Alexandria, LA

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Texas man arrested for robbing Chase Bank on Memorial Drive

NSU’s Javon Antonio carries on the legacy of the No. 1 jersey. Northwestern State University wide receiver Javon Antonio has made a name for himself on the field this season, as he has been the go-to-guy for the Demons in clinching moments, like making the game-winning catch against Nicholls State University.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Mark Stroud - Golden Shield Winner

Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Former Louisiana Christian Women's Soccer Coach Carla Tejas has made national headlines after...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Lunch Kids - 10/12/2022

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

DeRidder, Leesville showdown named Week 7 MedExpress Game of the Week

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - For the first time this season, the KALB Sports roadshow will take us to Vernon Parish for the MedExpress Game of the Week. As voted on by the fans, the 101st meeting between DeRidder (4-2) and Leesville (5-1) wins our Week 7 prestige matchup. Since 1910, the two schools separated just 30 minutes apart, have continued one of the oldest rivalries in the state.
LEESVILLE, LA
Public Safety
kalb.com

Rapides Police Jury bans sale, possession of kratom

ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Staying safe while carving pumpkins this Halloween season

Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

LDWF begins drawdown on Larto/Saline Complex

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has begun a 1-foot drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex in Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle and Rapides parishes to facilitate the removal of obstructions on the lake bottom. The drawdown gate was opened on Thursday, October 6. The lake will dewater at a slow rate...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Deville man killed in crash on La. HWY 1207

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Deville man was killed in a crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 on Thursday, Oct. 13. According to Louisiana State Police, Shannon Crochet, 38, was traveling west on La. HWY 1207 when, for unknown reasons, he traveled off the road around 6:25 a.m. and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. Crochet was ejected from his vehicle as a result.
DEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

LCU issues statement on former women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian University has officially released a statement regarding former women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas leaving her job on campus months ago. This statement comes after Tejas made national headlines after being placed on administrative leave at her current school, UT Permian Basin, amid a...
PINEVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Violent Crime in Alexandria is Not Being Released to the Public

Alexandria, La - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime. Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made public...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

