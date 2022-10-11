POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas ( KETK ) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials.Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run
The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
