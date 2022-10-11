Read full article on original website
Emery’s soccer season ends with road loss to No. 2 Canyon View
The Emery Lady Spartans suffered a season ending loss to the Canyon View Falcons in the second round of the 3A State Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Cedar City. Ranked No. 15 in the 3A classification, the Lady Spartans traveled to meet the No. 2 ranked Falcons for the third time this season. In the end the Falcons proved to be too much as they grabbed a hefty a 9-0 victory.
Carbon rolls past Grantsville into 3A quarterfinals
An offensive explosion lifted the No. 4 ranked Carbon Lady Dinos past No. 13 Grantsville 7-3 in the second round of the 3A State Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Price. Playing host to the win-or-go-home contest, Carbon held a 3-1 lead at the end of the first half. That advantage continued to grow in the second half as the Lady Dinos added four more goals to comfortably march into the quarterfinals.
After weekend tourney, Carbon volleyball holds on to No. 5 spot in RPI
Two games now stand between the Lady Dinos and the end of the regular season after the weekend in Richfield and the Sevier Valley Tournament. The Dinos took on teams from around the state ending the weekend with a 3-2 record. The trip to Sevier Valley is a good way...
Robert Palacios – October 10 2022
Robert Palacios, 85, departed this world to our immense sorrow but heaven’s gain on October 10, 2022, in Price, Utah. Robert was born in Sego, Utah on March 4, 1937, to Gumercindo and Maria Palacios. He spent most of his childhood in Sego and Spring Canyon, Utah. Robert loved and established a bond with the canyon, visiting when he could and recounting fondly vivid memories of his adventures there with his many brothers and sisters. His reminiscences brought a now quiet locale roaring back to life for all who heard his stories. Such was Robert’s affection for the canyon that he and his cherished daughter, Melany, made one last trek up the canyon and through the ghost town of Standardville just months before his passing.
USU Extension Emery County has a full calendar for the month of October
The USU Extension Emery County office has a calendar full of activities for the month of October. Extension Assistant Professor, Rowe Zwahlen stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the events. First up will be a course that is part of the Castle Country Gardens and...
Arline C Powell – October 9 2022
Arline Catherine Caldwell Powell returned to her heavenly father after passing away in Price, Utah from complications due to diabetes on October 9, 2022. Arline was born to Virgil Paul Caldwell and Mildred Warr Bawden on March 21, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up in Magna, Utah and attended Garfield and Magna Elementary’s, Magna Junior and Brockbank Junior High’s, and Cyprus High School. She later earned her degree from Carbon High while being a wife and mother to five children. These five children were her purpose and joy in life. Her greatest accomplishment was being a mother, a grandmother of 17, and a great grandmother of 38 and one on the way.
Kevin Chock – September 30 2022
A wonderful “black” soul left this earth on September 30, 2022. Kevin Chock, self-proclaimed “Lone Wolf” passed away peacefully with the love of his life by his bedside. Kevin was born on August 4, 1956 to George and Roberta Chock in Shasta, California. His family moved...
