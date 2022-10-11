Read full article on original website
Biden is a disgrace
1d ago
fetterman is a complete moran. Spitting image of Biden. How could anyone even consider voting for this joke. He would fit well into the swamp
6
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts
CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
Disappointed Biden searches for new gas price message as midterm elections loom
President Joe Biden and top administration officials are seeking to downplay the decision from OPEC+ to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels after steadily decreasing domestic gas prices boosted the president and Democrats' electoral odds heading into the midterm elections.
How Joe Biden's Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
The president's approval dipped to just 37.5 percent in July but has since made a significant recovery.
The One Poll That Shows Why Democrats Should Worry About the Midterms
A clear majority of registered voters believe Republicans would handle the economy better than President Biden's party.
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
The US is reportedly preparing to relax sanctions on Venezuela to let Chevron pump oil there, as hostilities with OPEC+ build
The US is looking at easing sanctions on Venezuela so that Chevron can pump more oil there, per the WSJ. The proposed deal comes after OPEC+ agreed to cut daily oil production by 2 million barrels a day. One analyst told Insider the deal could bring a "substantial" amount of...
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Tulsi Gabbard is not alone
Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
New poll shows Republican leading in Rhode Island House race: poll
Republican candidate Allan Fung holds an 8 percentage point lead over Democrat Seth Magaziner in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll. A Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll released on Tuesday showed Fung, the former mayor of Cranston, R.I., receiving 45 percent among general election voters in the state, compared to Magaziner, the state’s general treasurer, with 37 percent.
How Much Will Gas Prices Go Up as OPEC Slashes Oil Production?
Gas prices that are already ticking back up again might increase another 10% or more following a move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut oil production by 2...
Nevada shows signs of growing red wave
Signs are emerging that Nevada could see a red wave in November, putting Democratic control of a critical state at risk and potentially costing the party its Senate majority. Recent polling has shown Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt leading Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), albeit within the margin of error, and demonstrated that Republicans’ preferred midterm issue — the economy and inflation — is dominating the minds of residents from the tourism-focused state.
If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results
Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
Biden's 'unthinkable' options for punishing OPEC
Democrats and the White House are vowing a response to OPEC's production cut, but none of the options look particularly appealing.
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
Kinzinger endorses Dems in major governor, secretary of state races
The retiring Republican congressman is one of Donald Trump’s top intra-party critics.
