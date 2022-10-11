Read full article on original website
North Dakota's state superintendent seeking public feedback for English education standards
(Bismarck, ND) -- Comments are being accepted for North Dakota's English and Language content standards. State superintendent Kirsten Baesler is asking all North Dakotan's to share their input for academic content standards going forward, which describe what skills and knowledge students should know throughout their K-12 education. Content experts will be revising the existing standards, with the help of feedback given by state residents.
North Dakota Chief Information Officer set to resign in December to join Bitzero International
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is losing his seventh cabinet member since June. Governor Burgum announced yesterday that Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley is resigning. Riley is set to join Bitzero International as its new CEO of American operations. His resignation goes into effect December 2nd. Riley was appointed...
North Dakota District 44 Representative Karla Rose Hanson says state childcare centers are at "Crisis point"
(Fargo, ND) -- A Distract 44 Representative is running to maintain her seat in the upcoming General Election. Karla Rose Hanson is a current North Dakota District 44 Representative, who is running again due to a district restructuring following the 2020 census. Hanson says she will continue to prioritize all stages of education, work to improve childcare statewide, and propose healthcare legislation.
Montana Investigators to lead probe into late North Dakota Attorney General cost overruns
(Bismarck, ND) -- Montana state investigators are set to lead a probe into construction cost overruns that happened under North Dakota's late attorney general. North Dakota lawmakers directed the current attorney general's office to appoint an independent agency to look into the matter. State auditor Josh Gallion presented a critical investigative report to lawmakers last month that raised questions of trust and double-billing.
North Dakota teachers union poll shows continuing "burnout" and thoughts of leaving profession
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota United, the largest teachers union in the state, has released results of a new poll, which show concerning trends among teachers employed in the state's public schools. The poll followed a similar poll commissioned by North Dakota United last January, which indicated teachers at that...
North Dakota Stockmen's Association: Nearly 15% of the state's cattle died in April blizzards
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Stockmen's Association and Stockmen's Foundation are assessing the amount of damage they helped to offset after the April blizzard and ice storms. The organizations say about 14-percent of the state's cattle herd died during the storms. Nearly 50 ranchers in 24 counties are getting...
Fargo candidate for state representative doesn't want "North Dakota to become like Minnesota"
(Fargo, ND) -- After moving from Moorhead more than 4 years ago, a Fargo man now wants to serve in the North Dakota State Legislature. "When I moved over here I didn't want North Dakota to become like Minnesota. A freebie here from the government, a freebie there from the government, a regulation here, a regulation there, and we have good government for the most part in North Dakota. Certainly it can be improved, but it's much better than over in Minnesota in my opinion," said Brad Leeser.
Democratic-NPL candidate for secretary of state supports ranked-choice voting for house seats and changes to electoral votes
(Fargo, ND) -- The Democratic-NPL candidate for North Dakota Secretary of State says if elected, he would advocate for voting rights. "We are seeing around the country some moves, and they are republican led, we're seeing some moves around the country that are trying to find ways to nick off certain segments of our population, to keep them from having access to the ballot," said Dr. Jeffrey Powell.
New effort aimed at reducing the number of roadside fatalities
(Fargo, ND) -- The Auto Club Group is launching a new effort aimed at keeping motorists stopped along the side of the road safe. It's called "move over for me". "So we just want to extend the courtesy of moving over a lane when it's available to all vehicles not matter if it's an emergency vehicle, your vehicle, my vehicle, or whatever it is alongside of the road," said Gene LaDoucer, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA - the Auto Club Group.
Essentia Health announces merger talks with Marshfield Cinic Health System
(Fargo, ND) -- Duluth, Minnesota-based Essentia Health announced Wednesday that representatives with the company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Marshfield Clinic Health System to evaluate a possible merger between the two healthcare companies. If the companies merge, the combined service area would include Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and North...
Minnesota looking to maintain top voter turnout status
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota election officials are expecting the state to maintain its top voter turnout status. Secretary of State Steve Simon says Minnesota has been number one in the country for voter turnout for three elections in a row. Early voting began September 23rd, and a higher number...
10-12-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2
00:30 - Kelly Armstrong - North Dakota Congressman. 26:06 - Margo Knorr - Issue regarding a hardship application with the North Dakota High School Activities Association.
10-13-22 The Chris Berg Show
Today's special guests: Cassie Schmidt "Let Parents Decide That" (Founder) 24:30. Amber Vibeto (North Dakota Conservative Advocates) 28:30. Shawn Wenko of Williston Economic Development (Executive Director) 38:40. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in...
12-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in hunting accident
(Fargo, ND) -- A 12-year-old boy has died after investigators say he was accidentally shot by his uncle while hunting Sunday morning. Tom Burch, the Sheriff in Cass County, Minnesota says it happened in Moose Lake Township, in rural Motely, Minnesota. The pair was hunting squirrels on public land. The man who shot the child is a 47-year-old resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in the Twin Cities. The incident remains under investigation.
