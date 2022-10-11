ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, MO
Greene County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
ksgf.com

Scam Alert: Springfield Police Warn Of Funeral Scam

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are warning people to watch out for a potential funeral scam. Over the weekend, officers contacted several individuals wearing high-visibility vests standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the funeral of 15-year-old “Maryo.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate vandalism southeast of Cherokee Middle School

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene county detectives are investigating a trespassing and vandalism case. Two men are accused of damaging a home after taking a swim in a community pool. On August 29, during the early morning hours, security cameras show two men in a neighborhood pool. Investigators say they jumped the fence and went for a swim. One man has dark, shoulder length hair and a mustache. The other man has short dark hair.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield#Dodge#Trampus Bell
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down a fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since this story aired, the Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers confirmed the felony warrant issued for Lencorya Grady Jr. on a second-degree murder charge has been recalled. Investigators say Lencorya Grady Jr. has been eluding arrest by the U.S. Marshals and could be hiding out in the Kansas City area. The 22-year-old is still wanted on an active felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksmu.org

Springfield Police Department warns of potential scam

Officers with the Springfield Police Department are warning the public of a potential scam, saying officers have encountered several individuals wearing high-visibility vests and collecting money along Springfield streets. They were standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield and holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Authorities Find Remains in Springfield

Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield group collects money for potentially fake child’s funeral

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.” According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police say body located in south Springfield is likely man reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a body found in south Springfield is likely a man reported missing in September. Anatoli Dvorschi, 71, disappeared on September 25 from an area on South Euclid. Officers found the body of a man Monday in the 3900 block of South Pine. Investigators say they hope additional forensic tests confirm the identity.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on October 22. There will be a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race, all to benefit wounded officers and their families. “When this started originally, it was just one idea of me...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy