Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Lunch Kids - 10/12/2022

NSU’s Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Rapides Police Jury bans sale, possession of kratom

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Bentley celebrates 10th year under new ownership

We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 5 hours...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive

NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

LCU issues statement on former women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University has officially released a statement regarding former women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas leaving her job on campus months ago. This statement comes after Tejas made national headlines after being placed on administrative leave at her current school, UT Permian Basin, amid a...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Deville man killed in crash on La. HWY 1207

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to Louisiana State Police, Shannon Crochet, 38, was traveling west on La. HWY 1207 when, for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road around 6:25 a.m. and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. Crochet was ejected from his vehicle as a result.
DEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously votes to ban Kratom

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Monday, Oct 10, the Rapides Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to pass two ordinances that ban the sale and possession of the herbal supplement kratom. Kratom is an herbal supplement derived from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It can be bought over...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Staying safe while carving pumpkins this Halloween season

We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

LDWF begins drawdown on Larto/Saline Complex

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has begun a 1-foot drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex in Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle and Rapides parishes to facilitate the removal of obstructions on the lake bottom. The drawdown gate was opened on Thursday, October 6. The lake will dewater at a slow rate...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Abandoned building catches fire behind Cenla Professional Counseling

It’s been exactly one week since the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. As it stands right now, we are still waiting for law enforcement to release the teens official cause of death. But Giah's family said they're not waiting anymore and are calling on the state to help provide juveniles with more resources battling drug addictions.
MARKSVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for runaway DeRidder juvenile

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from DeRidder. Aubree Morrison, 15, was last seen on Friendship Ln. on Oct. 10, 2022. She is described as a white female with strawberry-blonde hair. She is 5′1″...
DERIDDER, LA

