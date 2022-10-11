Read full article on original website
Related
Off-duty police officer dies in crash with wrong-way driver who 'may have been intoxicated,' police say
A Dallas police officer died Wednesday after they were injured in a crash involving a wrong-way driver who “may have been intoxicated,” police say.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Officer Dies After Being Hit in Wrong-Way Crash While Driving to Work
A Dallas police officer died Wednesday morning after being critically injured in a wrong-way crash while headed to work overnight. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said 25-year-old Police Officer Jacob Arellano died at about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday of unspecified injuries from the crash. "Rest easy brother," Garcia said in...
Miguel Martinez faces manslaughter charge after hitting, killing 8-year-old riding scooter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Miguel Martinez, 30, of Dallas faces a manslaughter charge after police said he hit and killed an 8-year-old riding a scooter on Oct. 10.The boy was struck just after 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Dilido Road in East Dallas. He later died at the hospital. Martinez remained at the crash scene but further investigation determined he was intoxicated. He was also allegedly driving with a child at the time of the crash. Thus, in addition to the manslaughter, Martinez faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.The investigation is ongoing.
Man stabbed to death at Bedford apartment complex; accused attacker is under arrest
A man is dead from a Bedford stabbing and the man accused of stabbing him is behind bars. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Lane near Forest Ridge and Bedford Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute
A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
Southlake Police arrest daycare worker for indecency with child
Southlake Police have arrested a daycare worker for indecency with a child. Police issued warrants for 33-year-old Thaddaeus Davidson of Irving and arrested him Tuesday morning.
Dallas police identify officer who died in crash with wrong-way driver
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas police officer has died after a crash with a wrong-way driver in southern Dallas late Tuesday night, Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed. Garcia identified the officer as Jacob Arellano. Garcia said Arellano, 25, who had a young son and a girlfriend, died "after a...
dpdbeat.com
Arrest Made in Fatal Accident on Dilido Road
On October 10, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to 3600 Dilido Road regarding a major accident. The preliminary investigation determined an eight-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. The boy was transported to an area hospital where died from his injuries. The driver, Miguel Martinez, 30, did remain at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Involved in Crash After Reported Pursuit
Police are investigating a crash after a pursuit in Dallas Tuesday morning, according to investigators. Officers were engaged in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle involved in a robbery, according to police. During the chase, a police squad car with two officers was involved in a crash with a civilian's...
Mother of Dallas officer killed in 2021 asks for prayers for officer Jacob Arellano’s family
DALLAS — It is painfully familiar and, in Kathy Penton’s mind, it’s also 100% preventable. “I just don’t understand. If you’re going to drink, get a ride. it’s just not that hard,” Penton said. He was working the scene of a crash on...
22-year-old man arrested in death of girlfriend's baby in Saginaw, police say
SAGINAW, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been arrested in the death of his girlfriend's 10-month-old baby in Saginaw, police announced Monday. Dennilson Alejandro Uk faces a charge of injury to a child-serious bodily injury, according to a Saginaw police news release. The victim was identified as Kyson Amonte...
nypressnews.com
Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting
DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 10-month-old baby dies, mother's boyfriend Dennilson Alejandro Uk charged
SAGINAW (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials said they expect charges against Dennilson Alejandro Uk, 23, will be upgraded in connection to the death of a 10-month-old baby.The baby was Alejandro's girlfriend's child. Police were dispatched to Cook Children's Hospital on Oct. 1 after medical professionals said the baby showed possible signs of abuse. The baby had both internal and external head trauma and was placed on life support. But the baby died six days later. Detectives said the baby's mother is cooperating and will not face charges at this time. Uk however, was charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury. He isn't the child's father. Saginaw police and the Texas Rangers are investigating.
'Sending all our love' | Messages pour in from police departments for officer killed in wrong-way crash
DALLAS — As many from the Dallas Police community continue to mourn the loss of a North Texas officer who recently died, others from across the community are sending messages of support and prayer for those close to the fallen officer. Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano died after a...
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County
MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
MPD officer placed on leave following arrest
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault. The […]
SHERIFF: 2 East Texans arrested after suspected meth found in car
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after suspected meth was found in their car, according to authorities. On Monday, a Henderson County deputy stopped a car for equipment violations on West Main Street in Gun Barrel City. Officials discovered that Kelsea Armstrong had an expired driver’s license and the passenger, Victor Armstrong […]
Couple found dead in Johnson County home, son arrested in connection, sheriff's office says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Johnson County law enforcement has arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to the deaths of his parents near Joshua. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in the 1700 block of Don Lee Road on Oct. 5 for a welfare concern.
Hooters manager violently beaten in viral video speaks, wants suspects found and charged
PLANO, Texas — The manager of a Hooters in Plano wants those who brutally attacked him last week at his restaurant charged and brought to justice. Video of the attack and the overall incident has gone viral -- catching like wildfire over the weekend after hitting social media. The...
Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, thrown from bike in Arlington
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash of a motorcyclist near the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road.It happened on September 8 at 4 p.m.Witnesses told officers the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was traveling southbound along NW Green Oaks Boulevard when he hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle landed on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified
Comments / 2