4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Passing the Torch: NSU’s Javon Antonio carrying on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University. “There was a lot of excitement...
Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive
NSU’s Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
Mark Stroud - Golden Shield Winner
Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Former Louisiana Christian Women's Soccer Coach Carla Tejas has made national headlines after...
Lunch Kids - 10/12/2022
‘Advocating for healthy behaviors’: 11th annual Youth Summit on Healthy Behaviors
Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
DeRidder, Leesville showdown named Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the KALB Sports roadshow will take us to Vernon Parish for the MedExpress Game of the Week. As voted on by the fans, the 101st meeting between DeRidder (4-2) and Leesville (5-1) wins our Week 7 prestige matchup. Since 1910, the two schools separated just 30 minutes apart, have continued one of the oldest rivalries in the state.
Paint the Town Pink with Opelousas General
Opelousas General Health is using friendly competition to raise awareness.
“Worst year of soccer in my life”: Former LCU soccer player said complaints were made against former coach Carla Tejas
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Just one year removed from the most accomplished season in program history, former Louisiana Christian University Women’s Soccer Coach Carla Tejas remains under fire amid a series of accusations. According to a report from KMID, a news station in Odessa, Texas, Tejas was placed on...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
101 Games & Counting: DeRidder, Leesville rivalry still going strong after a century of play
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville and DeRidder rivalry has been going on for over a century, and every year it gets better and better. From 1910 to 1961 the rivalry did not have a trophy, but in 1962, the Hooper Trophy came to life from a house divided by Buck and Agnes Hooper.
Authorities seeking whereabouts of two La. families believed to be in Ariz. together
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish authorities are hoping to make contact with a Leesville family believed to be in Arizona on a religious journey that law enforcement calls “out of the ordinary.”. Sheriff Sam Craft said his office has been seeking information on the whereabouts of Justin and...
Rapides Police Jury bans sale, possession of kratom
Staying safe while carving pumpkins this Halloween season
Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
LDWF begins drawdown on Larto/Saline Complex
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has begun a 1-foot drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex in Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle and Rapides parishes to facilitate the removal of obstructions on the lake bottom. The drawdown gate was opened on Thursday, October 6. The lake will dewater at a slow rate...
Deville man killed in crash on La. HWY 1207
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to Louisiana State Police, Shannon Crochet, 38, was traveling west on La. HWY 1207 when, for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road around 6:25 a.m. and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. Crochet was ejected from his vehicle as a result.
LCU issues statement on former women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University has officially released a statement regarding former women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas leaving her job on campus months ago. This statement comes after Tejas made national headlines after being placed on administrative leave at her current school, UT Permian Basin, amid a...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating fugitive
St. Landry Crime Stoppers need help locating a wanted fugitive responsible for committing a series of theft.
Trial set for suspect charged in Jan. 2022 shooting death of Deven Brooks
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A trial date has been set for Jan. 23, 2023, for Jamaria Randle, 22 of Alexandria, who is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball. Brooks’ body was found on the edge of the Red...
Violent Crime in Alexandria is Not Being Released to the Public
Alexandria, La - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime. Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made public...
