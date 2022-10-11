ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unaired Tucker Carlson x Kanye West interview footage is somehow more alarming than what we’ve seen

By Erielle Sudario
wegotthiscovered.com
 1 day ago
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kanye calls Trump ‘my boy’ as ex-president mocks Kamala Harris for North Korea slip-up

Kanye West has described Donald Trump as “my boy” as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.Speaking on Thursday, West said his advisers warned him against supporting the twice-impeached president and wearing a MAGA hat. He added that Mr Trump “was “my boy”.West has been condemned in recent days for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, in apparent contrast to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. West told Carlson the reaction was a “set up”.Meanwhile on Truth Social, Mr Trump shared a video mocking vice president Kamala...
Complex

Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts

JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
TMZ.com

Kanye Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt at North's Game, Kim Snubs Him

12:20 PM PT -- Kanye's Instagram account has reportedly been slapped with restrictions -- courtesy of Meta. THR reports the company has deleted a bunch of content from his page ... even though there are still posts on there from the past. Behind the scenes, however, Zuck and co. have reigned Ye in -- blocking him from throwing up new stuff, DM'ing or writing comments.
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security To Protect Her Children's Private School After Kanye West Reveals Academy's Name On Social Media

Kim Kardashian was forced to hire more security to protect her children’s private school after Kanye West disclosed the school’s name numerous times on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come amid Kim and Kanye’s ongoing divorce and custody battle, the 41-year-old Keeping Up...
Rolling Stone

Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…

Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network.   Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian Doubled Down With New SKIMS Pics After Kanye West Commented On Her Fashion Again

It’s been a big week for Kim Kardashian between her new podcast stomping on the likes of Meghan Markle and Joe Rogan, dealing with a pricey SEC fine, starring in a new episode of The Kardashians and more. Oh yeah, and she just so happened to drop some new SKIMS content after her ex Kanye West did a bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson where he spoke out about not digging Kim’s fashion sense.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Reunites With Ex Vinetria At Beverly Hills Hotel After He Called Her A ‘Queen’: Photo

It looks like Kanye West, 45, and his ex Vinetria have started to hang out again. The former lovebirds, who broke up back in late 2021, were photographed standing inside and outside of a hotel in Beverly Hills, CA, just days after the rapper praised the model on social media. She wore a black jacket and baseball cap during the outing, while he wore a gray leather jacket, black pants, and a black baseball cap.
