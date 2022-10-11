Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: University of Hong Kong
Officially opened on March 11, 1912, the University of Hong Kong is the oldest university in the Chinese territory and is one of the top public research universities in Asia. In its 110-year history – with a pause for World War II – the university has seen its courses expand far beyond its original three of arts, engineering and medicine.
US-China tech war: DJI, world’s largest drone manufacturer blacklisted
'The company is the only drone manufacturer to discourage using its aircraft for military purposes,' says DJI spokesman.
Robot Ai-Da answers questions from UK lawmakers
A "robot artist" called Ai-Da told British lawmakers on Tuesday that although it was an artificial creation, it was still capable of producing art, as it spoke at a parliamentary inquiry into how new technologies will affect the creative industries.
blockchain.news
Blockchain.com Gets Green Light to Operate in Singapore
Crypto exchange Blockchain.com has secured regulatory approval from the nation’s central bank. Blockchain.com has been eyeing the Singaporean market because it deems it an attractive location to enhance its institutional clients and team. The latest approval came a day after that of crypto exchange Coinbase, bringing the number of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ffnews.com
The Personal Data Revolution Set to Change the Business Landscape – an Event Showing You the Future That’s Happening Now
In the 5 short years since the CMA initiated Open Banking in the UK, over 6 million people have made use of available services – so while it is still in its infancy, the drive behind open banking is clear and is already beginning to progress into the wider scope of open finance.
coingeek.com
IoT Forum’s Srdan Krco talks transforming the food supply chain with blockchain and IoT
Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the world has recognized just how critical efficient supply chains are, and a lot of effort and resources are going into this industry. Srdan Krco is one of those charged with improving food supply chains across Europe, and as the IoT Forum veteran told CoinGeek Backstage, blockchain could transform supply chains globally by introducing the long-needed data verifiability and immutability.
thecoinrise.com
Metaverse is a Tool to Construct New Economies – Animoca CEO
Yat Siu, the co-founder, and CEO of Animoca Brands has thrown his weight behind the metaverse as a tool to onboard new economies that will profit adopters. While speaking during the Future Blockchain Summit, Siu expressed his thoughts about the much talked about metaverse. While speaking on the topic, Sui...
privatebankerinternational.com
Deloitte to buy investment management technology firm Reformis
Business advisory firm Deloitte has revealed its plan to buy Reformis, a specialist investment management technology and data provider, for an undisclosed sum. The firm, which was established in 2003, offers technology, business and change management consultancy solutions to the investment and wealth management sector. With headquarters in the UK,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
IDOPresales Empowering Blockchain Startups With Premium KYC, Listing, Marketing, and Promotion Services
IDOPresales is a virtual platform designed to help crypto and other blockchain-based projects improve their online visibility, discover new projects, raise capital via pre-sales, and more. IDOPresales, the rising crypto presales, and KYC crypto marketing platform came to the European with a statement. The company is on a mission to...
getnews.info
Bringing Japanese culture to the world with the power of NFT. “Primez” NFT marketplace launched.
ANGELA GLOBAL Co., Ltd.(Head office in Taiwan) has opened the “Primez” NFT marketplace based on the concept of “bringing Japanese culture to the world through the power of NFT.”. “Primez” will focus on the value of Japanese content and NFT it, protect and enhance the value of...
Bringing Japanese “Bosai” to the World! Introducing “JB SHOP”, an Online Shop for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Products, and “Kochi Bosai”, Special Site.
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- To mark October 13, International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, we would like to introduce JB SHOP ( https://jbshop.jp/ ), the online specialty store for disaster risk reduction and management products run by Trustia Corporation (based in Tokyo’s Taito Ward), and KOCHI BOSAI ( https://japan-bosai.jp/kochi/ ), a site dedicated to disaster risk reduction and management. Both sites allow customers to easily source excellent disaster risk reduction and management supplies from Japan, and specifically Kochi Prefecture, even from overseas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005717/en/ Made in Prefecture Kochi (Graphic: Business Wire)
unesco.org
The Transforming Education Summit reaffirms the need for education for sustainable development
Education today is in crisis – a crisis of equity and inclusion, quality, and relevance. Education is not serving the purpose it is meant to serve, depriving hundreds of millions of children and young people of their right to quality education. Yet, it is not too late as the international community stands united in its aspiration to transform education – from young people speaking up to countries sharing good practices, and from education stakeholders collaborating to governments committing to greening education.
crowdfundinsider.com
finbots.ai Expands into Indonesia, Partners with Proptech Tanaku
Finbots.ai, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm for credit modeling, has signed an agreement to partner with Proptech Tanaku, expanding their services into Indonesia. According to a company statement, finbots.ai platform will help Tanaku quickly create a high-quality customer risk assessment model to streamline pre-mortgage financing while reducing losses. At the same time, the solution is expected to help Tanaku expand its reach to new segments and democratize access to home ownership.
fintechfutures.com
UK fintech GoHenry lands $55m in fresh funding round
GoHenry, a fintech firm offering prepaid debit cards and a financial education app for kids and teens, has raised $55 million in a growth capital round. Existing investors Edison Partners and Revaia took part in the round and Italian paytech Nexi joined in as a new investor. With the fresh...
teslarati.com
Stellantis’ new software center is located in Bengaluru, India
Stellantis plans to build a new software center in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. The legacy automaker’s new India-based software center will help Stellantis develop its STLA SmartCockpit in the short term. Yves Bonnefont, the Chief Software Officer at Stellantis, cut the ribbon and launched the company’s new software center in...
financemagnates.com
NAGA Gains Seychelles License to Accelerate Global Presence
NAGA Group (ETR: N4G), which operates a social trading platform and ventured into crypto and payments, has secured a new license from the regulator in Seychelles. Announced on Wednesday, the license will help the group to accelerate its global presence. “The license from Seychelles offers a fully regulated environment for...
daystech.org
GITEX Global 2022 — Taiwan Excellence reveals new-gen tech – News
Taiwan Excellence, an award-winning entity established by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), marked a roaring first day on the 2022 GITEX Technology Week. Showcasing an thrilling lineup of manufacturers, merchandise and particular experiences curated for guests, Taiwan Excellence gripped the eye of native companies, merchants and distributors and direct prospects.
blockchain.news
Tether Eliminates All Commercial Paper Holdings to Zero
Tether Limited Inc., the company behind USDT stablecoin, announced on Thursday that it has reduced its commercial paper holdings to zero, replacing them with U.S. Treasury bills. Commercial paper is a short-term, unsecured debt issued by companies, whereby the value of the paper depends on the issuing company. Commercial papers...
Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech
Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
Embedded Payments Find New Niche in Cross-Border Money Movement
In the age of eCommerce, as platforms and enterprises expand their reach across borders, embedding payments into the mix can help tap new markets and consumers. But as Nick Farrow, head of bank partnerships with Modern Treasury, told PYMNTS, the sheer number of technological challenges in the mix can prove daunting.
Comments / 0