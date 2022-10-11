SAN ANGELO – A few showers with weak embedded thunderstorms will cross the Concho Valley Monday morning with widely scattered rainfall along a weak trough of low pressure and the storms will increase in coverage in the afternoon. The National Weather Service office at Mathis Field recorded .06 inches of rain as of midnight with additional amounts falling this morning. Meteorologists forecast less than half an inch overall today with isolated higher amounts. Some of the stronger storms could cause some minor street flooding. There is a 30% chance of continued light, scattered rainfall…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO