5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’
Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
Anthony Rapp: 5 Things To Know About ‘Rent’ Star Testifying Against Kevin Spacey
Anthony Rapp’s trial against Kevin Spacey will begin on Thursday, October 6. Anthony, 50, sued Kevin, 63, for allegedly groping the Rent actor’s buttocks and lying on top of him when he was a teen, according to CNN. Anthony is expected to take the stand and share his experiences with The Usual Suspects star when he was just 14. Anthony filed the suit in 2020, citing assault, battery, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.
Kevin Spacey trial kicked off with a man who accused the disgraced actor of grabbing him by the crotch at the Public Theater in 1981
A coordinator for the New York Shakespeare Festival in 1981 testified he shouted "What are you doing? Get off me!" when Spacey grabbed him.
Anthony Rapp testifies alleged assault by Kevin Spacey was the 'most traumatic single event' of his life
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that the moment Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey climbed on top of him at a New York City party in 1986 was "the most traumatic single event of my life" and caused "lingering impacts." Rapp, on the witness stand for the second day,...
Emotional Anthony Rapp: I knew I wasn't Spacey's only victim
Actor Anthony Rapp says he decided to reveal a 30-year-old encounter with Kevin Spacey because he knew he wasn't the only person Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances on
Kevin Spacey is going on trial in federal court. Here's what you need to know.
Five years after “Rent” star Anthony Rapp publicly accused the Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault when Rapp was a teenager, a jury will hear the case in federal court in New York. The civil trial is scheduled to start Thursday in downtown Manhattan at the U.S....
Kevin Spacey's attorney takes aim at actor Anthony Rapp in trial opening statements
Attorneys for actors Kevin Spacey and Anthony Rapp delivered their opening statements on Thursday, kicking off the court proceedings relating to a civil suit filed by Rapp that accuses the former "House of Cards" star of sexual misconduct.
Kevin Spacey Trial: Anthony Rapp Admits Reason He Gave for Coming Forward with Allegations Was 'Not True'
Spacey's lawyers confronted Rapp with a screenshot of a text message he sent a reporter. As Kevin Spacey's trial continues, accuser Anthony Rapp admitted he wasn't completely truthful about one of his previously stated reasons for coming forward with his allegation against Spacey, according to NBC News. In a bombshell...
