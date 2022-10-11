Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
2022 Pima County Sports Hall of Fame Class
Dennis Anderson (Baseball, Canyon del Oro/Arizona) Callista Balko Elmore (Softball, Canyon del Orio/Arizona) Susie Berdoy Meyers (Golf, Arizona) Steve Botkin (Basketball coach, Rincon Sahuaro) Cindy Preble Coleman (Coach) Kenzie Fowler Quinn (Softball, Canyon del Oro, Arizona) Jason Jacome (Baseball, Rincon, Pima) Chris Rastatter (Referee) Jim Rosborough (Basketball coach) Robb Salant...
allsportstucson.com
Gametime Recruiting & Consulting Southern Arizona Week 8 offensive stats leaders
Stats compiled from MaxPreps provided by coaches and schools. *Denotes Class 1A (8-man football) player. The 2022 top rushers in Southern Arizona. Stats compiled from MaxPreps provided by coaches and schools. *Denotes Class 1A (8-man football) player. PlayerSchoolYrYdsCarYPCTDGP. Andres BonillaBuenaSoph9171009.295. Ayden FuentesWillcoxSr8128010.2116. Diego ChavezBisbeeSr7911067.557. Marek HaynieSt. David*Sr790978.198. Cristian PandoWillcoxJr7291027.2146. Andres...
allsportstucson.com
Baja Arizona Notes: UA Adaptive Athletes Lily Lautenschlager & Eric Huayi Court win National Titles; Dillan Baker tops list of Pima Freshmen; Salpointe Hall of Fame Inductees
Arizona Adaptive Athletics Tennis standouts Lily Lautenschlager and Eric Huayi Court win National Championships. University of Arizona Adaptive Athletics freshmen Lily Lautenschlager and Eric Huayi Court both won the 2022 USTA National Doubles Championship at the Alabama Open held in Tuscaloosa. Court also took second place in his singles competition. The UA Wheelchair Basketball team will take on Cincinnati this Friday at Desert Christian at 6:30 p.m.
allsportstucson.com
Pima Notes: Dave Cosgrove earns 400th victory in Aztec soccer sweep
The Pima women beat Paradise Valley 4-1 Tuesday. Nayeli Vidal (Sahuaro) and Caitlyn Maher (Catalina Foothills) each scored two goals. Vidal put the Aztecs on the board in the 12th minute. Maher assisted in the goal, which was her 11th assist of the season. Vidal made it 3-0 with her second goal in the 49th minute. Maher netted her first goal of the season in the 21st minute with an assist from Vidal. She made it 4-0 with another goal in the 64th minute. Alexus Mendez (Tucson) provided the assist.
allsportstucson.com
Petroglyphs Southern Arizona volleyball statistics leaders
Through matches of Oct. 11, 2022. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). Through matches of Oct. 11, 2022. Source: MaxPreps (Stats provided by coach or team statistician). PlayerSchoolYr.SPKAtt.Pct. Lucy AndersonMaranaSr.77279703.397. Graciela EscobarRincon/UniversitySr.77278720.386. Kathryn CherringtonIronwood RidgeSr.72274770.356. Melanie MerrillIronwood RidgeSr.75255665.383. Alina NunezCDOSr.43226453.499. Southern Arizona Assists Leaders. Through matches of...
allsportstucson.com
Social media reactions of Arizona hoops Media Day
Tommy Lloyd, in his second season at Arizona after successfully leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 a year ago, met the media on Tuesday along with his players for the program’s Media Day. The following are some of the highlights of the day as captured on social media:
azdesertswarm.com
Pac-12 women’s basketball television schedule released
Good things come to those who wait. Arizona fans have certainly been waiting for the Pac-12 women’s basketball schedule. They finally have it as the conference released the full slate of televised games on Tuesday afternoon. The Wildcats will have three games televised on ESPN networks. They are one...
Halloween events in Tucson and southern Arizona
As the fall season begins, so does our excitement for these upcoming events around Tucson and southern Arizona for Halloween.
Los Tucsoneses: “We are the oldest existing folklórico here in Arizona”
Students at Tucson High School hav been celebrating the art and culture of ballet folklórico for the past 50 years. Director Bruno Loya says, “we are the oldest existing folklórico here in Arizona.”
lovinlife.com
Family Affair: The Ronstadts get together to celebrate rich musical history
From “You’re No Good” and “Blue Bayou” to the traditional mariachi and ranchera of 1987’s “Canciones de Mi Padre,” chances are that if you know 20th century hits, you know Linda Ronstadt. Still one of Tucson’s brightest stars, she has celebrated an...
thisistucson.com
57 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Oct. 13-16 📽️🌮🌴
In the matter of only one weekend, you can catch a movie during a film festival, ride a glowing seesaw, shop plants and local art, and go pumpkin picking. What else? The Salt & Lime Fiesta features live music, taco row and margaritas. Kids can read to shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. There's an ~aqua~ pumpkin patch happening thanks to Tucson Parks and Rec. The finale of Drag Wars at Bumsteds is this Sunday. Plus, LOTS more!
KOLD-TV
Korean corn dogs are now in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new viral sensation has made its way to the Old Pueblo. Korean corn dogs are the latest buzz online, and on of to locations that serve them is opening its doors in Tucson. Two Hands Corn Dogs has changed the game when it...
allsportstucson.com
Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest this Saturday at Amphi High School
The Elks Shoot Free Throw Contest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Amphitheater High School. Children ages 8 to 13 (as of April 1, 2023) are eligible. The contest begins at 9 a.m. For more information call Wayne Burns at 520-433-2760.
kenneturner.com
KOLD-TV
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
fishduck.com
Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners
Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
KOLD-TV
Public invited to Friday funeral services for University of Arizona professor killed in campus shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The visitation and funeral for the University of Arizona professor killed last week in a shooting on campus are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14. The family of Dr. Thomas Meixner said the funeral is open to the public. The visitation...
Nightfall opening ushers in big numbers for Old Tucson's return
Old Tucson General Manager Kiki Keefner said the attendance numbers each night for opening weekend, Thursday, Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 9, were double the size of the corresponding nights in 2019.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Union Jack brings Brit fare over the pond
When Dr. Sukhi Ghuman speaks about the hub of British culture, this native of England’s East Midlands region and longtime resident of Nottingham waxes nostalgic about the pub. This is a place that he calls “a congregational point” where “assembly is a social necessity.” And it was his longing...
KOLD-TV
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
