 3 Local Suspects Involved in Fatal Fight at Whiskey River
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has arrested three local suspectss involved in the fatal fight at Whiskey River Saloon that led to one U.S. Marine getting killed. On October 4, 2022, Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division applied for and obtained arrest...
About the Downtown Bar Brawl That Led to Multiple Stabbings and Death
SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more…
