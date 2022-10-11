Read full article on original website
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
Suspect accused of kidnapping man walking out of Louisville Little Caesars
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody days after he kidnapped another man as he was walking out of a Little Caesars. According to court documents, 45-year-old Rudolph Yearby was arrested Wednesday. Police said the incident took place on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Little...
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
Man arrested after body of former Louisville Metro Corrections cellmate found in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday, months after police say the duct-taped body of a 40-year-old man was found covered with garbage bags in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. Investigators believe the suspect and the victim had previously been cellmates when they both...
ISP Sellersburg Investigating Police-Involved Shooting at Clarksville Retail Store
This investigation is ongoing. Clarksville, Ind. - Monday, October 10, 2022: Detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred inside the Clarksville Walmart late Monday night. Detective Matt Busick said the preliminary investigation reveals that around 11:15 pm Monday, store employees notified officers...
Bond set at $250,000 for man accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old on West Broadway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 25-year-old on West Broadway faced a judge Wednesday morning. Alex Foster is charged with murder. Police said he shot Shadarrion Youngblood several times in the 1700 block of West Broadway, near Dixie Highway, in August. Youngblood died at...
Walmart reopens following suspect death in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A southern Indiana Walmart is back open this midday after police shot and killed a man inside late last night. The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. last night in the store on Veterans Parkway. Indiana State Police say the store was closed, but 30-year-old Daniel Scott was still inside.
Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
3 suspects sentenced after pleading guilty in killing of 19-year-old at TARC stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three of the suspects who pleaded guilty in the killing of a man at a TARC bus stop received their sentences on Tuesday. Amontre Easton, Kelvonnie Harris and D'Montray Rox were sentenced to five years in prison for complicity to murder, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
Former Louisville police officer facing federal civil rights charge pleads guilty to misdemeanor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police officer who was facing a felony civil rights charge from the night David McAtee was killed has instead pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor deprivation of civil rights under the color of law. Katie Crews admitted she used "unreasonable force"...
Amber Alert canceled after troopers find Kentucky teen
ELISABETHTOWN, KY — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Kentucky teen who was last seen getting into a car in Elizabethtown. The alert says 16-year-old Julissa Lovick was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, getting into a blue Lexus ES350 at the College View campus in Elizabethtown.
North Vernon search warrant leads to arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) executed a search warrant Monday night that led to the arrest of a Jennings County man on various gun and drug charges. Law enforcement served the papers at around 11:30 p.m. to David Carr, 43, at an...
Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Cane Run Road Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road. Preliminary investigation shows that a car...
