‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Longtime Partner
Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has gotten married to her longtime partner Genevieve Davis and she’s… The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Announces Marriage to Longtime Partner appeared first on Outsider.
Jeopardy! contestant fumes over ‘lack of help’ on-stage & slams a major issue that players ‘shouldn’t have to lose over’
A JEOPARDY contestant has fumed over a major issue with the game show she said left her feeling helpless against Amy Schneider. Terry Wolfisch Cole had enough earnings to defeat the 40-time champ in the last round. Amy faced Terry - a professional storyteller from West Simsbury, Connecticut - and...
Pat Sajak Calls Out 'Wheel' Contestant For Lying
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981, but in recent months, some fans of the show have been calling for the 75-year-old to retire... or even to be fired. Pat's on-air behavior and comments lately have really gotten the attention of Twitter. The incidents range from slightly...
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
Jeopardy! Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan
The father and son share a striking resemblance Ken Jennings has been hosting Jeopardy! for over a year and now is starting to get more personal with fans. Ken, 48, is well known by fans of the game show dating back to his 74-game winning streak in 2004. While the contestant turned host always has all the answers, he has left fans with some questions about his home life. However, he changed that over the weekend with a sweet tweet and a rare photograph of his son Dylan. On...
Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition
Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Social media erupts after 'Jeopardy!' contestant allowed to change answer
“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings allowed a contestant to change his answer, but later denied a second contestant from doing the same.
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Who Should Take Over From Pat Sajak as Host? (POLL)
After 40 seasons fronting the show, Pat Sajak has teased that he may be ready to relinquish his hosting duties on ABC’s Wheel of Fortune. But if he does decide to leave, who could possibly replace him and what does it mean for his long-time cohost Vanna White? Could she take over from Sajak, or will the show’s producers look to bring in a new face, or possibly a whole new hosting team?
Jeopardy!’s Ken Jennings shades executive producer before champ Cris Pannullo’s ‘unbelievable’ 7th win
JEOPARDY! host Ken Jennings has shaded the game show's executive producer Mike Davies, seemingly kicking some dirt his boss's way with an off-the-cuff comment. On Monday's episode, reigning champ Cris Pannullo then scored a 7th win with an amount fans couldn't believe. The returning champ faced Eugene Hahm, an attorney...
Fox Nation's Sharon Osbourne blasts ‘ignorant’ Don Lemon, ‘cray-cray’ Joy Behar
Fox Nation’s "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back" namesake Sharon Osbourne blasted "ignorant" CNN host Don Lemon and "cray-cray" ABC News host Joy Behar for wronging her over the years in a new interview. Lemon, who was recently moved from CNN’s primetime lineup to a morning show gig, came...
Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Says Mother Provides Her With Fashion Feedback After Episodes
Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik is receiving some feedback on her fashion choices from someone quite… The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Says Mother Provides Her With Fashion Feedback After Episodes appeared first on Outsider.
David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'
David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
Jeopardy! contestant reveals wildly rare secret history with the game show before first win in Ken Jennings-hosted game
JEOPARDY! scored a new winner tonight in Martha Bath, but she revealed something wild before her upset victory. The contestant is actually not so new to the game show, which stunned host Ken Jennings and viewers at home. Jeopardy!'s shiny new season premiered on September 12th and alum Ken Jennings,...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Has Emotional Reaction to Season 39 Premiere
New Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings had an emotional response when he took the stage for the season 39 debut. Though Jennings has been on the iconic stage many times over the years, something was different on this occasion. He cites his response to the return of the studio audience after more than two years as the reason for his reaction.
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Considering Big Rule Change
Jeopardy!‘s executive producer Mike Davies is toying with an interesting format change to help shake up the long-running game show, but not everybody is on board with the idea. Speaking on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast on Monday, September 19, Davies brought up the concept of offering cash bonuses to...
Jeopardy! champ hits milestone while surprising host Ken Jennings with wild outfit detail tied to his line of work
JEOPARDY! host Ken Jennings and viewers at home were astounded when now-4-time champ David Sibley hit a milestone while donning a surprising clothing detail. On Thursday's show, he not only won but did so in style. Reigning champ David is an Episcopal priest from Washington - he faced Sonalee Rau,...
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Mayim Bialik’s Official Hosting Debut
Mayim Bialik made her debut as an official host of Jeopardy!, and fans are taking to Twitter to voice their opinions. Bialik’s first time pulling host in an official capacity was for the celebrity edition of the show. Many are happy with her performance. However, others seem to think that her being official means the gloves are coming off.
'America's Got Talent' Spinoff With Host Terry Crews Coming to NBC
Terry Crews' hosting gig on America's Got Talent will continue. NBC has announced a brand new spinoff of the popular reality competition series, with executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel tapped for the judging panel. America's Got Talent: All-Stars production will begin Oct. 2022, TV Line reports. Per an official description, the show is "a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America's Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world." The most popular and memorable contestants who are considered to be the best of the best "will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of "AGT: All-Stars,"" a press release notes.
