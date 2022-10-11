Marvel's revival of Blade lost director Bassam Tariq about two weeks ago, and so far, the search for a replacement is looking like a tall order. The project was supposed to be heading into principal photography, but everything ground to a halt after Tariq's departure, with Disney revealing yesterday that a number of theatrical projects have been shifted around, and Blade is now expected to be released ten months later than previously planned, with the release date pushed back to September 6, 2024. The project is being rewritten by Moon Knight's Beau DeMayo, but there have been no credible rumors yet as to just who would take on the film.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO