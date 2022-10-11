Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Peter Schiff Accuses Grayscale of Ruse Following Company's Lawsuit Against SEC
Yesterday's news that one of the world's largest asset managers, Grayscale Investments, is taking legal action against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sparked mixed reactions. One of the most interesting was cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff's verbal attack on Barry Silbert, founder and head of Digital Currency Group, parent company of Grayscale Investments.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Doubles Down on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Calls It ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is reiterating his conviction that Chainlink’s (LINK) current price is a rare opportunity for investors. He tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that Chainlink’s current price remains an “opportunity of a lifetime,” doubling down on his bullish position for LINK.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Top $1 Million by 2030, Says Ark Invest Analyst
Yassine Elmandjra, an analyst at Ark Investment Management, has defended the firm’s prediction that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will top $1 million in the future. During an interview with Bloomberg, Elmandjra defended a price prediction made by the fund manager of Ark’s flagship innovation-themed exchange-traded...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric
Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockworks.co
Regulatory Clarity Is Here. What’s Next for Crypto Exchanges?
Are most cryptocurrencies securities, or are they commodities? And what difference does it make for the custody and trading platforms that offer them?. Crypto securities regulation has been a matter of heated debate for a number of years now, but for the SEC, that debate is over. SEC Chair Gary...
financefeeds.com
Spain includes payment startup BVNK in its crypto registry
The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, as a virtual currency platform. The new license comes as Madrid is seeking to police crypto activities through introducing a raft of new regulations, including tougher KYC rules for digital currency transactions. Spanish authorities want to prevent anonymity in cryptocurrency transactions thereby placing a ban on anonymous crypto accounts.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Stakeholders With Over $1,490,000,000 in BTC at High Capitulation Risk, Warns Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode warns that a certain group of Bitcoin holders that collectively own nearly $1.5 billion worth of BTC is in danger of capitulating. Glassnode says that Bitcoin’s hash rate, which measures the processing power of the king crypto’s network, is at an all-time high. While...
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Celebrity Crypto Fines Flag Lessons for Lawyers
In speeches, studies, and reports, regulators around the world have continued to signal that they are watching cryptocurrency assets and social media influencers. A recent settlement between the Securities and Exchange Commission and Kim Kardashian highlights more enforcement actions could be on the horizon. The settlement should be taken as...
financefeeds.com
SEC amend recordkeeping rules after fining 15 Wall Street broker-dealers $1.1 billion
The audit-trail alternative is designed to provide broker-dealers with greater flexibility in configuring their electronic recordkeeping systems so they more closely align with current electronic recordkeeping practices while also protecting the authenticity and reliability of original records. The Securities and Exchange Commission has amended the rules regarding electronic recordkeeping, prompt...
astaga.com
Grayscale Slams the SEC In Lawsuit for rejecting spot Bitcoin ETF
The world’s largest crypto asset supervisor Grayscale Investments has come out lashing on the U.S. Securities and Alternate Fee (SEC) for rejecting the spot Bitcoin ETF. Grayscale is seeking to convert its $12 billion Bitcoin Belief (GBTC) right into a spot Bitcoin ETF. Nevertheless, the SEC has turned down this proposal citing dangers of fraud and market manipulation.
Crypto Influencer Accuses Former SEC Division Director Of Taking Bribe To Declare Ethereum A Commodity
Amid a prolonged legal dispute between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and blockchain company Ripple over the unauthorized sale of XRP XRP/USD coins, crypto influencer Ben Armstrong has accused the former SEC Director of the Division of Corporation Finance William Hinman of allegedly receiving a bribe to designate Ethereum ETH/USD a commodity.
financefeeds.com
Vested secures FINRA license and expands offering to over 5,000 US stocks and ETFs
“The US regulations ensure that investors can participate in the market with confidence. Further, investors will now have access to a wider gamut of securities on our platform which gives them more investing options.”. Vested Finance has announced its US-affiliated entity, VF Securities, has become a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer in...
dailyhodl.com
$43,000,000,000,000 Financial Giant BNY Mellon To Offer Bitcoin (BTC) Services to Wealthy Clients: Report
US banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is set to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto custody services. Earlier this year, BNY Mellon CFO Emily Portney stressed the importance of mainstream financial institutions obtaining clear definitions of what is permitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) before offering crypto investment services to their clients.
decrypt.co
Coin Metrics CEO: Big Banks 'Want In' on Crypto—When It’s More Regulated
Firms active in crypto are concerned about their reputation, but those coming in care more about mitigating risk. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve in an uncertain regulatory environment, several large banks are waiting for an opportunity to jump in. "There are more risk-averse firms in traditional finance coming...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Gain, Dogecoin Down After Fed Minutes: Analyst Says 'Quiet Period For Crypto About To End'
Analysts warn of volatility ahead of key CPI data release on Thursday. Bitcoin could breakout after inflation report says OANDA analyst. Ethereum has turned deflationary amid the buzz for a mysterious project's token says Delphi Digital. Bitcoin and Ethereum were seen trading in the green on Wednesday evening as the...
Comments / 0