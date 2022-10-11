ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Prairie, TX

Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Peter Schiff Accuses Grayscale of Ruse Following Company's Lawsuit Against SEC

Yesterday's news that one of the world's largest asset managers, Grayscale Investments, is taking legal action against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sparked mixed reactions. One of the most interesting was cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff's verbal attack on Barry Silbert, founder and head of Digital Currency Group, parent company of Grayscale Investments.
cryptoglobe.com

Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Top $1 Million by 2030, Says Ark Invest Analyst

Yassine Elmandjra, an analyst at Ark Investment Management, has defended the firm’s prediction that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will top $1 million in the future. During an interview with Bloomberg, Elmandjra defended a price prediction made by the fund manager of Ark’s flagship innovation-themed exchange-traded...
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric

Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
blockworks.co

Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?

Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
financefeeds.com

Spain includes payment startup BVNK in its crypto registry

The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, as a virtual currency platform. The new license comes as Madrid is seeking to police crypto activities through introducing a raft of new regulations, including tougher KYC rules for digital currency transactions. Spanish authorities want to prevent anonymity in cryptocurrency transactions thereby placing a ban on anonymous crypto accounts.
bloomberglaw.com

Celebrity Crypto Fines Flag Lessons for Lawyers

In speeches, studies, and reports, regulators around the world have continued to signal that they are watching cryptocurrency assets and social media influencers. A recent settlement between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Kim Kardashian highlights more enforcement actions could be on the horizon. The settlement should be taken as...
financefeeds.com

SEC amend recordkeeping rules after fining 15 Wall Street broker-dealers $1.1 billion

The audit-trail alternative is designed to provide broker-dealers with greater flexibility in configuring their electronic recordkeeping systems so they more closely align with current electronic recordkeeping practices while also protecting the authenticity and reliability of original records. The Securities and Exchange Commission has amended the rules regarding electronic recordkeeping, prompt...
astaga.com

Grayscale Slams the SEC In Lawsuit for rejecting spot Bitcoin ETF

The world’s largest crypto asset supervisor Grayscale Investments has come out lashing on the U.S. Securities and Alternate Fee (SEC) for rejecting the spot Bitcoin ETF. Grayscale is seeking to convert its $12 billion Bitcoin Belief (GBTC) right into a spot Bitcoin ETF. Nevertheless, the SEC has turned down this proposal citing dangers of fraud and market manipulation.
financefeeds.com

Vested secures FINRA license and expands offering to over 5,000 US stocks and ETFs

“The US regulations ensure that investors can participate in the market with confidence. Further, investors will now have access to a wider gamut of securities on our platform which gives them more investing options.”. Vested Finance has announced its US-affiliated entity, VF Securities, has become a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer in...
dailyhodl.com

$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report

US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
decrypt.co

Coin Metrics CEO: Big Banks 'Want In' on Crypto—When It’s More Regulated

Firms active in crypto are concerned about their reputation, but those coming in care more about mitigating risk. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve in an uncertain regulatory environment, several large banks are waiting for an opportunity to jump in. "There are more risk-averse firms in traditional finance coming...
