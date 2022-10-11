City of Tampa hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa hosted its 34th annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the Tampa Theatre on Tuesday.

Hillsborough County Public Schools teacher Benigno “Ben” Lopez served as the event’s keynote speaker. Lopez is Puerto Rican and is the 2022 Ida S. Baker Diversity Educator of the year.

He currently teaches science at Dorothy C. Innovation Academy and spends his free time helping migrant Hispanic families through his non-profit, “Life Coach 180.”

“It’s a huge day to really represent our Latinos that are out there and to really make an impact, I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Lopez said.

The celebration also included entertainment from Tampa Gymnastics & Dance Showstars and Tampa Bay Flamenco Dance Company.

