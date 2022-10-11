Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Recap of California Transportation Commission Meeting: Equity, Climate Are Major Topics
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The California Transportation Commission is tasked with allocating major parts of the state’s transportation funding...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Commentary: New York Times Publishes California’s Discredited, High Speed Rail-Hating Hack
I got texted, emailed, IMed, and Tweeted by multiple people asking whether I saw Sunday’s New York Times feature, “How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails” by Ralph Vartabedian, formerly of the Los Angeles Times. Yes, I read it. Yes, once again, it’s mostly rehash...
