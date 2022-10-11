ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

Related
CBS DFW

Miguel Martinez faces manslaughter charge after hitting, killing 8-year-old riding scooter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Miguel Martinez, 30, of Dallas faces a manslaughter charge after police said he hit and killed an 8-year-old riding a scooter on Oct. 10.The boy was struck just after 7 p.m. in the 3600 block of Dilido Road in East Dallas. He later died at the hospital. Martinez remained at the crash scene but further investigation determined he was intoxicated. He was also allegedly driving with a child at the time of the crash. Thus, in addition to the manslaughter, Martinez faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Dallas, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
PLANO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Fatal Accident on Dilido Road

On October 10, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., officers responded to 3600 Dilido Road regarding a major accident. The preliminary investigation determined an eight-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter. The boy was transported to an area hospital where died from his injuries. The driver, Miguel Martinez, 30, did remain at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Traffic Accident
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Involved in Crash After Reported Pursuit

Police are investigating a crash after a pursuit in Dallas Tuesday morning, according to investigators. Officers were engaged in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle involved in a robbery, according to police. During the chase, a police squad car with two officers was involved in a crash with a civilian's...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
CBS DFW

Police: 10-month-old baby dies, mother's boyfriend Dennilson Alejandro Uk charged

SAGINAW (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials said they expect charges against Dennilson Alejandro Uk, 23, will be upgraded in connection to the death of a 10-month-old baby.The baby was Alejandro's girlfriend's child. Police were dispatched to Cook Children's Hospital on Oct. 1 after medical professionals said the baby showed possible signs of abuse. The baby had both internal and external head trauma and was placed on life support. But the baby died six days later. Detectives said the baby's mother is cooperating and will not face charges at this time. Uk however, was charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury. He isn't the child's father. Saginaw police and the Texas Rangers are investigating. 
SAGINAW, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County

MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer placed on leave following arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Tarrant County after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault.  The […]
MIDLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, thrown from bike in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash of a motorcyclist near the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road.It happened on September 8 at 4 p.m.Witnesses told officers the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was traveling southbound along NW Green Oaks Boulevard when he hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle landed on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy