Lindsey Jensen Leaving KNDU-TV: Where Is the Yakima Reporter Going?
Lindsey Jensen has been bringing the latest news to the people of Yakima for the last two years. But now, her time at KNDU-TV’s NBC Right Now is approaching a bittersweet end. When people knew Lindsey Jensen was leaving KNDU-TV, they had many questions. Obviously, her viewers want to know where she is heading next and if her new job is also taking her away from Yakima. Find out what Lindsey Jensen said about her departure from NBC Right Now.
WSDOT will scale back Revive I-5 construction during busy Seattle sports weekend
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will scale back Revive I-5 work in Seattle during the upcoming busy sports weekend. According to the WSDOT, the only closure in the city will be the Columbian Way off-ramp. All other Revive I-5 projects in Seattle will remain paused. Those projects include work on the I-5 mainline, I-90 ramps, collector/distributor lanes and the ramp to the West Seattle Bridge.
Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish on Seattle’s postseason breakthrough: Sports By Northwest podcast
In 15 seasons covering the Mariners for the Seattle Times, Ryan Divish has covered seven different managers, three general managers and exactly zero playoff games. Until this season. Divish, a Montana native, is usually back in his hometown of Havre by this time of year. Except a magical run by...
Washington State Ferries Temporarily Renamed to Honor Seattle Mariners
M/V Juliooooooooooo. M/V Big Dumper. M/V Los Bomberos. Starting Thursday morning, this is the (temporary) future of Washington's 21-vessel fleet of state ferries. After the Mariners landed a postseason spot for the first time in 21 years, and a stunning victory against the Toronto Blue Jays guaranteed their first home playoff game in as many years, Gov. Jay Inslee hopes the team has as much luck and good energy as possible going into Game 2 Thursday against the Houston Astros.
Two Talented Signal Callers Set Their Sights On This Week’s Inner-City Rivalry Between Garfield and Rainier Beach
Going back and forth, the inner-city rivalry between Garfield and Rainier Beach High School is alive and well. Since their first matchup during the 2014-15 season, both teams have won four games each against one another, and with Rainier Beach earning bragging rights last season with 41-0 shutout victory, fans from both sides expect to see nothing but fireworks come this Saturday, October 15 at Memorial Stadium.
