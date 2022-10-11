The Pima women beat Paradise Valley 4-1 Tuesday. Nayeli Vidal (Sahuaro) and Caitlyn Maher (Catalina Foothills) each scored two goals. Vidal put the Aztecs on the board in the 12th minute. Maher assisted in the goal, which was her 11th assist of the season. Vidal made it 3-0 with her second goal in the 49th minute. Maher netted her first goal of the season in the 21st minute with an assist from Vidal. She made it 4-0 with another goal in the 64th minute. Alexus Mendez (Tucson) provided the assist.

PIMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO