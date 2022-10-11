Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Can Steve Wilks turn the Carolina Panthers season around? | Locked On Panthers
Panthers interim head coach, Steve Wilks, addressed the media for the first time on Tuesday. He laid out a plan for how the Panthers can turn around their season.
Panthers hold Baker Mayfield, Jaycee Horn out of Wednesday's practice
Luke Kuechly and David Tepper might’ve been on hand for the Carolina Panthers’ practice on Wednesday, but two pretty important players weren’t. Those two men were quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Both players left this past Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers with a foot and a rib injury, respectively.
Steve Wilks Discusses Being Named Interim Head Coach, Decision to Part with Phil Snow + More
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
Panthers QB Mayfield a no-show at practice once again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that he wasn’t ready to rule out Mayfield from playing despite a sprained left ankle, but emphasized he would have to see the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick practice before considering that option. Wilks took over the Panthers (1-4) on Monday after Matt Rhule was fired. Mayfield has now missed two days of practice.
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
PJ Walker feels for former Panthers coach Matt Rhule but is ready for his shot
Carolina’s PJ Walker is preparing to start at quarterback if Baker Mayfield cannot play for the Panthers on Sunday
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive secondary coach Steve Wilks on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL・
Panthers OC Ben McAdoo on Matt Rhule's firing: We hit the reset button
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo won’t be falling victim to the Jamal Adams meme just yet. On Thursday, the 45-year-old play-caller spoke with reporters for the first time since the dismissal of head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule, in what was the most high-profile addition to his coaching staff this offseason, hired McAdoo back in January to head the team’s struggling offense.
Deadspin
NFL history tells us that the Carolina Panthers won’t hire coach Steve Wilks permanently
Sometimes a promotion is just an extended two-week notice. On Monday, the Carolina Panthers named Steve Wilks as their interim head coach after the team fired Matt Rhule, who led the franchise to two and half years of terrible football. For now, the NFL has another Black head coach amongst its ranks.
