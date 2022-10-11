It’s been exactly one week since the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. As it stands right now, we are still waiting for law enforcement to release the teens official cause of death. But Giah's family said they're not waiting anymore and are calling on the state to help provide juveniles with more resources battling drug addictions.

MARKSVILLE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO