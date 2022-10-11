Kirby Loren Jones went home to be with Jesus on April 22nd, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Walt, his brother Sparky, his son Kevin and his grandson Jacob. He is survived by his wife Louan of 48 years; his sons Craig, Keith, and Chris; his daughters-in-law Hilary, Amy, Stephanie, Becky, and Heidi; his 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; his mother Mickie; his father Larry and stepmother Sue; his siblings Cari (Ernie), Devon (Michael), Rand and Nena (John); his mother-in-law Dorothy; his brother-in-law John (Sue); sister-in-law Marie (Dave); his many nephews and nieces.

FORT SHAW, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO