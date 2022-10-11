ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Hugh Jackman, Josh Gad, And More Pay Tribute To Angela Lansbury After Her Death At 96

This week, beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. The veteran star amassed numerous credits over her 80-year career but was arguably most famous to the masses for her role in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast and for leading the much-missed television series Murder, She Wrote. To say that Lansbury was an icon of the stage and screen would be an understatement. And since her passing was reported, many stars -- like Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad -- have paid tribute to her for her extensive contributions to the entertainment industry.
OK! Magazine

Angela Lansbury Had No Plans To Retire Prior To Death: 'It's Something That Propels Me Forward'

On a chilly mid-November night in New York City, Oscar and Tony-winning actress Angela Lansbury happily rehearsed for her return to the stage in a one-night-only benefit reading of The Importance of Being Earnest at Lincoln Center. “I simply love the feeling that you and the audience are together in it,” she told Closer about being onstage. “It’s something that absolutely propels me forward to go out there and give my absolute best every time.” Angela turned 94 in October 2019, but “I don’t feel anything like that,” she said at the time. “You are what you eat, that’s what...
The Independent

Angela Lansbury: Enduring appeal of Murder, She Wrote star was no mystery

The sad news of the death of Angela Lansbury, just a few days shy of her 97th birthday, brought to an end one of the longest and most storied careers in Hollywood history. While she will perhaps be best remembered for the 265 episodes (and four feature-length movies) she spent playing best-selling mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, a stint that earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the “most prolific amateur sleuth”, Lansbury packed her eight decades on stage and screen with a host of memorable roles. To each of them, she...
buzzfeednews.com

Angela Lansbury, Star Of Stage And Screen, Has Died At 96

Dame Angela Lansbury, the acclaimed actor of stage, film, and television, has died, her family said Tuesday. She was 96. The actor died in her Los Angeles home at 1:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, her three children said in a statement provided to BuzzFeed News. She was just five days shy of her 97th birthday.
The Independent

West End to dim lights in honour of ‘immensely talented’ Dame Angela Lansbury

London’s West End theatres will dim their lights in memory of “immensely talented” Dame Angela Lansbury, after her death at the age of 96.The Irish-British and American actress, best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote, was a leading light on Broadway and the West End throughout her career.According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.As a tribute to her, West End theatres will dim their lights before performances for two minutes at 7pm on Wednesday, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and...
Decider.com

Angela Lansbury, Dead At 96: Was She A Great Trouper, Or The Greatest Trouper?

After a long career that was as varied as it was distinguished — and that had not, as it happened, even come to an end — Angela Lansbury died today at the age of 96. Now 96 is, under most circumstances, a highly desirable old age. And yet I, and many others, shuddered to learn of Dame Angela’s death. She’d been an awe-inspiring presence in so many lives that we WANTED her to live forever, even if we could not expect her to. Was she a great trouper, or the greatest trouper?
thedigitalfix.com

Hollywood and TV legend Angela Lansbury has passed away, aged 96

Dame Angela Lansbury, best known for playing Jessica Fletcher on long-running detective series Murder, She Wrote, has passed away aged 96. Lansbury’s other popular roles included Mrs Potts in classic Disney movie Beauty & the Beast. Lansbury made her film debut in 1944’s Gaslight (which is where the phrase...
NBC News

Actress Angela Lansbury has died at 96 years old

18-time Emmy nominee and five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury has died at 96 years old. NBC News’ Anne Thompson reflects on her remarkable acting career, where she was best known for her roles in “Murder, She Wrote” and “Beauty and the Beast.”Oct. 11, 2022.
A.V. Club

Angela Lansbury's most memorable—and surprising—roles

The late, widely beloved Angela Lansbury holds a unique place in the pop culture firmament as a performer who sustained a nearly eight-decade career filled with triumphs in film, on stage, on television, and even in animation. She was an adventurous actress who never shied from fitting herself into a dizzying assortment of characters. Yet while her talents were deeply respected and earned her an assortment of accolades, it was her late-life TV role as Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher—in tone and manner likely the closest to Lansbury’s actual persona—that made her a genuine icon.
Soaps In Depth

Vincent Irizarry Shares a Special Memory of Working With Angela Lansbury

The entertainment community was heartbroken by the death of Angela Lansbury, and many shared their personal memories of working with the legendary performer. Soap star Vincent Irizarry has appeared on numerous daytime dramas like GUIDING LIGHT, ALL MY CHILDREN, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS, and DAYS OF OUR LIVES, but his acting career has taken him into films and primetime, including an episode of Lansbury’s beloved classic, MURDER, SHE WROTE.
