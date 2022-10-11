Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series
Two months after his first U.S. television starring role was announced, Keanu Reeves has exited Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham. Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to...
msn.com
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents
Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
PWMania
“Dune: Part Two” Starring Dave Bautista Has a New Release Date
The release date of “Dune: Part Two,” starring former WWE Champion Dave Bautista, has been pushed back by Warner Bros. According to Deadline, the release date has been pushed back from November 17th to November 3rd. This follows the postponement of Disney/Blade Marvel’s from the first weekend of November 2023 to September 2024.
digitalspy.com
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
ComicBook
Dune: Part Two Gets Earlier Release Date
Fans of Denis Villeneuve's Dune film are going to get the chance to return to Arrakis a little bit earlier than they initially anticipated. Villeneuve is following up the Oscar-winning Dune with Dune: Part Two, which will tell the second half of the story from Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel. The highly anticipated sequel, which is in production, was originally slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2023, but Warner Bros. has decided to release it a couple of weeks earlier.
‘Blade’ Production Delayed As Director Search Continues
Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production-related activities in Atlanta on its new Blade film, as the studio continues development on the project, amid an expanding search for a new director, Deadline can confirm. Crew members on the ground in Atlanta were notified on Tuesday, with Marvel now looking to restart production in early 2023. The film had previously been set to go before cameras this November and open on November 3, 2023, though it’s now all but assured to miss that date. The news follows the departure two weeks ago of the project’s original director Bassam Tariq, which Marvel attributed to...
Marvel Shifts Dates for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Blade’
Disney is shaking up its release date calendar, pushing back multiple titles, including four from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mahershala Ali’s Blade has moved to Sept. 6, 2024, back from its Nov. 3, 2023, date, which comes as the feature looks for a new director after splitting with filmmaker Bassam Tariq two weeks ago. The news follows The Hollywood Reporter reporting that Blade would likely move as the studio searches for a new director and pushes back its November production start date. Its delay created a cascade in Marvel’s schedule, according to sources.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Studios Pauses 'Blade' Movie...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brendan Fraser reflects on the ‘tragic’ downfall of ‘Batgirl’
As if The CW and Ezra Miller weren’t giving fans of live-action DC Comics adaptations enough headaches, Warner Bros. dropped an absolute bombshell of bad news that turned into one of the biggest internet debacles of the year; Batgirl‘s cancellation, in spite of being well into post-production, quite viscerally marred the spirits of fans, creatives, and those with any hope for the future of the entertainment industry.
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Gizmodo
Brendan Fraser Calls Batgirl an 'Exciting' Film That Didn't Deserve Its 'Tragic' Fate
As Brendan Fraser embarks on a tour for his current Darren Aronofsky film The Whale, the Mummy star has talked about his feelings toward Warner Brothers Discovery over its decision to cancel Batgirl. The actor was to be featured as the DC film’s villain Firefly in the superhero spin-off directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Ms. Marvel) for HBO Max.
thedigitalfix.com
Game of Thrones star joins Dune: The Sisterhood
Indira Varma, who played Ellaria Sand of Dorne in Game of Thrones, has joined the cast of the Dune prequel HBO Max series. It was recently announced that Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson would lead the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood, which will focus on the Harkonnen Sisters who found the Bene Gesserit. It is set 10,000 years before the events of Denis Villeneuve’s two Dune movies.
ComicBook
Blade: Top Marvel Candidates to Take Over Directing
Marvel's revival of Blade lost director Bassam Tariq about two weeks ago, and so far, the search for a replacement is looking like a tall order. The project was supposed to be heading into principal photography, but everything ground to a halt after Tariq's departure, with Disney revealing yesterday that a number of theatrical projects have been shifted around, and Blade is now expected to be released ten months later than previously planned, with the release date pushed back to September 6, 2024. The project is being rewritten by Moon Knight's Beau DeMayo, but there have been no credible rumors yet as to just who would take on the film.
Collider
Indira Varma Joins 'Dune' Series 'The Sisterhood'
Indira Varma, who is known for starring in Game of Thrones, Carnival Row, and most recently, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has just been announced as the third official cast member of HBO Max and Legendary Television's upcoming spin-off series, Dune: The Sisterhood. Varma is set to play Empress Natalya, who has been described as “a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino.”
DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)
Supergirl is headed to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes, an upcoming animated feature due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Meg Donnelly voice stars as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash and Jensen Ackles as Batman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Halloween Ends' Review: Jamie Lee Curtis Wields the Knife, but David Gordon Green Is the Killer in Silly Trilogy CapperRyan Reynolds, 'Strange World' Writer-Director Qui Nguyen Tackling Movie Based on Disney Theme Park Attraction 'Society of...
Game of Thrones, Obi-Wan Star Indira Varma Joins Dune Prequel Cast at HBO
The cast of Dune: The Sisterhood is growing. Indira Varma, best known for roles in Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan, has joined the cast of HBO's Dune prequel. She will play Empress Natalya, described as "a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her marriage to Emperor Corrino". Varma joins previously announced cast members Emily Watson and Emily Henderson.
Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi & Josh Hutcherson Join Jason Statham In David Ayer Action Pic ‘Beekeeper’, Filming Underway In UK
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Bobby Naderi (Under the Shadow) and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) have joined Jason Statham (The Expendables) in action-thriller The Beekeeper, we can reveal. Filming is underway in the UK on the movie which David Ayer (Suicide Squad) is directing from a script by Kurt Wimmer (Salt). The film will chart the story of how one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as the ‘Beekeepers’. As we previously reported, MGM acquired the Miramax film for U.S distribution following its debut...
