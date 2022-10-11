Football, dramas lead Nielsen's weekly top 20 list

NFL Week 6 kicks off with a pair of teams with questions swirling around the quarterback position. The Washington Commanders spent the week embroiled in a mini-controversy over head coach Ron Rivera initially saying that "quarterback" was the reason his team was far behind the rest of the NFC East. The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, need to figure out what they have in former first-round pick Justin Fields, but don't appear particularly close to doing so.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO