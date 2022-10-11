ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City's 'Jeopardy!' champ crosses $250,000 mark, closes in on double-digit wins

By J. Staas Haught, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 2 days ago
It was another milestone win for Cris Pannullo.

The Ocean City resident's total winnings on 'Jeopardy!' crossed the quarter-million-dollar threshold with another decisive victory on Tuesday's episode. And the customer success operations manager and former poker player is now closing in on double-digit wins on the popular trivia game show.

Last week, Pannullo, who's kept his exciting win streak alive with smart bets and strong gameplay, locked up an invitation to next year's Tournament of Champions, the annual bracket-style faceoff between the previous season's best players.

Local news:How did a Georgia woman's ashes end up in the bay at Ocean City?

Tuesday's win, his eighth since first appearing on Sept. 30, came with a one-day total of $53,601.

Pannullo's running total is now $275,502.

The South Jersey man will go for nine straight wins Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on local ABC stations.

J. Staas Haught is the regional news director for the South Jersey newsrooms of The Daily Journal, Courier Post and Burlington County Times.

