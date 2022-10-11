ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Light to Moderate Rain in Store for the Concho Valley Columbus Day

SAN ANGELO – A few showers with weak embedded thunderstorms will cross the Concho Valley Monday morning with widely scattered rainfall along a weak trough of low pressure and the storms will increase in coverage in the afternoon.   The National Weather Service office at Mathis Field recorded .06 inches of rain as of midnight with additional amounts falling this morning.  Meteorologists forecast less than half an inch overall today with isolated higher amounts.   Some of the stronger storms could cause some minor street flooding.  There is a 30% chance of continued light, scattered rainfall…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Major water main break on Sunset and Knickerbocker

SAN ANGELO, Texas(UPDATE 5:45 p.m.) — The water main break was discovered at around 5:15 p.m. and is currently waiting for the Water Department to address the break however traffic has been diverted and is being attended to. The cause of the break is suspected to have been from drilling in the area by a […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Irion County reports electricity issue in Mertzon

IRION COUNTY, Texas — Irion County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an issue with electricity in Mertzon with possibilities affecting the entire county. The cause of the issue is currently unknown and the office states uncertainty regarding who is affected and recommends citizens to contact their providers Concho Valley Homepage will monitor the situation and update […]
IRION COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Kohl's store set to open Nov. 4

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo's Kohl’s location, 5825 Sherwood Way, will open to the public Friday, Nov. 4. According to a Kohl's release, the 55,000 square foot store will feature a Sephora at Kohl’s and a large active section right at the entrance, highlighting national brand favorites such as Nike, Under Armour, adidas and Champion. It will also include bright, open aisles for easy navigation and customer conveniences to make the shopping experience even easier, including self-checkout, self-returns, self-pick up for online orders and Amazon Returns.
SAN ANGELO, TX
LoneStar 92

U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo

Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Airmed 1 Air Ambulance Responds to Bad Concho County Crash

EDEN, TX – Photos indicated it to be a gruesome crash in Concho County on Tuesday night.  But it resulted only in minor injuries. According to the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, on Oct. 11, firefighters with the Eden VFD were called out of a major crash on U.S. 83.  As crews arrived, they discovered a black truck that had crashed into a tree. The crew had to extract the victim.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Goodfellow AFB Holds Memorial Service for Fallen Marine

GOODFELLOW AFB – Goodfellow Air Force Base held a memorial service Friday for fallen United States Marine Staff Sgt. Bryce Rudisell.  As we reported last week, Rudisell died from wounds sustained in a fight in the parking lot of the Whiskey River Saloon in downtown San Angelo.   According to Goodfellow, "The 17th Training Wing and San Angelo are deeply saddened by this tragedy," said Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander. "Staff Sgt. Rudisell was an essential member of our 17th Training Wing and Joint Service family, he will be sincerely missed and his tragic death is being…
SAN ANGELO, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANTLY MORE REVENUE FROM TOM GREEN CO. SCHOOL LAND

Brenham and Burton ISDs are set to receive considerably more revenue this year from Washington County school land in Tom Green County. This (Tuesday) morning, Washington County Commissioners approved the 2021-22 school lands report and disbursed funding to the two school districts. Commissioners annually distribute revenue from mineral rights, farming leases and hunting leases in Tom Green County based on the schools’ average daily attendance.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

About the Downtown Bar Brawl That Led to Multiple Stabbings and Death

SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more…
SAN ANGELO, TX

