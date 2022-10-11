Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney General Kaul highlights community policing in Green Bay
A town hall forum lets voters talk about the issues that are driving them to vote on November 8. Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding. 54 years after the bridge was first proposed, a governor finally put it in the state budget. Coats for Kids campaign reaches halfway...
WBAY Green Bay
Attorney general candidates in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The race for Wisconsin attorney general saw both candidates in Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. Whoever wins on November 8 will play a key role in deciding enforcement policy, from crime and abortion to immigration and the environment. Democrat Josh Kaul is seeking his second term...
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee plant says warehouse is total loss but machinery spared; governor declares state of emergency
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - A spokesman for Resolute Forest Products says the warehouse and offices at the paper mill in Menominee are a total loss after last week’s fire that continues to burn. Seth Kursman, vice president of communications and public affairs, tells Action 2 News the machinery in...
WBAY Green Bay
Teachers oppose Oshkosh speech by former Education Secretary DeVos
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is in our corner of Wisconsin, at an event on the “Future of Education.” But her visit is seeing pushback from some teachers. DeVos was at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Tuesday night to discuss what the country...
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County, Menominee Nation partner to honor Native history
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County announced a partnership with the Menominee Nation to recognize a historical marker in the Fox Valley honoring the tribe. It comes on Indigenous Peoples Day. A very small piece of land alongside the Fox River is the exact spot where the Treaty of...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Fire Prevention Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments are providing reminders about fire safety to us all this week. October 9-15 is the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week in the United States. This year’s slogan is, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. The importance of this is...
WBAY Green Bay
Coats for Kids campaign reaches the halfway point
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s hard to believe we’re at the halfway point of this year’s Coats for Kids campaign, but Tuesday’s 80-degree high should be the last time it feels like summer this year -- the temperatures are forecast to soon drop below normal.
WBAY Green Bay
Local man helps relocate Ukrainian refugee family
54 years after the bridge was first proposed, a governor finally put it in the state budget. We talk with Nan Pahl, Greater Green Bay Salvation Army director of social services. Family in medical crisis loses home to fire. Updated: 2 hours ago. The fire comes weeks after their 13-year-old...
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee Indian High School says school events will have increased security
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District says there will continue to be an increased police presence and tighter security at schools and school events after a person with possible weapons was seen on surveillance video on the high school campus and outside buildings were damaged. A statement...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin family helping Ukrainian refugees find temporary homes
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Natalia Kryzhanivska, her husband Nabeel Rasheed and their two-year-old son Michael are now living in Suamico after leaving their home in Kyiv, Ukraine days after the Russian invasion started. “Suddenly, one day we lost it all,” said Natalia. “It’s hard to believe when you’re not there...
WNCY
New Drop-Off Sites For Drug Take Back Day
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County residents will have some new drop-off sites for Wisconsin’s fall Drug Take Back Day. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Wisconsinites can safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications at multiple locations around the state. “Collections like these...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Bourbon aged by Lake Michigan
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - For centuries, whiskey makers have used the oceans to help age one of the world’s most popular spirits--bourbon. A Wisconsin man has tried the approach with fresh water from Lake Michigan. After he could no longer easily find the fine bourbon he sought, Kerry Shaw Brown decided to make his own.
WBAY Green Bay
Long-discussed Brown County southern bridge gets $50 million help from state
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Drivers in southern Brown County have wanted an alternative way over the Fox River for decades. The need for more connectors over the Fox River in Brown County was first discussed in 1968. Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said $50 million in bonding would be included in Gov. Evers’s next budget.
WBAY Green Bay
2 of the final 4 “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” products are made in the Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A zero-emission electric fire truck and a lab machine that can provide results of tests of infectious diseases within minutes are among the four finalists for the 2022 “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.” And they are both made in our corner of the state -- in the Fox Valley, to be specific.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The great Great Lakes migration
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Michigan State University study says the Great Lakes states need to prepare for “climate change migrants.”. We’re not talking about Mexico or Canada. The MSU study is looking at people fleeing the droughts and wildfires in the west, hurricane-prone Gulf states, and people from the east and west coasts as sea levels rise.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: DART dodge
Green Bay Police warn of counterfeit cash, including 'motion picture' money
The Green Bay Police Department is sending out a warning to be cautious about counterfeit cash and “REPLICA” or “MOTION PICTURE” money that may be in circulation.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY nominated for three Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY is the proud recipient of three nominations for the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the Emmy Awards. Action 2 News at 5 is nominated for Outstanding Achievement for Evening Newscast: Smaller Markets. The nominated newscast was from Feb. 22, 2022. We covered breaking news of a deadly fire at Butch’s Bar in Sturgeon Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
WBAY Green Bay
DEA warns of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ meant to target younger populations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Drug Enforcement Agency is warning parents about an alarming trend called ‘rainbow fentanyl.’. The DEA says drug traffickers are purposefully making colorful fentanyl, known as ‘rainbow fentanyl,’ to mimic candy to attract kids and drive-up addiction rates among younger populations. “The...
