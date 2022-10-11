ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

WCIA

‘We must stand together’: dozens hold vigil at Decatur Police Department

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “That’s the only thing that’s going to draw us closer is love,” Shemuel Sanders said. Love is what brought this group together outside the Decatur Police Department Wednesday evening. “Us joining here together tonight is just one way of showing police officers who put their lives on the line every day […]
DECATUR, IL
chambanamoms.com

Shining Light Infant Memorial Set for Oct. 15

Carle’s annual Shining Light Memorial for Pregnancy and Infant loss honoring the memory of those who are gone but not forgotten will take place Oct. 15. The service (7-8 p.m.) happens at Carle’s Pollard Auditorium with a reception to follow in the Shining Light Infant Memorial Garden at 611 W. Park in Urbana.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Late tow truck driver honored by towing museum

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCIA) — A tow truck driver who was killed on the job in Champaign earlier this year was memorialized over the weekend states away from his home and workplace. The International Tow Museum in Chattanooga, Tenn. maintains a Wall of the Fallen to memorialize operators from around the world who die in the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Decatur, IL
Society
City
Decatur, IL
WCIA

Community responds to Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County community continues to respond with shock and mourning to a shooting that left two Decatur police officers hurt Wednesday morning. Community members organized a prayer vigil on Wednesday evening at the Decatur Police Department. “I was an auxiliary officer with Decatur police for 11 years, so I know […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cooking causes fire in Bloomington senior living, displaces 6

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday. The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

8 displaced by Springfield house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Eight people, six of whom are children, were displaced on Tuesday by a house fire that broke out in Springfield. The fire happened at 1426 East Reservoir Street. Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters arrived to find a wood frame house at that address on fire, with the fire concentrated […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

City of Decatur cuts ribbon on new ambulance service

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur officially has a new ambulance service. Officials with the city and Abbott EMS held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to mark the start of the EMS provider’s service to the city. The ceremony included speeches by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Abbott representatives. “The team at Abbott […]
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur Memorial Hospital Nurse Honored with DAISY Award

October 12, 2022 – Rudy Mathieson received the DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Mathieson is a registered clinical nurse in the Emergency Care Center of the nonprofit hospital. He was nominated for this honor by three different individuals, all acknowledging his skill and compassion as a nurse.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

“They deserve it”: students support couple after van burns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Students are coming together after a fire destroyed a van outside their school. It belonged to a couple who works at St. Thomas More in Champaign. One of them is Melvin Peete, a maintenance worker. The other is his wife Pamala, who works at the school part-time.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NewsBreak
Society
wdbr.com

Crime of the Week

A stabbing three Saturdays ago is the Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened the afternoon of September 24-th near Old Rochester Road and South Grand Avenue East in Springfield. The victim, with non-life-threatening injuries, said the stabber is a heavier-set man with a backpack...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Eight individuals displaced after house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir, Tuesday evening. According to fire crews upon arrival the one story wooden structure had heavy fire coming from the attic. Crews say two adults and six children were home at...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

The Chamber of Commerce welcomes Abbott EMS with a ribbon cutting ceremony

October 11, 2022- The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomed Abbott EMS to Macon County with a ribbon cutting ceremony. In August, the city of Decatur selected Abbott EMS as the official EMS provider as the city transitioned from the former provider, Decatur Ambulance Service. Shortly after the announcement of...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Fall Harvest Festival coming to Rock Springs October 22

October 11, 2022 – The Macon County Conservation District invites all ages to the Fall Harvest Festival at Rock Springs Conservation Area on Saturday, October 22 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Enjoy fun activities in celebration of the fall harvest season. Activities include 3-D archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting,...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Amber Oberheim responds to Decatur shooting

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news. Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department. Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement […]
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Decatur Park District Update on Byers & Co

October 12, 2022 – Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District joined Byers & Co to talk about the end of the Devon season, Boo at the Zoo, DISC open house, trivia night, and Trees on the Tees. Listen to the podcast now!
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Labor, delivery services stop temporarily in Danville

DANVILLLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Tuesday, expectant mothers in Danville will now need to travel to Urbana to deliver their babies. On Oct. 11 the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart Danville is temporarily closing as they redirect patients to OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana. All outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health, […]
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

A local pony takes a trip to an Ashmore bar

ASHMORE — A pony walks into a bar …. But this one didn’t have much to say. Sonny, a 9-year-old Shetland pony, found his way to a watering hole in Ashmore, aptly named Down the Street. The well-mannered pony spent his time just horsing around until the bar patrons and management contacted the Coles County Animal Shelter to find out who he belonged to.
ASHMORE, IL

