NYPD introduces new app for officers to better assist LGBTQ+ people in crisis

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A new app was debuted on NYPD officers’ cell phones Tuesday which will allow them to quickly search and access resources for LGBTQ residents in need.

The announcement, which was made on National Coming Out Day, was made in conjunction with Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Congressman Ritchie Torres, the LGBTQIA+ Advisory Committee members and other elected officials.

“Now NYPD officers will have this critical information at their fingertips and we will be able to share it with the people we serve instantly,” Sewell said. “If someone is looking for LGBTQ appropriate support related to legal, medical, shelter, mental health or a host of other vital services, they can now turn to any NYPD officer for assistance.”

Using map-based technology, the resources can be sorted by category or address for an array of services. Sewell stressed that the new app will provide assistance for crime victims as well as a tool for facilitating community outreach.

“Our work is ongoing and although the NYPD has made great strides we know there is always more work to do,” Sewell said. “We will never stop strengthening the ties and fortifying the bridges that we built over the years.”

Sewell also said that the app will be updated periodically to allow for new resources to be added.

“This is going to be a living, breathing application and we want to make it better as we go along,” Sewell said.

The app comes five months after an initiative was implemented for NYPD officers to disclose their sexual orientation in their personal records. More than 800 NYPD employees have self-reported their sexual orientation in the new system.