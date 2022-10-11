Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson hasn’t had much time to ruminate on his NHL head coaching debut in Wednesday’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche. “Not too much, really,” he said after practice at the University of Denver’s Joy Burns Arena. “I’m here to support the players and give them as much information or as little as I think necessary to keep them at an ability to feel ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO