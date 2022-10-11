ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 11

Bryann Caliman
1d ago

bro wtf I know this teacher he's my 7th grade teacher my bsf used to be weird around him I swear when he comes up to her he likes to go behind her and by her face I can tell she's uncomfortable I so glad that he turned himself in ty lord

Reply(1)
4
Anthony.
2d ago

Why do adults do this to destroy themselves and future. What can a kid do can’t even buy a cup of coffee. Now his life is ruined

Reply(1)
3
muckraker_bob
2d ago

He has been “assigned to home” … what does that mean? Is he still teaching but by Zoom? Should we expect to see a replay of “The Jeffrey Toobin Story”? Is there anything at this point that would surprise anyone?

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
County
Clark County, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Clark County, NV
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nev#Linus K12#Linus Middle School#Ccsd
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered on the street when one of them fires several rounds. “I ducked down behind the wall that we have there because I panicked. I was going to unlock the door and I just panicked. I didn’t know what to do so I just hid behind. And I was scared,” said a woman who was there when the shooting happened. She did not want to be identified.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
RadarOnline

Babysitter Who Fractured Child's Skull, Killing Him, After He Peed On Himself Takes Plea Deal

A Las Vegas babysitter who kicked a boy in his skull, killing him, for peeing on himself has agreed to a plea deal, Radar has learned.Laurren J. Courtney, 23, was scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17, agreed to plea guilty, according to court filings. With the guilty plea, Courtney is set to get a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years.Courtney is accused of killing Ryan James Peralto, who died at University Medical Center after his skull was fractured. The injury caused bleeding in the brain, and he suffered damage to his spleen, liver, pancreas...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy