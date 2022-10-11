Read full article on original website
Bryann Caliman
1d ago
bro wtf I know this teacher he's my 7th grade teacher my bsf used to be weird around him I swear when he comes up to her he likes to go behind her and by her face I can tell she's uncomfortable I so glad that he turned himself in ty lord
Reply(1)
4
Anthony.
2d ago
Why do adults do this to destroy themselves and future. What can a kid do can’t even buy a cup of coffee. Now his life is ruined
Reply(1)
3
muckraker_bob
2d ago
He has been “assigned to home” … what does that mean? Is he still teaching but by Zoom? Should we expect to see a replay of “The Jeffrey Toobin Story”? Is there anything at this point that would surprise anyone?
Reply(2)
2
Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
