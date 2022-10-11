ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss to face MPs after mini-budget wreaks financial chaos

By Gavin Cordon
 2 days ago

The Prime Minister faces MPs on Wednesday for the first time since Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £43 billion mini-budget tax giveaway unleashed chaos in the financial markets.

Tories have returned to Westminster in a restive mood following the break for the party conferences, with their ratings tanking in opinion polls and economists questioning whether Mr Kwarteng’s plans are sustainable.

There was further turmoil on Tuesday after the Bank of England announced that its emergency support operation to protect pension funds would end this week.

Earlier, the Bank intervened for the second time in a many days to buy up Government bonds, warning of a “material risk to UK financial stability” with “fire sales” of assets if did not act.

But speaking in Washington, the Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said there could be no further support beyond Friday and it was up to the funds concerned to rebalance their holdings.

“My message to the funds involved – you’ve got three days left now. You have got to get this done,” he said.

His comments saw sterling fall back again against the dollar.

Meanwhile, Mr Kwarteng had to endure a further dose of criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which warned his package of unfunded tax cuts was making it harder for the Bank to get soaring inflation rates under control.

With the Institute for Fiscal Studies warning he will have to find £60 billion in public spending cuts if he persists with his tax plans, Tory MPs fear the Government’s reputation on the economy is suffering grievous damage among voters and markets alike.

After ministers refused to commit to uprating benefits in line with earnings – as Rishi Sunak had promised when he was chancellor – there are concerns also among Conservatives that it is the least well off who will end up paying the highest price.

In the Commons on Tuesday former Cabinet minister Julian Smith warned Mr Kwarteng that the Government must not balance tax cuts “on the back of the poorest people in our country”.

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng have already been forced to abandon plans to scrap the top 45p rate of tax in the face of a threatened revolt during the Tory Party conference last week in Birmingham.

There are questions as to whether they will have to make further retreats with some MPs deeply sceptical of their ability to make the numbers add up.

While both Prime Minister and Chancellor are sticking to the line that cutting taxes is the only way to get the economy growing again, there has been a noticeably more emollient tone in recent days.

Imagine a car with two drivers at the front and each of them has a steering wheel - and one wants to go left and the other wants to go right ... it's probably not going to work very well

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, IMF

Ms Truss – who will address Tory MPs at Westminster after facing Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions – is promising to bring smaller groups of backbenchers into No 10 on a regular basis to discuss their concerns.

She has also blocked plans to replace the former top civil servant at the Treasury – Sir Tom Scholar, who was abruptly sacked by Mr Kwarteng on his first day in office – with an outsider, appointing an old Treasury hand instead.

Mr Kwarteng meanwhile has brought forward the date of his “medium-term fiscal plan” – when he will explain how he intends to get the public finances back on track – to October 31 along with the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) latest economic forecasts in an attempt to reassure the markets.

The absence of any independent assessment of Mr Kwarteng’s tax plans by the OBR is seen as one of the reasons the markets reacted so badly to last month’s mini-budget.

While Ms Truss attempts to hold the line in Westminster, the Chancellor is in Washington for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank.

Ahead of his visit, the IMF’s chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said his fiscal policy was pulling in the opposite direction to the Bank which is expected to further hike interest rates to curb rising prices.

“Imagine a car with two drivers at the front and each of them has a steering wheel – and one wants to go left and the other wants to go right,” he told the BBC.

“One is the central bank trying to cool off the economy so that price pressures will ease, and the other one wants to spend more to support families… it’s probably not going to work very well.”

Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Liz Truss approval ratings now worse than Boris Johnson’s at height of Partygate scandal

Liz Truss’s approval ratings are now worse than her predecessor Boris Johnson’s ever were, plummeting even lower than his worst poll result during the height of the Partygate scandal.The disastrous polling by Opinium lands on the heels of chaotic and downbeat Conservative Party conference, which came just days after the Bank of England was forced to intervene to rescue UK pension funds and clear up the economic turmoil caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Carried out exactly a month since Ms Truss entered Downing Street, the polling found that Ms Truss’s popularity had plunged by 10 points in the space...
Liz Truss to hold meetings with Tory MPs in bid to woo critics

Liz Truss is set to launch a charm offensive to bridge the divides blighting the Tory party as she faces mounting pressure to raise benefits in line with inflation.As MPs file back into Westminster this week, the Prime Minister is expected to hold policy lunches with groups of colleagues and address the 1922 Committee of backbenchers on Wednesday.Her signal that she is in listening mode comes as she bids to stabilise her premiership following the fallout from last month’s seismic mini-budget, the ensuing U-turn on tax, a slump in the polls and last week’s chaotic conference – at which her...
Liz Truss accused of ‘betraying’ renters as no-fault eviction ban could be ditched

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of betraying renters over plans that could see a promised ban on no-fault evictions ditched and affordable home requirements dropped.Labour and housing campaigners were quick to hit out at a report detailing Tory plans to drastically reform housing regulations.One of the most eye-catching proposals would see some developers handed an exemption from building affordable homes, as well as plans to scrap some environmental protections, according to The Times.The paper also reported that expected legislation prepared by former levelling up secretary Michael Gove to ban no-fault evictions could be shelved.Matthew Pennycook, Labour’s shadow housing minister,...
Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
Ukraine on alert for further attacks as former Nato commander urges West to prepare for war

Kyiv was on alert for further Russian air strikes on Tuesday, as air raid sirens sounded a day after missile attacks across Ukraine left 19 people dead and more than 100 injured.Attacks continued on Tuesday with Lviv in western Ukraine hit, leaving parts of the city without electricity. There was also an attack on a thermal power plant as Russian strikes seemed to target key infrastructure targets.Early morning strikes on Tuesday killed at least one person in Zaporizhzhia.Volodymyr Zelensky was set to use an appearance before an emergency digital meeting of G7 leaders to ask allies to urgently...
Tory chair apologises for telling struggling people to just ‘get better-paid job’

Conservative party chairman Jake Berry has apologised for his remarks calling on struggling Britons to “go out there and get that new job”.The senior Tory admitted he regretted his “clumsy” comments was he grilled on his remarks during interviews on Thursday – insisting he understood how hard people worked.Mr Berry told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “People know that when their bills arrive, they can either cut their consumption or they can get a higher salary or higher wages, go out there and get that new job.”Asked about the remarks on Times Radio, he said: “I do think my...
Western Air Defense Systems Have Limited Effect on Putin's Mass Strikes

The mass strikes unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin early Monday have spotlighted a gap in Ukraine's defense system, raising the pressure on Western allies to quickly deliver more advanced military technology. But those efforts may run up against their own limitations when it comes to helping Ukraine defend itself against Moscow.
‘Prepare for back-breaking strikes’: Iran energy workers take action as protests against regime widen

Labourers at a major Iranian petrochemical plant in the country’s south went on a wildcat strike on Monday in solidarity with a nationwide protest movement sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of morality police. It’s the first sign that weeks of unrest are reaching the nation’s most crucial sector.In a dozen videos uploaded to the internet, workers at the petrochemical industrial zone in the Persian Gulf coast city of Assaluyeh could be seen gathering, chanting slogans against regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and closing off roads. There were also reports of a strike at...
Joe Biden warns of ‘consequences’ for Opec as it sides with Russia even as Saudi Arabia attempts de-escalation

Joe Biden has warned of “consequences” for Saudi Arabia after the Opec+ group announced a cut to oil production, in line with Moscow’s wishes. The 13-member Opec+ – a larger version of the organisation to include non-OPEC members that was formed in 2016 – said last week that it would cut its oil production by 2 million barrels per day in November, sending prices soaring ahead of winter.
Expectation of major Truss U-turn grows as pressure on PM builds

Liz Truss is expected to be forced to scrap parts of her mini-budget in the days to come, amid growing pressure on the Prime Minister to reassure markets and rescue her administration.Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to return from the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington to London this weekend, where he is likely to find a significant section of his mini-budget re-drawn after days of open revolt among Tory MPs and an emerging market consensus that another U-turn is on the cards.The Prime Minister’s key pledge to scrap the planned increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%...
PM Liz Truss warns against ‘drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU

The Government will “have to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” without a “negotiated solution with the EU”, the Prime Minister has said.Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss told MPs in the Commons “we can’t allow the situation to drift”.Her comments came as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the outcome of the UK’s negotiations with the EU “must reflect the objectives outlined by the Government” in the proposed legislation.Raising the issue at PMQs, he said: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me in welcoming the renewed negotiations with the European Union about the Northern Ireland Protocol?“That the...
Liz Truss news – live: PM will admit plan to boost economy will cause ‘disruption’

Liz Truss will admit that her economic plans, which she claims will boost Britain’s growth, will cause “disruption”.On Wednesday, in her first Conservative Party conference speech as leader of the party, the prime minister will insist that there can be no more “drift and delay” in her attempt to “break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle”.She will defend her “new approach” by saying it will “grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice” and “unleash the full potential of our great country”.It will be seen as her attempt to boost the Tories’ ailing morale, after chancellor...
Government accounts less reliable due to long delays, MPs warn

Long delays in publishing Government accounts have reduced their value and transparency, MPs have said.The influential Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticised the Treasury for releasing the 2019-20 Whole of Government Accounts (WGA) 26 months after the year-end and five months after the statutory deadline.The WGA should provide “a uniquely comprehensive view of how government manages taxpayer’s money and of the position of public finances,” the PAC said in a new report.Delays reduce the value and transparency of information in the WGACommons Public Accounts CommitteeBut the committee said the delay, caused partly by the impacts of Covid-19 on finance departments...
