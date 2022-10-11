ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Texas ( KETK ) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials.

The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.

Longview Police: Victim dies after being assaulted

