Football, dramas lead Nielsen's weekly top 20 list

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
NEW YORK — (AP) — Here's the Nielsen company's list of the 20 most-watched prime-time television programs for the week of Oct. 3-9:

1. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Baltimore, NBC, 15.88 million.

2. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 11.85 million.

3. NFL Football: L.A. Rams at San Francisco, ESPN, 10.86 million.

4. “The OT,” Fox, 10.46 million.

5. “Football Night in America," NBC, 8.96 million.

6. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.62 million.

7. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.35 million.

8. College Football: Texas A&M at Alabama, CBS, 7.15 million.

9. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 6.98 million.

10. “FBI,” CBS, 6.97 million.

11. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.96 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 6.92 million.

13. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.75 million.

14. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.56 million.

15. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.47 million.

16. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.4 million.

17. “Ghosts,” CBS, 6.21 million.

18. “FBI: International,” CBS, 5.97 million.

19. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.95 million.

20. “Fire Country,” CBS, 5.91 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

NFL Thursday Night Football tracker: Justin Fields, Bears host Carson Wentz and the Commanders

NFL Week 6 kicks off with a pair of teams with questions swirling around the quarterback position. The Washington Commanders spent the week embroiled in a mini-controversy over head coach Ron Rivera initially saying that "quarterback" was the reason his team was far behind the rest of the NFC East. The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, need to figure out what they have in former first-round pick Justin Fields, but don't appear particularly close to doing so.
CHICAGO, IL
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday

NEW YORK — (AP) — A postseason rainout in New York left the Cleveland Guardians feeling right at home. The second game of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed Thursday because of steady rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday.
MLB
Atlanta, GA
