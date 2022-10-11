Read full article on original website
Related
Young woman identified as Great Falls crash victim
Family and friends gathered near the crash site on Saturday evening for a memorial/vigil to honor Godat.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Fire Rescue holding essay contest for kids
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - You wouldn't typically hear "essays" and "kids" in the same sentence, but a contest held by Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) might convince some kids to give it a shot. GFFR is holding a contest for kids to submit an essay and win some pretty cool...
1 person in custody after dispute leads to gunfire in Great Falls
Police were called to a residence along the 2300 block of Second Avenue North at about 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Boulevard District residents reminded of leaf pile pickup guidelines
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As the name of the season implies, it's time again for the leaves on trees to fall, and the City of Great Falls is giving residents of the Boulevard District a reminder on how to place piles for pickup. Residents are asked to place leaf piles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
Fairfield Sun Times
Commercial marijuana businesses allowed in industrial zones in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Following a ruling allowing marijuana businesses within Great Falls, the City shared that recreational/medical marijuana businesses will be allowed within the city limits in certain zones. The ruling triggered Ordinance 3249, which outlines the zoning for commercial marijuana business activities. In a September meeting, the City...
Fairfield Sun Times
Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front provides update on Fairfield project
Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front (FIDRMF) is a 501c3 organization working to create a home and working farm for adults with intellectual disabilities along the Rocky Mountain front area. The farm is located just outside Fairfield, MT. The state of Montana has a home and community based waiver...
What was that loud noise in Great Falls on Wednesday morning?
An incident at the Calumet refinery on Wednesday got the attention of many Great Falls and Black Eagle residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Candidate Alden Tonkay censured by county Republicans
Tonkay filed on January 13 to run for HD 82, the opening day candidates could file. He is running against Democrat Mary Caferro.
Adult-use marijuana sales now legal in Great Falls city limits following judge’s ruling
Great Falls must now allow adult-use marijuana sales within city limits, a district court judge ruled earlier this week. In June, owners of Green Creek Dispensary sued the city, arguing Great Falls contradicted new measures passed by the Legislature in 2021 by not processing a certificate the business needed to operate and claiming it went […] The post Adult-use marijuana sales now legal in Great Falls city limits following judge’s ruling appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Perkins restaurant announces they are shutting their doors
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - If you enjoy a good breakfast in downtown Great Falls, you will soon have to scratch Perkins Restaurant and Bakery off your options of places to eat. The Great Falls location for Perkins announced their last day to serve people will be October 31st, with nothing changing in terms of hours and availability in the meantime.
montanarightnow.com
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
theelectricgf.com
Housing Authority terminates city management contract
The Great Falls Housing Authority board has opted not to renew their management agreement with the city. The housing board voted in August to discontinue the agreement and the transition of management will be effective Dec. 1. The housing authority paid a $40,020 management fee to the city for services...
Fairfield Sun Times
Kirby Loren Jones
Kirby Loren Jones went home to be with Jesus on April 22nd, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Walt, his brother Sparky, his son Kevin and his grandson Jacob. He is survived by his wife Louan of 48 years; his sons Craig, Keith, and Chris; his daughters-in-law Hilary, Amy, Stephanie, Becky, and Heidi; his 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his mother Mickie; his father Larry and stepmother Sue; his siblings Cari (Ernie), Devon (Michael), Rand and Nena (John); his mother-in-law Dorothy; his brother-in-law John (Sue); sister-in-law Marie (Dave); his many nephews and nieces.
Eastern Montana congressional race: Matt Rosendale, Republican
Republican candidate for Montana’s eastern congressional district and incumbent U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale displayed his expertise on insurance issues during a debate Oct.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls College computer technology department holding Meet the Experts panel
GREAT FALLS – Great Falls College’s computer technology department is holding a Meet the Experts in Information Technology panel for students and prospective students to gain a better understanding about careers in computers and information systems. Panelists will include working professionals from companies such as Raytheon, D.A. Davidson,...
Comments / 0