EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
Kamala Harris pokes the tiger again as she condemns China’s ‘disturbing behavior’ aimed at coercing and intimidating neighbors as she pledges to deepen unofficial ties with Taiwan
US Vice President Kamala Harris hit out at China for its 'disturbing behavior' towards its neighbors and pledged further support for Taiwan on Wednesday. She promised to deepen 'unofficial ties' with Taiwan, days after the US administration pledged its forces would defend the island, in comments likely to anger China's government.
Russian oil exports fall to their lowest level in a year as Moscow leans more on Asian buyers ahead of price cap plans
Russian seaborne oil exports fell to their lowest in a year in September, according to S&P Global. Moscow has been leaning more on Asian customers ahead of Western price cap plans. If implemented, the cap is estimated to leave Russia with an extra 2.5 million barrels a day of oil...
Gizmodo
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
‘He’s God’: China’s Top Leadership Is Set for a Reshuffle. But Xi Jinping Is Here to Stay.
China’s leadership succession has always been a black box. The process is so opaque that outsiders often have no way of knowing who will be in charge until the moment they step up to the podium at the end of a twice-a-decade Communist Party meeting. But as Beijing prepares to unveil its next leadership at the party congress next week, one thing is almost certain: the top leader, Xi Jinping, is extending his reign.
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
International Business Times
China's Top Problem Isn't COVID
China's top problem isn't how to contain the spread of coronavirus. It will recede on its own, as has been the case in many countries worldwide without lockdowns. But another problem, even more significant than coronavirus, won't go away any time soon: the burst of the housing property bubble. It could lead to a prolonged stagnation of the Chinese economy, far worse than the Japanese economy in the 1990s, with far-reaching consequences for Chinese society.
Washington Examiner
China endorses Elon Musk's plan for control of Taiwan
The Chinese government endorsed billionaire businessman Elon Musk’s proposal to hand over control of Taiwan to Beijing by making the independent island nation a “special administrative region” of China. Musk, the world’s richest man, has significant business interests in China, especially when it comes to manufacturing and...
Indonesia in talks with African countries to export its homemade COVID shot
JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia is in talks with several African countries, including Nigeria, to export and donate its homemade COVID-19 vaccine, its developer said on Friday, after becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to approve a domestically developed COVID shot.
nationalinterest.org
China Has No Legal Claim to Taiwan
The simple fact is that China has no more legal right to Taiwan than it has to Korea. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) August visit to Taiwan, mainland China has increased its threats to the island. Its bluster masks two inconvenient facts. First, the Chinese Communist Party recognized even before World War II that Taiwan was not part of China. Even Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged in a 1936 interview with hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan was no more part of China than Korea was. Second, Beijing has no legal claim to Taiwan even today.
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, is worried about Europe’s place in the new world. Europe is becoming increasingly isolated from long-standing partners, and officials are now becoming painfully aware that the continent’s economic security and political unity are at stake. The Russian invasion of...
China's 'liberal' Wang Yang seen as possible premier as reshuffle looms
HONG KONG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - When Wang Yang was Chinese Communist Party boss of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, the man now considered a top contender to be China's next premier displayed a liberal streak that has been less visible since Xi Jinping took power.
nationalinterest.org
Chinese Aggression Is Driving India and Japan Together
China’s increasing military capabilities have been drastically affecting nations like India and Japan, both of which face severe threats from Beijing’s expansionist behavior. As India and Japan held their Defense and Foreign Ministerial 2+2 talks on September 8, both nations reaffirmed to strengthen their ties through deepening cooperation...
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S.“Out of the need to maintain its sci-tech hegemony, the U.S. abuses export control measures to maliciously block and suppress Chinese companies,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. “It will not only damage the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also affect American companies’ interests,” she said. Mao also said that the U.S. “weaponization...
Fear driving China's tech manipulation poses threat to all -UK spy chief
LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China is using its financial and scientific muscle to manipulate technologies in a manner that risks global security, Britain's top cyber spy will say on Tuesday, warning that Beijing's actions could represent "a huge threat to us all."
US News and World Report
Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
TechSpot
Taiwan says destroying TSMC in the event of a Chinese invasion is unnecessary
In context: Once again, rising tensions between China and the US have put the spotlight on Taiwan and what would happen to TSMC, which manufactures more than half the world's semiconductors, in the event of an invasion. One proposal is to destroy the company's facilities, but the island's security chief said such a move is unnecessary.
NBC Miami
Globally Critical Chip Firm Tells U.S. Staff to Stop Servicing China Customers After Biden Export Curbs
ASML, one of the world's most important semiconductor toolmakers, told U.S. employees to servicing Chinese customers. It comes in response to Washington's latest rules that say, "U.S. persons" that support the development or production of certain chips in China require a license to do so. Meanwhile, TSMC, Samsung and SK...
