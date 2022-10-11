Read full article on original website
Woman's death in Vista under investigation
San Diego County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances that led to a woman’s death in Vista.
One Killed in Bonsall-area Freeway Crash
One person was killed Thursday when a sedan crashed into a tractor-trailer parked alongside Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County. The fatal crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Old Highway 95 in Bonsall, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim,...
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Temecula Crash Identified
A motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula was identified Wednesday as a 43-year-old resident of the city. Nicholas Almendarez died following the crash Tuesday morning on the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to...
Man arrested for suspected murder of missing Riverside County mother
A man was arrested on Friday for the suspected murder of a Riverside County mother who went missing in 2020. The suspect, Angel Martine McIntire, a 28-year-old Beaumont resident, was arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The missing woman, Diana Perez...
SDPD mum on identity of driver who killed mother of two in collision
SAN DIEGO — The family of a mother of two killed in a car crash last week is still searching for answers about the man behind the wheel of the other car. Andrea “Lina” Salinas, 39, died at the scene of the crash on Regents Road at State Route 52 on the morning of October 3.
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas woman pleads not guilty to misdemeanor vandalism
ENCINITAS — A 62-year-old woman pleaded not guilty this week to a misdemeanor vandalism charge after allegedly defacing more than 50 campaign signs belonging to Encinitas City Council candidate Dan Vaughn. Teresa Conkey, of Encinitas, was arrested on Oct. 2 after witnesses reported observing an individual defacing Vaughn’s campaign...
Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified
Authorities today identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 12:54 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to Cal Fire. According to the CHP, the driver of the sedan was speeding just before it and The post Driver killed in collision with big rig on I-10 in Cabazon identified appeared first on KESQ.
Clown mask, replica gun found in stolen vehicle
A 44-year-old man was taken into custody by Carlsbad police Tuesday evening on the 2200 block of Palomar Airport Road on suspicion of auto theft, according to public records released by the department.
Woman Killed in Traffic Collision in Westminster
A 72-year-old woman pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck today in Westminster.
Driver Resists Arrest After Crash Into Traffic Light | San Diego
10.07.2022 | 11:36 PM | SAN DIEGO – A man driving a Toyota Yaris was traveling Westbound on Home Ave approaching the intersection of Federal Blvd and Ash St. when for unknown reasons, he went up the sidewalk and crashed into a utility box and also brought down a Traffic light. The driver continued onto the on-ramp of the Westbound SR-94 freeway before pulling over. A San Diego Police officer made contact with the driver and a struggle ensued after the male driver became uncompliant with the officer. The SDPD officer put out a “Cover Now” call which means the officer needs help. Additional officers arrived and were able to detain the suspect. The crash caused significant damage to the traffic light and utility box causing a power outage to the traffic signals. The driver was tested and arrested for DUI and resisting arrest. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Kids Can Have Some Contact With Father, Maya Millete's Murder-Suspect Husband: Judge
Until this week, the man accused of murdering his 39-year-old wife, May "Maya" Millete, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home, was unable to communicate with his children, per a court order. In October of last year, a judge ruled Larry...
Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit
A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
Man dies after being taken into police custody in City Heights: SDSO
An investigation is underway following the death of a man on Sunday after he was taken into police custody in City Heights, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Escondido police officer reunites with 22-year-old woman he saved as a baby
In 2000, an Escondido police officer saved the life of a 6-week-old baby girl. Today, that baby girl began her career in law enforcement and experienced the surprise of her life.
Two hospitalized after pursuit ends in crash on I-15
A speeding driver fled from police before crashing into a box truck on Interstate 15, the San Diego Police Department said.
High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Crash Near Carmel Valley
Traffic has come to a crawl on Interstate 5 near Carmel Valley after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash. California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch said the crash was reported just before 4:45 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle traveling at speeds upwards of 100 mph crashed into another vehicle during a short pursuit. The incident happened near Carmel Mountain Road, according to CHP.
Sheriff's Department investigates man's in-custody death
Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was taken into San Diego Police custody late Sunday night in City Heights.
CHP Officers Find Wrong-Way Driver Passed Out | Chula Vista
10.09.2022 | 2:14 AM | CHULA VISTA – The CHP started to receive calls about a wrong-way driver on Hwy 54. The car was seen making a U-Turn and going down the freeway the wrong way before spinning out. Officers found the car in the #3 lane facing the...
2 seriously injured in Chula Vista crash
The Chula Vista Police Department responded to reports of a single vehicle traffic collision Sunday night around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of East Palomar Street and the Interstate 805 HOV southbound exit.
