Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Passing the Torch: NSU’s Javon Antonio carrying on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University. “There was a lot of excitement...
kalb.com
Lunch Kids - 10/12/2022
NSU’s Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
kalb.com
101 Games & Counting: DeRidder, Leesville rivalry still going strong after a century of play
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville and DeRidder rivalry has been going on for over a century, and every year it gets better and better. From 1910 to 1961 the rivalry did not have a trophy, but in 1962, the Hooper Trophy came to life from a house divided by Buck and Agnes Hooper.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Rapides Police Jury bans sale, possession of kratom
NSU’s Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
kalb.com
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”. Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and...
kalb.com
Bentley celebrates 10th year under new ownership
We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 5 hours...
kalb.com
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
NSU’s Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kalb.com
LCU issues statement on former women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University has officially released a statement regarding former women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas leaving her job on campus months ago. This statement comes after Tejas made national headlines after being placed on administrative leave at her current school, UT Permian Basin, amid a...
kalb.com
‘Advocating for healthy behaviors’: 11th annual Youth Summit on Healthy Behaviors
We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
kalb.com
Deville man killed in crash on La. HWY 1207
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to Louisiana State Police, Shannon Crochet, 38, was traveling west on La. HWY 1207 when, for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road around 6:25 a.m. and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. Crochet was ejected from his vehicle as a result.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kalb.com
Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
kalb.com
Staying safe while carving pumpkins this Halloween season
We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
kalb.com
LDWF begins drawdown on Larto/Saline Complex
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has begun a 1-foot drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex in Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle and Rapides parishes to facilitate the removal of obstructions on the lake bottom. The drawdown gate was opened on Thursday, October 6. The lake will dewater at a slow rate...
kalb.com
Trial set for suspect charged in Jan. 2022 shooting death of Deven Brooks
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for Jan. 23, 2023, for Jamaria Randle, 22 of Alexandria, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball. Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red...
kalb.com
Abandoned building catches fire behind Cenla Professional Counseling
It’s been exactly one week since the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. As it stands right now, we are still waiting for law enforcement to release the teens official cause of death. But Giah's family said they're not waiting anymore and are calling on the state to help provide juveniles with more resources battling drug addictions.
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating fugitive
St. Landry Crime Stoppers need help locating a wanted fugitive responsible for committing a series of theft.
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for runaway DeRidder juvenile
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from DeRidder. Aubree Morrison, 15, was last seen on Friendship Ln. on Oct. 10, 2022. She is described as a white female with strawberry-blonde hair. She is 5′1″...
KPLC TV
Dry Creek mother finds mailbox missing from daughter’s grave site
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - A southwest Louisiana mother said she was doing her best to honor her daughter by decorating her gravesite, only to find part of it was tossed out by the cemetery. Alyssa Young was just 13 years old when she died in 2018. “She was just...
Comments / 1