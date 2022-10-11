Read full article on original website
Arline C Powell – October 9 2022
Arline Catherine Caldwell Powell returned to her heavenly father after passing away in Price, Utah from complications due to diabetes on October 9, 2022. Arline was born to Virgil Paul Caldwell and Mildred Warr Bawden on March 21, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up in Magna, Utah and attended Garfield and Magna Elementary’s, Magna Junior and Brockbank Junior High’s, and Cyprus High School. She later earned her degree from Carbon High while being a wife and mother to five children. These five children were her purpose and joy in life. Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother, a grandmother of 17, and a great grandmother of 38 and one on the way.
Kevin Chock – September 30 2022
A wonderful “black” soul left this earth on September 30, 2022. Kevin Chock, self-proclaimed “Lone Wolf” passed away peacefully with the love of his life by his bedside. Kevin was born on August 4, 1956 to George and Roberta Chock in Shasta, California. His family moved...
USU Extension Emery County has a full calendar for the month of October
The USU Extension Emery County office has a calendar full of activities for the month of October. Extension Assistant Professor, Rowe Zwahlen stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the events. First up will be a course that is part of the Castle Country Gardens and...
Carbon rolls past Grantsville into 3A quarterfinals
An offensive explosion lifted the No. 4 ranked Carbon Lady Dinos past No. 13 Grantsville 7-3 in the second round of the 3A State Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Price. Playing host to the win-or-go-home contest, Carbon held a 3-1 lead at the end of the first half. That advantage continued to grow in the second half as the Lady Dinos added four more goals to comfortably march into the quarterfinals.
Emery’s soccer season ends with road loss to No. 2 Canyon View
The Emery Lady Spartans suffered a season ending loss to the Canyon View Falcons in the second round of the 3A State Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Cedar City. Ranked No. 15 in the 3A classification, the Lady Spartans traveled to meet the No. 2 ranked Falcons for the third time this season. In the end the Falcons proved to be too much as they grabbed a hefty a 9-0 victory.
Lady Spartan volleyball handles Canyon View in straight sets, Carbon next
A straight set victory on Tuesday night by the Lady Spartans gets them ready for their meeting Wednesday night with the Dinos in Price. The Canyon View Falcons were in town for the final regular season meeting between theses two teams and Emery wasted no time dispatching the Falcons in straight sets.
Emery soccer gets past Grand moves on in state championships
The Lady Spartans jumped into the playoffs on Saturday when they welcomed the Grand County Red Devils to Castle Dale. The 3A State Championships got underway over the weekend at home sites across the state, and the Emery Spartans moved on defeating the Red Devils 3-2. Emery ended the season...
