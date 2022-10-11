ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, KY
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New phone app allows users to give money to homeless residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is not a cure for homelessness in Louisville, but it is an interesting tool. A new phone app called Samaritan allows a homeless person to post their name and face along with their story, along with how much money they need and why. People can then donate straight from the app.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Fair Housing
Wave 3

Zoneton Fire announces third year of neighborhood Halloween visits

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Halloween will be heading to several neighborhoods in Bullitt County once again thanks to the Zoneton Fire Protection District. Zoneton firefighters announced they will be making neighborhood visits to pass out candy to children in Halloween costumes for the third straight year. The event will begin...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Transformer fire causes temporary closure on US 42

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A blown transformer has caused a temporary closure in Oldham County. Highway US 42 at River Bluff is closed between Hayfield Lane and Hunters Ridge Drive. Louisville Gas & Electric is there fixing the transformer and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is there posting signs to...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

There's now an app to help you help Louisville's homeless population

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want to help the homeless population in Louisville? There's an app for that. "Samaritan" is part of the second annual "KNOW Homelessness Imitative" in the city. The app allows users to learn about those in need within their communities. It also offers many options for giving,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
beckersasc.com

Flagship Healthcare Properties acquires Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana building

Healthcare real estate firm Flagship Healthcare Properties has acquired the Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana medical building in New Albany, the largest gastroenterology health center in the region, the News and Tribune reported Oct. 11. Flagship, which specializes in outpatient healthcare real estate across the Southeast and Southern Mid-Atlantic regions, will...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

UofL dedicates new campus space to Class of 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville is honoring the class most affected by the COVID pandemic with a permanent outdoor space. The 2020 Pavilion is located near the center of Belknap Campus and features a space for students to study, chat or meditate. The university said the space...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Inside Indiana Business

Cimtech breaks ground on New Albany expansion

New Albany-based Cimtech broke ground Tuesday on a $2.7 million expansion at its Floyd County headquarters. The company, which provides precision manufacturing services to a variety of industries, says the project will allow it to grow staff and increase capacity. Cimtech provides precision machined parts, fabrication, welding, bending, engineering, and...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Pride Center opens in Louisville on National Coming Out Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Pride Foundation announced the official opening of the first-ever Pride Center to come to Louisville on Tuesday. This is the first LGBTQ+ community center in Louisville in 40 years, the release said. The Pride Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Gloves come off in Louisville mayoral debate as race heats up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For months, Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg have played it safe on the campaign trail, appearing together in cordial forums with answers that many observers have remarked were quite similar. But Louisville's mayoral race is heating up now, with two attack ads airing on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

State begins investigation into juvenile detention center in Lyndon

An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may have not been arrested if some incidents weren't recorded on security cameras. Hope Village in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets. Breonna Taylor’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy