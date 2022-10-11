ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

City of Tampa hosts Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

By Annie Mapp
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5U7p_0iV7QiZu00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa hosted its 34th annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the Tampa Theatre on Tuesday.

Hillsborough County Public Schools teacher Benigno “Ben” Lopez served as the event’s keynote speaker. Lopez is Puerto Rican and is the 2022 Ida S. Baker Diversity Educator of the year.

He currently teaches science at Dorothy C. Innovation Academy and spends his free time helping migrant Hispanic families through his non-profit, “Life Coach 180.”

“It’s a huge day to really represent our Latinos that are out there and to really make an impact, I’m grateful for the opportunity,” Lopez said.

The celebration also included entertainment from Tampa Gymnastics & Dance Showstars and Tampa Bay Flamenco Dance Company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Society
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Government
suncoastnews.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area

Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Tim McBride Gets the Job Done at Rollin’ Oats St. Pete

It is possible that Tim McBride will get more work done today than most of the people who read this story. In fact, it is highly likely. The St. Petersburg resident, now in his late 50s, has spent years proving how much value someone can contribute to a business or a community. At an age when many people are looking ahead to possible retirement, he gets out six days a week and works all day without thinking about slowing down.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridainsider.com

St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6

Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Linus K12#Gymnastics#Hispanic Heritage Month#Puerto Rican#Nexstar Media Inc
wild941.com

Tampa Yacht Cruise Has Brunch With $10 Bottomless Mimosas

Shoutout to Yacht StarShip in Tampa for offering this amazing weekend experience. Every weekend they have a brunch cruise with $10 bottomless mimosas. As you sip on endless mimosas you will enjoy a brunch with friends or family. This is the perfect way to unwind from a long week. After you eat you can also enjoy live music as you cruise the waters of Down town Tampa. The brunch is offered Saturday and Sundays between 12:00-2:30pm. The times may change so its important to check their website for more information. For adults the tickets start at $54.95 and $34.95 for kids. Infants under 2 are free! Groups of 25+ Passengers must call 813-223-7999 or email sales@yachtstarship.com to book.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

How Afro-Cubans in Tampa Bay united amid pressures

TAMPA, Fla. — Afro-Cubans have a unique history in the Tampa Bay area that often gets overlooked. But tucked away in a tiny building along Ybor City’s 7th Avenue is a tale of triumph through racial tribulation. "Prior to the end of the war, the Black and white...
TAMPA, FL
hot1015tampabay.com

Hot 101.5 Presents: Haunted Carnival

-DJ PAULY D, CHANTEL JEFFRIES, DZEKO, ART BEATZ, PRANKSTICI, DON PABLO, GEMINI. Come one, come all to Pied Piper’s 2nd Annual Haunted Carnival Experience! With 200,000 square feet of terrifying Carnival Rides and Nostalgic Sugary Eats like cotton candy, funnel cakes, and elephant ears. It will be an experience like none other. Come early with the fam and take a photo on our Ferris Wheel or Merry-go-round with the backdrop of downtown Tampa and Armature Works… and then after 7 pm beware as the scene evolves into an elevated risqué spooky experience. Come in costume with a chance to win the carnival $10,000 costume contest (cash and prizes)!
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
theoldmotor.com

Goody-Goody Real Pit Bar-B-Q Dining Room and Drive-in

Ralph Stephens came from Oklahoma City to Tampa, FL, in 1925 and established the first Goody Goody barbecue sandwich shop at 5201 N. Florida Ave. Later in 1929, Stephens sold the shop to William B. Stayer from Pittsburgh, PA. In late March 1930, Stayer closed the original Goody-Goody sandwich shop...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Is One Of The Best Places to Live in the U.S.

2 - Tempe, AZ. According to Money.com, “Home to Arizona State University, Tempe made our list for its active arts and culture scene, relative affordability and myriad employment opportunities in education, finance, health care and tech.”. 4 - Raleigh, NC. Raleigh has a population of 460,673. They also have...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Rock, blues, funk and soul at Clearwater festival

The Alabama soul/funk band St. Paul & the Broken Bones, celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, is one of the most interesting acts booked for the 2022 Clearwater Jazz Holiday. The 43rd such event, this weekend at Baycare Ballpark – regular venue Coachman Park being a construction zone and all...
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

WFLA

104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy