One reason to watch the Chicago Blackhawks this season
The Chicago Blackhawks are at the beginning of a massive rebuild. General manager Kyle Davidson traded away budding superstar Alex DeBrincat and former first-round pick Kirby Dach before the NHL Entry Draft. He also let Dylan Strome walk in free agency. Blackhawks fans will have a hard time recognizing a...
9 Chicago Blackhawks storylines to watch this season, including who plays with Patrick Kane and how to fix the power play
Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson hasn’t had much time to ruminate on his NHL head coaching debut in Wednesday’s season opener against the Colorado Avalanche. “Not too much, really,” he said after practice at the University of Denver’s Joy Burns Arena. “I’m here to support the players and give them as much information or as little as I think necessary to keep them at an ability to feel ...
How to Fake It: The 2022/23 Blackhawks
The Blackhawks begin their season tonight against the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Denver. State of play: Blackhawks brass should get some credit for being the only local sports franchise to have the guts to tell the fans what's actually happening. It's a full rebuild at the United Center. No bones about it.
Galesburg Silver Streaks fall teams gear up for postseason: See when, where they play
GALESBURG — Regular-season competition is rapidly winding to a close and Galesburg High School fall sports teams are eyeing the possibilities ahead in the postseason. Regionals and sectionals in all sports will begin within the next two weeks and some schedules have already been announced by the Illinois High School Association. Here's a look...
'The Kid Knows How to Score': Connor Essegian Pushing For Minutes as a True Freshman
MADISON, Wis. -- It's probably safe to that Connor Essegian didn't put his best foot forward when Wisconsin and head coach Greg Gard were deciding whether or not to extend a scholarship offer during the final July evaluation period in 2021. While Essegian had a couple of great weekends previously with assistant coaches Joe Krabbenhoft and Dean Oliver in attendance, Essegian cooled off in Las Vegas and actually ended his AAU career without that offer from the Badgers in hand.
