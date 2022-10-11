ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

wevv.com

Multiple people displaced by late night apartment fire in Henderson

Just before midnight on Monday, residents of a Henderson apartment complex say they were woken up by a loud bang. "I heard a boom, and I looked out my blind, and the whole building was on fire," said neighbor Andrew Bolebaum. The apartment building, located off of Twelfth Street and...
HENDERSON, KY
Henderson, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, KY
14news.com

Work progresses on I-69 Ohio River Crossing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - If you’ve recently traveled on Highway 41 in Henderson, you may have noticed some work starting for what will be a very big project these next few years in the Henderson and Evansville area - a new bridge over the Ohio River. It’s called the...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Large crack closes part of KY 1340 in Webster County

Commutes for some drivers in Webster County, Kentucky, could be impacted by emergency road repairs happening Thursday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Transportation Department say a portion of KY 1340 is currently closed in Webster County due to a large crack in the roadway. We're told...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Old Henderson Rd. Fatality

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a single vehicle collision in the 7900 block of Old Henderson Rd. The victim from yesterday’s fatality accident on Old Henderson Rd. has been identified as Douglas Ryan Flowers, Age 38, of Evansville. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and died from injuries related to the collision.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville firefighters and EMTs honored for Wendy’s medic rescue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville firefighters and EMTs were honored for their successful rescue on a medic run. On July 1, first responders were called to Wendy’s on Lincoln Avenue for an unresponsive customer. Paramedics say they were able to assess the patient and save him from cardiac death. Megan Berg, an EMT, was on scene assisting the first responders. She says she’s thankful for the patient’s recovery and to work alongside her team.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville food truck back in business after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fat Cat’s Bar-B-Que is back in business with a new, larger food truck. Food truck owner Victor Henry says his previous truck burned down several months ago. [Previous Story: Food truck catches fire in Evansville]. “It’s real exciting to be back here,” said Henry. “Ya...
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

50th Wedding Anniversary announcement

Marc & Patti Connaway, of Chandler, will be celebrating their 50th wedding Anniversary Oct. 14, 2022, with a family vacation in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The couple was married at Robards Christian Church in Robards, Ky., on Oct. 14, 1972. They have one son, Brian Connaway of Evansville and two grandchildren, Cody and Sara Connaway of Newburgh.
CHANDLER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family ‘swatted’ after prank 911 call, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville family is shocked and confused tonight after police say family members were targeted by a prank ‘swatting’ call. For the unaware, the term ‘swatting’ is described by police as “an act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of extreme violence, with the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Power restored to hundreds of Hancock County residents

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Kenergy says hundreds of Hancock County residents were temporarily left without power Wednesday afternoon. The energy company tweeted out at 3:54 p.m. saying they were aware of outages within the county. In the social media post, they approximated 442 residents didn’t have power. Officials say they received a report that […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Bridge closing through December in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hopkins County who typically use KY 2280/Schmetzer Crossing Road are going to have to find a different route for a few months. Transportation officials say KY 2280 will be closed, starting Wednesday, for a complete bridge replacement. A detour and signs will be...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Late night crash hospitalizes 4 in Vanderburgh County

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say a single vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital late Wednesday night. Dispatch tells us the crash happened at the intersection of Bayou Creek and Seminary Road. According to deputies, four people were involved but only one person had to be extricated from the vehicle. The Sheriff […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Fire Department responds to duplex fire

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a fire at a duplex in Henderson on Monday evening. The intersection of 12th and Green was closed for several hours while the fire was put out and investigators searched for a cause. There have been no reports of any injuries. Not […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

22 guns stolen from Evansville storage unit, police report says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly two dozen firearms were among almost 40 items stolen this week from a storage unit in Evansville. According to a police report, the Evansville Police Department responded to a storage facility on North Burkhardt Road in reference to a burglary at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The person who filed the report and his mother were on scene when officers arrived.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Driver backs into EPD cruiser, drugs & gun found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after he was pulled over by deputies on Wednesday. They say he was spotted speeding and switching lanes with no turn signal, so they stopped him. Deputies say the driver, Rodney Kyle, II, pulled into a store parking lot on...
EVANSVILLE, IN

