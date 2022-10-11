Education today is in crisis – a crisis of equity and inclusion, quality, and relevance. Education is not serving the purpose it is meant to serve, depriving hundreds of millions of children and young people of their right to quality education. Yet, it is not too late as the international community stands united in its aspiration to transform education – from young people speaking up to countries sharing good practices, and from education stakeholders collaborating to governments committing to greening education.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO