Elections

Biden is a disgrace
1d ago

fetterman is a complete moran. Spitting image of Biden. How could anyone even consider voting for this joke. He would fit well into the swamp

Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
CNN

CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts

CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: 'Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Washington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard is not alone

Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
The Hill

New poll shows Republican leading in Rhode Island House race: poll

Republican candidate Allan Fung holds an 8 percentage point lead over Democrat Seth Magaziner in Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll. A Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll released on Tuesday showed Fung, the former mayor of Cranston, R.I., receiving 45 percent among general election voters in the state, compared to Magaziner, the state’s general treasurer, with 37 percent.
The Hill

Nevada shows signs of growing red wave

Signs are emerging that Nevada could see a red wave in November, putting Democratic control of a critical state at risk and potentially costing the party its Senate majority. Recent polling has shown Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt leading Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), albeit within the margin of error, and demonstrated that Republicans’ preferred midterm issue — the economy and inflation — is dominating the minds of residents from the tourism-focused state.
MSNBC

If Dems win next month, many GOP voters will again distrust results

Early last year, polls showed far too many Republican voters buying into Donald Trump’s nonsensical conspiracy theories and embracing the Big Lie as if it were true. As we’ve discussed, my hope was that reality would set in gradually over time. Sure, with the benefit of hindsight, that...
