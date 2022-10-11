Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Parkland Jury Reaches Decision in Death Penalty Trial
The jurors who will decide whether Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole reached a decision Thursday. The 12-person panel started deliberations Wednesday after getting instructions from Florida Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer. Wednesday evening, the jury requested to view the rifle and ammunition the gunman used in the killings.
NBC Miami
Parkland Jury Requests to View Rifle, Doesn't Reach Decision as Deliberations Begin
The jurors who will decide whether Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole requested to view his rifle and didn't reach a decision during the first day of deliberations. The 12-person panel started discussions Wednesday after getting instructions from Florida Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth...
NBC Miami
Jury Rejects Death, Gives Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Life Sentence
More than four-and-a-half years after 17 people were killed and 17 others were wounded in the Parkland school shooting, a jury has determined that the man responsible should spend the rest of his life behind bars. The seven-man, five-woman jury began deliberations Wednesday morning and returned Thursday morning to reject...
NBC Miami
As the Jury Deliberates, Parkland Families Hope For a Death Penalty Verdict
There’s a wall of photos and memorabilia in Debbi Hixon’s home, dedicated to her late husband, Chris Hixon. Murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as he confronted the gunman, Hixon will forever be a blessing in his family’s memories. Now Debbi Hixon, after attending the trial...
NBC Miami
Parkland Victims Endure Another Day of Emotional Agony in the Courtroom
The sentencing trial process has been pure agony for the families and friends of the 17 victims of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. For example, during closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutor Mike Satz again described how each victim died, how some of them were trying to hide or were running away, how they were not only shown no mercy, but they were killed in a way to maximize the terror they felt.
NBC Miami
Photos: Day of Agony for Families as Parkland School Shooter Gets Life in Prison
After a nearly three-month long trial, families of victims listened as a jury recommended on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 that the shooter who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in 2018 be spared the death penalty and instead be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Several families have expressed anger and disappointment in the decision, calling it a miscarriage of justice.
NBC Miami
‘No Such Thing as Closure': Community Leaders React to Life Sentence for Parkland School Shooter
State and local community leaders are speaking out after a jury sentenced the Parkland school shooter to life in prison without parole Thursday. More than four years after Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people and injured 17 more at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a jury rejected a death sentence and he will now be sentenced to life without parole.
NBC Miami
Broward Court Clerk's Daughter Freed on $250k Bond for Federal Tax Fraud Allegations
The daughter of Broward County’s Clerk of the Court, and three of eight other co-defendants, have been granted bonds of $250,000 each to be released from the Broward County Jail to await trial in a federal tax fraud case. Monika Shauntel Jenkins, 33, sat shackled in orange overalls before...
NBC Miami
Broward Doctor Won't Be Charged in Connection to Overdose Death
A Broward physician won’t be facing charges following the 2018 overdose death of a young woman inside his apartment. It’s been over four years since first responders found Natalie “Olya” Langille unconscious inside the apartment of Dr. Naval Parikh after he called 911. The Broward Medical...
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Accused of Molesting Disabled Teenager
A 51-year-old Tamarac man is accused of molesting a partially blind 15-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and several other disabilities. Saul Garcia was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 16, records show. According to the arrest report, Garcia was in the Lime Bay...
NBC Miami
One Shot Fired, Two People Hit, Suspect Arrested in Tamarac
An argument over food escalated to the point where two men were wounded by a single gunshot and now the accused gunman is facing two charges of attempted felony murder. Basil Terral Nelson, 30, lives with his girlfriend and several others in a Hampton Hills Boulevard home, investigators said. According...
NBC Miami
Boynton Beach Woman Arrested After Infant Ingests Fentanyl and Later Dies
A woman was arrested after police said a 10-month-old infant girl in her care in Boynton Beach ingested the dangerous drug fentanyl and later died. NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported Kelly Kirwan, 32, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Tuesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
NBC Miami
Man in Custody After Barricading in Fort Lauderdale Home
SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
NBC Miami
‘Swatting' Calls Cause Lockdowns at Multiple South Florida Schools
Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls. Pembroke Pines Police officials said multiple officers responded to West Broward High School, which was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. "We are aware of additional swatting calls which have affected other schools throughout the...
NBC Miami
Caregiver Accused of Emptying Mentally Frail Client's Bank Account in Fort Lauderdale
A Margate healthcare worker is accused of exploiting an elderly client by making repeated withdrawals from his bank account until he was overdrawn. Sandra May Hudson, 57, was working for Care Partners Nursing Services in late 2019 when assigned to care for a man who was deemed mentally incompetent after a psychiatric evaluation by medical staff at a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, police said.
NBC Miami
SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home
SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours. The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court. Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a...
NBC Miami
Man Killed in Shooting in Wynwood Neighborhood: Police
Police are investigating a shooting in a Wynwood neighborhood that claimed the life of one man late Tuesday night. Miami Police said the shooting took place just after 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Northwest 34th Terrace. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of several rounds being fired in...
NBC Miami
Man Shoots Another, Barricades Self in Pinecrest Home Before Shooting Himself: Police
A man was in critical condition after he shot another man, barricaded himself inside of his home and then shot himself Tuesday in Pinecrest, police said. It began as a domestic dispute in the Gardens of Pinecrest apartments near Kendall Drive, police said. The 30-year-old subject got into an argument with another man over a woman and shot him in the hand.
NBC Miami
‘He Loved to Help Others': Mom Mourns Tow Truck Driver Killed on Turnpike in Broward
The grieving mother of a tow truck driver who was struck and killed over the weekend while helping a motorist on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward is speaking out as authorities continue their investigation. Darryl Brooks, 22, was killed just after 5 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of the...
NBC Miami
Reported Tank Explosion Investigated in Doral
Crews are investigating a reported tank explosion Tuesday morning in the city of Doral. The reported explosion took place near the 8800 block of Northwest 35th Lane, just north of Doral Central Park and east of U.S. Southern Command. Workers reportedly were working on the tank when the explosion occurred.
