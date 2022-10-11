Read full article on original website
Samsung Electronics to Secure its Smart Gadgets With Blockchain-Based Solution
Multinational tech giant, Samsung Electronics has unveiled its plans to protect its connected devices using a Samsung Knox Matrix solution. As announced by the firm, the official unveiling of the advanced security solution which is based on blockchain technology will be revealed at this year’s Samsung Developer Conference (SDC).
Binance Launches $500M Fund for Distressed Bitcoin Miners
Private and publicly-listed bitcoin miners can now apply for loans with Binance, as the cryptocurrency exchange launched a $500 million fund on October 14 for miners unable to cope with the ongoing downturn of the crypto-market conditions. Bitcoin miners applying for loans with Binance Pool - the company's mining service...
AI-generated images of workers who don't exist are appearing on companies' 'about us' pages
A report for Insider by Evan Ratliff found numerous firms putting pictures of computer-generated "people" on their websites to suggest they have more staff.
CoinShares Launches Twitter Bot for NFT Investors
Crypto asset manager CoinShares has launched a helpful Twitter bot for NFT investors. On Thursday, CoinShares announced the launch of a Twitter bot called the 'CoinSharesNFTAI.' According to the functionality of the Twitter bot, CoinSharesNFTAI would help NFT investors predict a 'fair price' for any NFT listed on Opensea. The...
Binance Completes 21st Quarterly BNB Burn With $548M BNB Destroyed
Following its quarterly burn, the Binance (BNB) Chain has successfully eliminated $548 million worth of BNB, a move that has left the market relatively unaffected. Crypto exchange platform Binance in its latest news, announced it had successfully destroyed approximately 2,065,152.42 BNB. The exchange platform also stated that an added 4,833.25...
Is Bitcoin Eyeing a Strong Movement amid Hodled Coins Hitting a 5-Year High?
A tightened macroeconomic environment has been the biggest stumbling block to Bitcoin's bullish momentum as the leading cryptocurrency continues ranging between the $18K and $22K zone. Nevertheless, all might not be lost because the leading cryptocurrency might be gearing towards a significant movement, according to Caue Oliveira. The lead on-chain...
Crypto Bank BVNK Secures Operational License from the Bank of Spain
London-based digital currency banking service provider, BVNK has announced it is now a licensed Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) with the Bank of Spain. While there are a number of startups that offers related products and services such as BVNK, the startup’s offering is positioned to enable users to access financial services more easily.
Binu Paul Appointed as Head of Digital Assets in the U.K's FCA
Binu Paul has been named the new head of digital assets at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the primary financial regulator in the United Kingdom. The news was first announced after Paul made a post on Linkedin that he has officially resigned from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in New Zealand, as a fintech specialist lead.
