The simple fact is that China has no more legal right to Taiwan than it has to Korea. In the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) August visit to Taiwan, mainland China has increased its threats to the island. Its bluster masks two inconvenient facts. First, the Chinese Communist Party recognized even before World War II that Taiwan was not part of China. Even Mao Zedong, the founder of the People’s Republic of China, acknowledged in a 1936 interview with hagiographer Edgar Snow that Taiwan was no more part of China than Korea was. Second, Beijing has no legal claim to Taiwan even today.

