Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pittsfield Chipotle evacuated for hazmat leak
A carbon dioxide leak forced the evacuation of Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield Tuesday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Ludlow crews respond to house fire on Jerad Drive
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews in Ludlow responded to Jerad Drive Wednesday afternoon for reports of a house fire. Western Mass News received a picture from a viewer showing the house completely engulfed in flames. Officials at the scene told us that it was a wind-fueled fire. Thankfully, everyone...
westernmassnews.com
House fire on North Street in Hatfield deemed a ‘total loss’
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. Ludlow crews respond to house fire...
One person injured in Jerad Drive fire in Ludlow
Ludlow firefighters are working to put out a fire Wednesday afternoon at a building on Jerad Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
franklincountynow.com
2-Story House Fire In Hatfield
(Hatfield, MA) Wednesday afternoon just before 4 p.m. a fire broke out from the second floor in a building on North Street in Hatfield. As crews began to fight the fire, it spread to the attic. The heavy fire and high heat caused crews to “withdraw from the building and move to a defensive attack.” Crews were then able to extinguish the fire. The house was vacant and no one was injured. Mutual aid was provided by South Deerfield, Whately, Hadley, Northampton, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to car fire on Sumner Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Sumner Avenue Tuesday for reports of a car fire. According to officials, the fire has since been extinguished. No injured were reported. The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
2 dead following shooting along Main Street in Indian Orchard
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have released new details into an incident along Main Street in Indian Orchard. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 200 block of Main Street around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Alvord Street in South Hadley reopens following motorcycle collision
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley crews responded to Alvord Street Tuesday evening for reports of an accident between a motorcycle and a car. According to South Hadley Police, the call came in around 6:21 p.m. A portion of the roadway had been closed while crews worked to clear...
westernmassnews.com
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Agawam Police Department is urging people to lock their vehicles after a recent string of car break-ins. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday afternoon news update
In this update, a stepped-up crackdown on crime is paying off in Holyoke, Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield is seeing a spike in early cases of respiratory viruses, and Ludlow Fire crews responded to Jerad Drive Wednesday afternoon for a house fire. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Part of Calhoun Street in Springfield closed due to gas leak
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Calhoun Street in Springfield is closed to traffic as crews work to repair a gas leak. Springfield fire officials report that a subcontractor, who was working for Eversource, hit a two-inch supply line around midday Wednesday. The leak has been secured and repairs will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues into Indian Orchard double homicide
House fire on North Street in Hatfield deemed a ‘total loss’. Hatfield, Whately, South Deerfield, and Hadley Fire crews all responded to the scene. City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together. Updated: 5 hours ago. Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan said that incidents like this...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigation underway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation is underway in the city early Wednesday morning. Officers are on scene near 269 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city. Right now the nature of the investigation is unclear. Police have the road closed in the area and are...
westernmassnews.com
2 families displaced after vehicle crashes into West Springfield home
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two families are temporarily out of their homes after a crash crash Monday in West Springfield. West Springfield fire officials said that they were called to a house on Union Street after a vehicle crashed into the building and hit a gas meter and electrical service.
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident
A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.
2 people killed in early-morning shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood
Two people were killed during a shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Wednesday at 4:10 a.m., the department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Indian Orchard Main Street area. Once authorities...
westernmassnews.com
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley
Tests show students across the board saw learning loss due to the pandemic, but English learners were particularly impacted. The award was established in 1957 to honor the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke’s first grand marshal, Thomas F. Rohan. Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate...
westernmassnews.com
Stolen catalytic converters impact some Agawam, West Springfield school buses
House fire on North Street in Hatfield deemed a ‘total loss’. Hatfield, Whately, South Deerfield, and Hadley Fire crews all responded to the scene. City councilor hopes Indian Orchard double homicide brings community together. Updated: 5 hours ago. Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan said that incidents like this...
Comments / 0