SAGINAW (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials said they expect charges against Dennilson Alejandro Uk, 23, will be upgraded in connection to the death of a 10-month-old baby.The baby was Alejandro's girlfriend's child. Police were dispatched to Cook Children's Hospital on Oct. 1 after medical professionals said the baby showed possible signs of abuse. The baby had both internal and external head trauma and was placed on life support. But the baby died six days later. Detectives said the baby's mother is cooperating and will not face charges at this time. Uk however, was charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury. He isn't the child's father. Saginaw police and the Texas Rangers are investigating.

SAGINAW, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO