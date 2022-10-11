EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters and EMTs were honored for their successful rescue on a medic run. On July 1, first responders were called to Wendy’s on Lincoln Avenue for an unresponsive customer. Paramedics say they were able to assess the patient and save him from cardiac death. Megan Berg, an EMT, was on scene assisting the first responders. She says she’s thankful for the patient’s recovery and to work alongside her team.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO