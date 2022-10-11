ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois hopes residents will stay within the state to admire fall colors

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 2 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The fall colors are approaching full intensity, but you don't have to leave the state to enjoy them.

Sylvia Garcia, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity told the WBBM Noon Business Hour the fall colors are popping less than two hours from Chicago at Starved Rock State Park.

"You can do a little hiking, see the leaves, see the water,” Garcia said. “Maybe see some bald eagles. It's just a great place to get away, about an hour and a half away from Chicago," Garcia said.

Fall colors peak at different times in the state. Garcia says you can track them at enjoyillinois.com .

"We've unveiled a fall leaf tracker where you can scroll to see the peak times across the state," Garcia said.

