ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House press secretary shares her story for National Coming Out Day

By Brett Samuels
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeFP5_0iV7QpVl00

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday shared her own story of coming out in recognition of National Coming Out Day, urging other Americans not to feel discouraged.

“Like so many in the LGBTQ+ community, coming out wasn’t an easy thing to do. My family was traditional and conservative. Being gay in my family wasn’t something that you mentioned out loud or celebrated,” Jean-Pierre said at the start of the White House press briefing.

“But my family, like many families, grew to accept who I was. Who I loved didn’t change who I was as a person. It didn’t change the things I liked to do, and it didn’t change the goals I had for my life,” she continued. “ The beauty of America is its freedom and the promise that you can do anything you want regardless of your race, sex, country of origin, sexual orientation or gender identity.”

Jean-Pierre expressed her appreciation for President Biden and first lady Jill Biden for being supportive of the LGBTQ community.

Jean-Pierre is the first openly gay woman and the first Black woman to serve as White House press secretary. She took over the role in May for Jen Psaki.

Tuesday marked National Coming Out Day, which was started more than 30 years ago in support of members of the LGBTQ community who have come out about their sexual orientation or who are struggling with the process of coming out.

“I celebrate our LGBTQI+ community this National Coming Out Day. Never doubt that you are loved and appreciated for being exactly who you are,” Vice President Harris tweeted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Won’t Believe What Donald Trump Reportedly Said About Losing The Election: 'We're Never Leaving' The White House

Donald Trump reportedly had a shocking and ridiculous message for his White House aides in 2020, as written in a new book. According to Maggie Haberman, author of upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, the twice-impeached former president allegedly told his staff, “We’re never leaving,” despite infamously losing the electoral and popular votes in the 2020 presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jill Biden
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals she battled thyroid cancer and had surgery to remove it: Second Trump-era official to fight it after Jared Kushner

Republican Arkansas gubernatorial hopeful Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that she had surgery for thyroid cancer - but planned to continue on in her race for governor. 'During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed I had thyroid cancer,' the former White House press secretary said in a statement.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Coming Out Day#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Lgbtqi
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Hill

Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee vote to subpoena him

Former President Trump on Thursday dismissed a House committee’s vote to subpoena him for testimony about the events of Jan. 6, 2021, as a publicity stunt. “Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago?” Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after the House panel investigating the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 voted to subpoena him.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Can't take them anywhere! VP Kamala Harris says U.S. has a 'strong alliance with NORTH Korea' - in another White House gaffe - 24 hours after President Biden tried to pick out dead congresswoman in crowd

Kamala Harris continued an embarrassing week for the White House by mistakenly touting the U.S. alliance with 'the Republic of North Korea' – just one day after President Joe Biden called out for a dead congresswoman at an event on ending hunger. The vice president concluded her trip through...
POTUS
The Independent

Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC

During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Trump will likely run for president again in 2024 in a bid to evade legal woes but might not see out the campaign, NYT's Maggie Haberman says

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman said she thinks former President Donald Trump will likely run for office again in 2024 but might not see out the campaign. In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Haberman, who's promoting her new book about Trump, "Confidence Man," discussed the former president's political future amid investigations into his businesses and presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms

President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy