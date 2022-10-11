Arline Catherine Caldwell Powell returned to her heavenly father after passing away in Price, Utah from complications due to diabetes on October 9, 2022. Arline was born to Virgil Paul Caldwell and Mildred Warr Bawden on March 21, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up in Magna, Utah and attended Garfield and Magna Elementary’s, Magna Junior and Brockbank Junior High’s, and Cyprus High School. She later earned her degree from Carbon High while being a wife and mother to five children. These five children were her purpose and joy in life. Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother, a grandmother of 17, and a great grandmother of 38 and one on the way.

PRICE, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO