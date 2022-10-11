ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two arrested on cocaine smuggling charges in separate incidents

The Brownsville Herald
The Brownsville Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8ifm_0iV7RigX00
(Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Two men are awaiting detention hearings after they were arrested at the B&M International Bridge in Brownsville for allegedly smuggling cocaine into the United States in two separate incidents.

The cocaine seized has a combined estimated street value of $679,970, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Alexis Jesus Sauceda, of Sullivan City, was arrested Friday at the bridge after he was accused of smuggling about 23 pounds of cocaine from Mexico into the U.S.

A federal criminal complaint states Sauceda was attempting to cross the bridge in a 2015 GMC Yukon. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred his vehicle to a secondary inspection area where the drugs were found. The drugs weighed 10.52 kilograms or 23.19 pounds.

According to the federal criminal complaint, 10 brick bundles of what later tested positive for cocaine were found hidden in the rear passenger quarter panel. During an interview with officers, Sauceda admitted he knew the drugs were hidden inside and that he was going to be paid for crossing them.

On Oct. 6, Ayrton Ortiz-Rodriguez also tried to cross the B&M International Bridge in a Dodge Caliber displaying Mexico license plates. According to the federal criminal complaint, the officers noticed inconsistencies with Ortiz-Rodriguez’s reason for travel and his travel plans.

Ortiz-Rodriguez’s vehicle was sent to a secondary inspection area at the bridge, where officers found 12 bundles wrapped in cellophane that test positive for cocaine. The cocaine weighed 12.58 kilograms or 27.73 pounds.

In an interview with federal officers, Ortiz-Rodriguez admitted he was employed to smuggle drugs by a drug smuggling organization for financial gain.

“These significant narcotic seizures are a success not only for our agency in keeping our border secure but also for our communities as these drugs were kept from reaching our streets,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry, in a media release.

Ortiz-Rodriguez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 13 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III. He is being held without bond. His initial appearance was on Oct.7.

Sauceda’s next court appearance is scheduled Oct. 20 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan. He is also being held without bond. His initial appearance was on Oct.11.

