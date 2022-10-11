Read full article on original website
D Tops
1d ago
The military should not get involved in political discussions or social justice issues in public... they should always remain neutral and this General is finding that out the hard way?
73
Susan Slivicki
1d ago
How sad anyone is corrected for Carlson, not worthy of wiping your boots on - Boo boo boo Army. I am a 10 year US Navy female veteran. Carlson is a sorry loser, I'll use Donald Trump lingo so he gets it!
63
Just one
1d ago
That’s 5ruly disgusting to hear, Old Tucker deserves every bad thing that can be said about and military leaders are cowards for not standing behind their General.
36
