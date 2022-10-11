Read full article on original website
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Help find the thief who stole a local dog rescue’s transport van
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - {ANCHOR} In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a local rescue needs your help to find a thief.. On Tuesday, 4 the Love of k9′s realized its transport van had been stolen. but thankfully, the community came together to help track it down. “All...
Springfield Police are negotiating with a man who they say hit a patrol car, led officers on a chase
Springfield Police said a man hit a patrol car Thursday afternoon, led officers on a chase and police are now trying to get the man to surrender.
KYTV
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. Deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
KYTV
Moments before trial, Strafford, Mo., man pleads guilty to killing wife, in-laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Strafford, Mo. man pleaded guilty to killing his wife and in-laws minutes before his trial began. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. Investigators say Huy killed his spouse, Tonya F. Huy, 48, of...
Wednesday night SGF shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
UPDATE 8 A.M. — One person was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but it is unknown if they were involved at this time, police said. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police Department officers responded to shots fired call Wednesday night and found one person with life-threatening injuries. Police were called out to 1900 W. […]
Go cart struck by SUV, Joplin teen rushed trauma to area hospital
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Monday evening, October 10, 2022 just before 8:45 p.m. reports of an SUV crash with a go cart just west of the Belle Center Curve near Shade Tree Lane alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. CRASH OCCURRED JUST WEST OF THE...
ksgf.com
Scam Alert: Springfield Police Warn Of Funeral Scam
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are warning people to watch out for a potential funeral scam. Over the weekend, officers contacted several individuals wearing high-visibility vests standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the funeral of 15-year-old “Maryo.”
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate vandalism southeast of Cherokee Middle School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene county detectives are investigating a trespassing and vandalism case. Two men are accused of damaging a home after taking a swim in a community pool. On August 29, during the early morning hours, security cameras show two men in a neighborhood pool. Investigators say they jumped the fence and went for a swim. One man has dark, shoulder length hair and a mustache. The other man has short dark hair.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down a fugitive
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since this story aired, the Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers confirmed the felony warrant issued for Lencorya Grady Jr. on a second-degree murder charge has been recalled. Investigators say Lencorya Grady Jr. has been eluding arrest by the U.S. Marshals and could be hiding out in the Kansas City area. The 22-year-old is still wanted on an active felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Cause of death released for two killed during officer-involved shooting
OZARK, Mo. – The Christian County coroner has released the cause of death for 37-year-old Timothy W. Shafer and 23-year-old Donna M. Bailey as gunshot wounds. Shafer and Bailey were involved in a police chase in Christian County on September 24. Officers attempted to pull them over on suspicion of impaired driving. After stopping the […]
Bicyclist hit by pickup truck at Kansas Expressway and Division Street in Springfield
Springfield Police confirmed a bicyclist was hit by a pickup on Kansas Expressway near Division Street Wednesday evening.
Pedestrian hit by SUV while crossing S. National Wednesday morning
Springfield Police said someone crossing South National Avenue Wednesday morning has life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV.
ksmu.org
Springfield Police Department warns of potential scam
Officers with the Springfield Police Department are warning the public of a potential scam, saying officers have encountered several individuals wearing high-visibility vests and collecting money along Springfield streets. They were standing on traffic islands and medians in north Springfield and holding signs indicating they were collecting donations for the...
KYTV
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Police locate man missing in the Springfield, Mo. area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a man considered endangered. Donald Deyoung, 87, is from Reeds Spring, Mo. Police say he was seen at 3800 South Kansas Expressway. Police located him after midnight on Wednesday. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
933kwto.com
Authorities Find Remains in Springfield
Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
Springfield group collects money for potentially fake child’s funeral
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are warning residents about potential scammers collecting donations to help pay for the funeral of a 15-year-old named “Maryo.” According to a press release, Springfield Police Department officers approached several people wearing high-visibility vests in north Springfield. The people were holding signs asking for donations for a funeral of a […]
KYTV
Police say body located in south Springfield is likely man reported missing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a body found in south Springfield is likely a man reported missing in September. Anatoli Dvorschi, 71, disappeared on September 25 from an area on South Euclid. Officers found the body of a man Monday in the 3900 block of South Pine. Investigators say they hope additional forensic tests confirm the identity.
KYTV
3rd annual Priebe Strong run raises money for first responders
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Organizers are looking for more people to participate in this year’s Priebe Strong run on October 22. There will be a 5k, 10k, and half-marathon race, all to benefit wounded officers and their families. “When this started originally, it was just one idea of me...
Missouri Store Security Video Shows Ghostly Full-Body Apparition
On second thought, I don't think I want that overnight watchman job after seeing a Missouri security cam video that appears to show a ghostly full body apparition. This video that's just been shared on YouTube included the following chilling description of what you're about to see:. This surveillance video...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Incident closes section of James River Freeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An incident on James River Freeway tied up traffic around midday in Springfield. MoDOT closed both eastbound lanes of James River at West Bypass. The incident involves two tractor-trailer trucks. MoDOT crews cleared the closure in fewer than 30 minutes. To report a correction or typo,...
