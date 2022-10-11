ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’

Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
HollywoodLife

Anthony Rapp: 5 Things To Know About ‘Rent’ Star Testifying Against Kevin Spacey

Anthony Rapp’s trial against Kevin Spacey will begin on Thursday, October 6. Anthony, 50, sued Kevin, 63, for allegedly groping the Rent actor’s buttocks and lying on top of him when he was a teen, according to CNN. Anthony is expected to take the stand and share his experiences with The Usual Suspects star when he was just 14. Anthony filed the suit in 2020, citing assault, battery, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.
The Independent

William H Macy says he now realises co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman was ‘in pain’

William H Macy has reflected on his late co-star Philip Seymour Hoffman eight years after his death.Hoffman died of a drug overdose in 2014.Speaking to Vulture in a recent interview about Paul Thomas Anderson’s modern classic Boogie Nights, Macy said that, looking back, he now realises that Hoffman was “in pain”.“He was the best of us; he was never bad,” Macy said of Hoffman. “And I don’t know if it’s just looking back, but I now see that he was in pain. I think the weight of living was heavier on Phil than it is on other people.”Macy recalled...
Decider.com

What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
The Hollywood Reporter

Lena Dunham on Cutting Her Own ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Cameo and Celebrating Film at Amazon’s “Medieval Rave” Event

In honor of its newest release Catherine Called Birdy, Amazon Prime Video transformed the top of The Grove parking lot in Los Angeles into a medieval-themed festival on Friday night, where writer-director Lena Dunham also made an appearance to take in the sights. “This is my dream — I don’t go out very much but if I were going to, it would be to a medieval rave, and now it’s happening,” Dunham told The Hollywood Reporter of the experience — dubbed “Birdyfest” — which saw staff in character as medieval townspeople and booths for psychics, tarot card reading, hair braiding,...
Popculture

Netflix Makes Change to Jeffrey Dahmer Show Listing After Serious Backlash

The Netflix series focusing on convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer continues to spark conversation. Viewers have praised the 10-episode drama for showcasing the lengths Dahmer went through to torture his victims. But there have been some complaints. Some feel the series has re-traumatized the families of the victims. Others are upset over the fact that Dahmer's intended targets were boys and men of color, primarily Black. The latest criticism was the streaming platform's decision to stamp the film with an LGBTQ category tag. In the wake of the criticism, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag.
digitalspy.com

First look at The Grinch horror movie The Mean One

The Grinch horror remake The Mean One has unveiled a first-look photo ahead of its release this Christmas. Directed by Steven LaMorte, this green-skinned slasher stars Gotham's David Howard Thornton in the role made iconic by Jim Carrey 22 years ago – only with a murderous twist. 9-1-1: Lone...
SFGate

Tom Felton Distances ‘Harry Potter’ Films From J.K. Rowling: ‘She Wasn’t Part of the Filmmaking Process’ as Much as You Think

“Harry Potter” actor Tom Felton distanced the film franchise from J.K. Rowling in a new interview with The Independent, although he still gave the author credit for being “responsible” for the “Harry Potter” franchise and connecting people “of all ages, of all backgrounds.” Rowling has generated backlash for years due to anti-transgender beliefs. Many of Felton’s co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, have condemned Rowling. Felton stopped short of outright doing the same, but he did say he is “pro-human rights across the board.”
