1 displaced after electrical fire burns through Augusta Ave. home in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — One person is displaced following an early morning fire in the Danville area. The Danville Fire Department said they responded to a home on Augusta Avenue at 3:08 a.m. Crews on scene said there was smoke showing from the roof line area of the two-story...
Deadly fire in Southwest Roanoke caused by smoking materials, crews say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 9:15 p.m.:. Roanoke Fire-EMS provided an update with more information about the deadly fire that happened on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday at 5:56 a.m., crews said they were dispatched to the 400 block of Albermarle Ave SW for reports of a structure fire. Crews found...
One dead, two firefighters injured in southwest Roanoke house fire
UPDATE: Roanoke City emergency crews say one person and a dog have died as the result of a house fire this morning in the 4 hundred block of Albemarle Avenue Sw near Highland Park Elementary School. Authorities say two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Two victims were rescued from the home. Previous:...
‘A tragedy. It’s a tragedy to me’: Neighbors shocked, saddened after deadly Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. – The stench of smoke lingered outside a Roanoke home that burst into flames early Wednesday morning. Fred Donaher woke up to the sound of sirens and flashing lights. “It was alarming. I thought, ‘Could this have a domino effect?’ Because these are old houses here in...
Roanoke Fire-EMS share safety tips to remember during Fire Prevention Week
Roanoke Fire-EMS is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week by reminding the community of key safety tips. Fire Prevention Week is being celebrated from Oct. 9th to the 15th. This year’s campaign focuses on “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.” This message works to educate everyone about the...
Lynchburg Humane Society gives update on dozens of dogs saved in August
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local animal shelter had some good news to share on Wednesday about nearly three dozen dogs, sick with Canine parvovirus, that were rescued from a single home back in August. According to the shelter, the virus is a serious illness that is deadly if left...
Lowe’s employees volunteer to spruce up Mill Mountain Zoo
ROANOKE, Va. – Christmas came early at the Mill Mountain Zoo. On Wednesday, dozens of Lowe’s employees helped give the zoo a facelift. About 40 employees from four different local Lowe’s stores put in 320 hours of volunteer labor painting railings, clearing leaves and debris, cutting trees, and much more.
Danville Police Department hosts annual National Night Out
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out Tuesday night. Members of the police department gathered on Gay Street to celebrate National Night Out with the community. The free event included food, music, and games for residents to enjoy. National Night Out began at...
Danville receives Main Street grant
Danville's River District Association received a GET Boosted Program grant of $25,000 as part of Virginia's Main Street grant program. Danville's grant will fund the RDA GET Boosted (Growth, Expansion and Training) program, which offers space and opportunities for businesses to collaborate and expand. The program will assist business owners in increasing both customer and sales volume, and anticipates an improved business ecosystem for the community.
Alleghany County first responders put to the test during a ‘mass casualty’ training
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Training for the worst is helping first responders do their best. As part of National Emergency Nurses Day, LewisGale Hospital Alleghany wanted to host a training for their emergency department. In order to have the training, the hospital needed patients, so participants in a local...
A Day of Celebration in Bedford for “EnCircle”
Thanks to a generous donation by the KOVAR organization, a division of the Knights of Columbus, EnCircle’s clients with disabilities are on the move. EnCircle, a nonprofit agency which supports people across southwest Virginia, received a new, fully equipped, specialized van so their clients can volunteer, go to work, and participate in the community. On […]
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:40 p.m.:. Two people are dead after a crash in Roanoke Thursday morning, according to Roanoke Police. Around 8:16 a.m. Thursday, police said they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson Road and Airport Road. Both the driver and the passenger...
Roanoke City checking to make sure you are recycling correctly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Putting things in the recycling bin that aren’t recyclable is costing taxpayers. Since June, the City of Roanoke has paid an extra $40,000 for recycling. The extra fee is from taking trash found in recycling from the facility to the landfill. To help combat this,...
City of Roanoke asks residents to complete survey on homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/City of Roanoke Release) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about housing, on its way to receiving funds appropriated from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 from the US Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). The funds will be...
Catching up with a ‘Home for Good’ recipient
ROANOKE, Va. – An exciting week as we get ready to hand over the keys to this year’s “Home for Good.”. Our Home for Good project is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors, as well as volunteers. Seven other...
Danville Police Hold Pass the Perspective Event
The Danville Police Department gave a behind-the-scenes look at how officers are trained to handle tough situations on Friday. The Pass the Perspective event showed members of the media and community how their new Milo simulator works. The simulator puts officers in real-life scenarios where they have to make split-second...
Traffic Garden teaches little tikes the rules of the road
ROANOKE, Va. – Watch out world, Roanoke’s youngest drivers are hitting the streets – well, the parking lot – and just on bikes. “I learned that it’s a really safe place for kids to realize how to learn how to ride a bike and how different people will help you and guide you,” said 5th grader Kalise Flood.
Downtown Lynchburg YMCA to get multi-million dollar remodel
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The YMCA in downtown Lynchburg is one step closer to getting a makeover. On Tuesday, the YMCA of Central Virginia announced an $11.5 million capital campaign goal to renovate the Downtown YMCA on Church Street. The Downtown YMCA will be transformed into the Schewel-Clark Family YMCA...
Update: 17 healthy dogs ready for loving homes after Parvo sickness, LHS says
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has an update for some very sick dogs brought into their care in August. LHS said the community was so generous in supporting us to help these dogs, so they wanted to take a moment to give folks an update. Back...
