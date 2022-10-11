ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Times of San Diego

One Killed in Bonsall-area Freeway Crash

One person was killed Thursday when a sedan crashed into a tractor-trailer parked alongside Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County. The fatal crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Old Highway 95 in Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified

A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
TEMECULA, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas woman pleads not guilty to misdemeanor vandalism

ENCINITAS — A 62-year-old woman pleaded not guilty this week to a misdemeanor vandalism charge after allegedly defacing more than 50 campaign signs belonging to Encinitas City Council candidate Dan Vaughn. Teresa Conkey, of Encinitas, was arrested on Oct. 2 after witnesses reported observing an individual defacing Vaughn’s campaign...
ENCINITAS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified

Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
onscene.tv

Driver Resists Arrest After Crash Into Traffic Light | San Diego

10.07.2022 | 11:36 PM | SAN DIEGO – A man driving a Toyota Yaris was traveling Westbound on Home Ave approaching the intersection of Federal Blvd and Ash St. when for unknown reasons, he went up the sidewalk and crashed into a utility box and also brought down a Traffic light. The driver continued onto the on-ramp of the Westbound SR-94 freeway before pulling over. A San Diego Police officer made contact with the driver and a struggle ensued after the male driver became uncompliant with the officer. The SDPD officer put out a “Cover Now” call which means the officer needs help. Additional officers arrived and were able to detain the suspect. The crash caused significant damage to the traffic light and utility box causing a power outage to the traffic signals. The driver was tested and arrested for DUI and resisting arrest. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County

A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Crash Near Carmel Valley

Traffic has come to a crawl on Interstate 5 near Carmel Valley after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash. California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch said the crash was reported just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle traveling at speeds upwards of 100 mph crashed into another vehicle during a short pursuit. The incident happened near Carmel Mountain Road, according to CHP.
SAN DIEGO, CA

