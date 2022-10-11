Read full article on original website
'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday. The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson. "I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.
Louisville Metro Housing Authority marks milestone helping 400 residents become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For Louisville resident Tyese Stokes, home isn't just a place, but a feeling. As the holidays approach, the mother of two is excited to spend it with her family under their new roof. “I'm looking forward to creating new memories,” she said. Stokes participated in...
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For Investigation
Dick Heaton at the Oct 11 2022 Council MeetingPLG TV 13 Screen Shot. In a move that stunned watchers of Bardstown City Hall politics, the Bardstown City Council moved to repeal the previously improperly passed ordinance that doubled Mayor Heaton's salary from $30,000 to $60,000.
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
Louisville Metro Housing Authority celebrates closing on its 400th home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Housing Authority is celebrating a major milestone in its homeownership program, closing on its 400th home. Tyese Stokes, a mother of two, who now owns a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the Shawnee neighborhood. “This program takes dedication and hard work to complete,” she said....
‘A situation no parent can fathom being in’: Lawsuit filed against Vanguard Academy daycare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lawsuit released Wednesday lists 13 counts against Vanguard Academy daycare in east Louisville. The claims in the lawsuit against Vanguard Academy include spraying kids with water bottles, dropping infants and cursing at them. One of the incidents mentioned in the lawsuit occurred Sept. 28. The...
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
New phone app allows users to give money to homeless residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is not a cure for homelessness in Louisville, but it is an interesting tool. A new phone app called Samaritan allows a homeless person to post their name and face along with their story, along with how much money they need and why. People can then donate straight from the app.
Zoneton Fire announces third year of neighborhood Halloween visits
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Halloween will be heading to several neighborhoods in Bullitt County once again thanks to the Zoneton Fire Protection District. Zoneton firefighters announced they will be making neighborhood visits to pass out candy to children in Halloween costumes for the third straight year. The event will begin...
Transformer fire causes temporary closure on US 42
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A blown transformer has caused a temporary closure in Oldham County. Highway US 42 at River Bluff is closed between Hayfield Lane and Hunters Ridge Drive. Louisville Gas & Electric is there fixing the transformer and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is there posting signs to...
There's now an app to help you help Louisville's homeless population
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help the homeless population in Louisville? There's an app for that. "Samaritan" is part of the second annual "KNOW Homelessness Imitative" in the city. The app allows users to learn about those in need within their communities. It also offers many options for giving,...
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
Flagship Healthcare Properties acquires Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana building
Healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties has acquired the Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana medical building in New Albany, the largest gastroenterology health center in the region, the News and Tribune reported Oct. 11. Flagship, which specializes in outpatient healthcare real estate across the Southeast and Southern Mid-Atlantic regions, will...
JCPS Showcase of Schools returns to Kentucky International Convention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents and students will have a chance to check out a number of Jefferson County Public Schools as the Showcase of Schools returns to the Kentucky International Convention Center. The event is scheduled on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Exhibition Halls A...
UofL dedicates new campus space to Class of 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is honoring the class most affected by the COVID pandemic with a permanent outdoor space. The 2020 Pavilion is located near the center of Belknap Campus and features a space for students to study, chat or meditate. The university said the space...
Cimtech breaks ground on New Albany expansion
New Albany-based Cimtech broke ground Tuesday on a $2.7 million expansion at its Floyd County headquarters. The company, which provides precision manufacturing services to a variety of industries, says the project will allow it to grow staff and increase capacity. Cimtech provides precision machined parts, fabrication, welding, bending, engineering, and...
Pride Center opens in Louisville on National Coming Out Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Pride Foundation announced the official opening of the first-ever Pride Center to come to Louisville on Tuesday. This is the first LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville in 40 years, the release said. The Pride Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m....
Gloves come off in Louisville mayoral debate as race heats up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months, Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg have played it safe on the campaign trail, appearing together in cordial forums with answers that many observers have remarked were quite similar. But Louisville's mayoral race is heating up now, with two attack ads airing on...
State begins investigation into juvenile detention center in Lyndon
An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. Hope Village in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets. Breonna Taylor’s...
