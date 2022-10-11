(Fargo, ND) -- After moving from Moorhead more than 4 years ago, a Fargo man now wants to serve in the North Dakota State Legislature. "When I moved over here I didn't want North Dakota to become like Minnesota. A freebie here from the government, a freebie there from the government, a regulation here, a regulation there, and we have good government for the most part in North Dakota. Certainly it can be improved, but it's much better than over in Minnesota in my opinion," said Brad Leeser.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO