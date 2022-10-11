ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Comments / 1

Related
WLKY.com

Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corydon, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Clarksville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksville, IN
wdrb.com

Man with machete shot and killed by police inside Clarksville Walmart

CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said a man with a machete was shot and killed by police late Monday night at the Clarksville Walmart. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Woman arrested months after Jeffersontown police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has been arrested months after police say she smashed into two vehicles — including a police cruiser — during a pursuit in Jeffersontown. According to Mike Lauder, a detective with the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday, June 12, in the parking lot of the Thorntons on Blankenbaker Parkway, near Bluegrass Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Machete#The Clarksville Walmart
953wiki.com

ISP Sellersburg Investigating Police-Involved Shooting at Clarksville Retail Store

This investigation is ongoing. Clarksville, Ind. - Monday, October 10, 2022: Detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred inside the Clarksville Walmart late Monday night. Detective Matt Busick said the preliminary investigation reveals that around 11:15 pm Monday, store employees notified officers...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wnky.com

Walmart reopens following suspect death in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A southern Indiana Walmart is back open this midday after police shot and killed a man inside late last night. The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. last night in the store on Veterans Parkway. Indiana State Police say the store was closed, but 30-year-old Daniel Scott was still inside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Wave 3

Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

1 dead following hit-and-run crash near Shively, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are searching for a person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run near Shively. Metro Police said the incident happened in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road around 8 p.m. Sunday. According to investigators, a passenger vehicle headed northbound on Cane Run Road crossed over into...
SHIVELY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Amber Alert canceled after troopers find Kentucky teen

ELISABETHTOWN, KY — An Amber Alert has been issued for a Kentucky teen who was last seen getting into a car in Elizabethtown. The alert says 16-year-old Julissa Lovick was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday, getting into a blue Lexus ES350 at the College View campus in Elizabethtown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

North Vernon search warrant leads to arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) executed a search warrant Monday night that led to the arrest of a Jennings County man on various gun and drug charges. Law enforcement served the papers at around 11:30 p.m. to David Carr, 43, at an...
NORTH VERNON, IN
Wave 3

Fatal hit and run accident on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a hit and run accident on Cane Run Road Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8 p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road. Preliminary investigation shows that a car...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy