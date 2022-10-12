The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!

The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year.

That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks.

Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right now with insane Prime Day deals on OLED TVs , kitchen appliances , video games , athleisure and much more. That means, yes, you can start your hunt for the best Christmas gift earlier than ever this year.

We’ve been eyeing deals like hawks during the Prime Early Access Sale so far and have found a number of items that will make the best Prime Day Christmas gifts of 2022. From the famous Ninja Indoor Grill to inexpensive Dewalt drills to, of course, Crocs , check out every Christmas gift we’re purchasing this year during Amazon’s second Prime Day.

Remember, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these discounts, so don’t forget to start your free trial if you’re not already a member!

We recently named the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022 as well as the Top Gifting Trends of the Year , and we’re something of an authority on gifts in general. A lot of our top holiday gift ideas are currently on sale during the Prime Early Access Sale (that was pretty much the whole point of the sale, so, no surprise), and so this is the perfect time to start crossing items off your holiday shopping list. All of the items below are sure to be popular gifts, and as of this writing, they’re all on sale. Make sure to get in on these deals today while this event is still live. You’ve only got a few hours left.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

No, your eyes aren’t fooling you. The newest AirPods Pro model is currently on sale for Prime Day right now, making for one of the best Prime Day Christmas gifts of the year. Okay, so it’s not a huge discount, but it still beats the price at the Apple store. These earbuds are complete with improved noise-cancellation and overall sound, and they’re a surefire winner for Christmas.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $223.24

National Geographic STEM Toys

In 2021, we named several National Geographic STEM toys to our list of the Top Toys of 2021, and the National Geographic Slime Kit made our list of the top Christmas gifts of 2022. Both of our selections — plus tons more National Geographic kits — are discounted as part of the Prime Early Access Sale.

Buy: Shop National Geographic STEM Toy Kits

Orastone Electric Hand Warmer

We love this electric hand warmer. It’s SPY-tested and approved and comes in a few different cute designs, making it a great Christmas gift for women. It’s also at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. This is your chance to pick up one of the year’s top stocking stuffers for under $25.

Buy: Orastone Electric Hand Warmer $19.99 (orig. $29.99) 33% OFF

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

With over 110,000 reviews and a current price drop of 55% off, this Amazon #1 Best Seller easily makes for one of the best Prime Day Christmas gifts you can give this year. Including ten different settings and seven tips for multiple users, the Waterpik is a must-purchase during this two-day sale.

Buy: Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $44.99 (orig. $99.99) 55% OFF

Gotrax GXL V2 Electric Scooter

Any percentage off of an electric scooter is a percentage we’re stoked about. So, 20% off of this Gotrax electric scooter? We’ll absolutely take it. Your giftee will be able to zoom down the street at 15.5 mph at a maximum of 12 miles to help them get anywhere they need to go.

Buy: Gotrax GXL V2 Electric Scooter $319.79

Apple 10.2-inch iPad

We’ve been focusing on iPad deals for the majority of 2022 because they’ve been so great. But, today proves that they aren’t stopping any time soon. You can currently pick up the 2021 Apple iPad for $269, making it an excellent Prime Day Christmas gift for 2022.

Buy: Apple 10.2-inch iPad $299.00 (orig. $329.00) 9% OFF

Mixology Bartender Kit

If you own a bar cart, you need a bartending kit on top of it. It’s just the way the cookie crumbles. Thankfully, this SPY-favorite kit is 47% off right now in gold.

Buy: Mixology Bartender Kit $21.37 (orig. $39.99) 47% OFF

5 Surprise Disney Mini Mystery Capsule (2-Pack)

We love these popular surprise toys, which make for excellent stocking stuffers. The new Disney Store edition 5 Surprise capsules are also on sale during Prime Day.

Buy: 5 Surprise Disney Mini Capsule $10.99 (orig. $15.99) 31% OFF

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Save over half on noise-canceling headphones from Beats right now. With 22-hour battery life, a ton of cool colors and a quality listening experience, we can assure you that Beats is the way to go this year.

Buy: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $169.95 (orig. $349.95) 51% OFF

Under Armour Men’s Woven Vital Workout Pants

Keep winter workouts (or indoor couch hangs) cozy with the help of Under Armour, currently available at 30% off.

Buy: Under Armour Men’s Woven Vital Workout Pants $28.00 (orig. $40.00) 30% OFF

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300

If there’s anything we learned over the course of the past couple of years, everyone needs to own a portable generator of sorts — and Jackery has become a SPY favorite upon this realization. Reliable, compact and quick to charge, the J ackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 is a powerhouse nobody should ignore. Sure, it might not be the sexiest gift on the planet, but it’s just about mandatory in the climate we’re living in. Get it for 40% off now.

Buy: Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 $209.99 (orig. $349.99) 40% OFF

Tozo W1 Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger

We tested and loved the ultra-thin Tozo W1 Wireless Charger, and it’s a perfect stocking stuffer for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Buy: Tozo W1 Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger $10.98 (orig. $19.99) 45% OFF

Crocs Classic Clogs

A sale on the best Crocs is a sale for us. The original Crocs Classic Clogs style is currently on sale for as low as $35 right now in a number of colors. Pick up a new favorite in a color you don’t have!

Buy: Crocs Classic Clogs $34.95 (orig. $49.99) 30% OFF

Buy: Crocs Classic Clog $34.39 (orig. $49.99) 31% OFF

Philips Norelco Multigroomer

We’ve spent a lot of time testing the best beard trimmers , and they’re always one of the best Christmas gifts for men . We love this particular trimmer from Philips-Norelco, which comes in a bundle for Prime Day that includes a handsome travel dopp kit.

Buy: Philips-Norelco Multigroomer Bundle $99.96

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum

Robot vacuums are a modern necessity for any lazy cleaner in 2022. Lucky for you, one of our favorites is now 49% off for Prime Day.

Buy: iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum $179.99 (orig. $349.99) 49% OFF

BISSELL MYair Blue Air Purifier

We’re obsessed with the BISSELL Little Green Machine, so we’re sure the brand’s line of air purifiers is just as excellent. For anyone seeking cleaner air, the MYair Blue Air Purifier is definitely something to consider as one of the best Prime Day Christmas gifts in 2022.

Buy: BISSELL MYair Blue Air Purifier $49.35

Radio Flyer My 1st Scooter

Push scooters are some of the top Christmas gifts for young kids in 2022, and this Radio Flyer scooter is on sale for a limited time!

Buy: Radio Flyer My 1st Scooter $23.99

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill

Any money saved on power tools is money well saved to us. DEWALT’s 20V Max Cordless Drill is an essential for any DIY fixes around the house. Because who wants to deal with wires anymore? No one. Pick it up for $70 off right now.

Buy: DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill $130.51 (orig. $169.00) 23% OFF

Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans

One article of clothing you can never go wrong with? Levi’s jeans. Not only does Levi’s make the most comfortable jeans on the planet, but also the most indestructible and reliable. Snag a pair of 501s for JUST $35 right now.

Buy: Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans $36.87

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Coffee lovers, stand up! The K-Slim Single-Serve is currently under $100 ahead of the holidays during Amazon’s two-day Prime Early Access Sale. All you’re missing is some K-cups.

Buy: Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $89.18 (orig. $129.99) 31% OFF

Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

Looking for the kitchen essential that truly does it all? Well, you’ve found it. The Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill doesn’t only grill, but it air fries, roasts, bakes and dehydrates, too. Time to sell every other appliance you’ve got on Facebook Marketplace and replace them with this 22% off deal.

Buy: Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill $132.99 (orig. $229.99) 42% OFF

Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens

A board game each year is necessary for every Christmas morning. Sorry, we don’t make the rules. Pick up this new classic for 37% during the Prime Early Access Sale.

Buy: Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens $16.48 (orig. $24.99) 34% OFF

CASOFU Burritos Blanket

If you don’t already own (or haven’t already gifted) the infamous burrito blanket, now’s finally time. Pick it up now for 62% off.

Buy: CASOFU Burritos Blanket $15.99 (orig. $40.00) 60% OFF

Hanes Men’s Underwear Boxer Briefs

Another non-sexy Christmas gift must-have? Underwear. It’s a yearly gift every dude needs or he simply won’t ever buy new underwear. Save 22% right now on this 6-pack from Hanes and snag underwear a little earlier this year.

Buy: Hanes Men’s Underwear Boxer Briefs $16.32

PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder

A gift for your pet that doubles as a gift for you? An automatic cat feeder. Because feeding kitty is too much of a chore. Snag yours from PETLIBRO now at just under $50.

Buy: PETLIBRO Automatic Cat Feeder $48.99

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

We don’t know how to tell you this, but the 2021 Ring Video Doorbell is just $40 right now . Yeah. That’s it.

Buy: Ring Video Doorbell Wired $64.99