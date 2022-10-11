ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegedly Impaired Driver In Custody Following Reported Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Baltimore

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Rivera is facing additional charges in Baltimore.

Police say that a 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash that happened late on Monday night in Dundalk.

Edwin Rivera was reportedly intoxicated when he struck Gabriel Cedeno Hurtado, 63, as he was attempting to cross Dundalk Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson.

Rivera was reportedly driving east on Dundalk Avenue when he struck Hurtado in the 3800 block near Main Street before fleeing the area.

Investigators were able to identify Rivera as a suspect, and both he and his vehicle were tracked to the 3500 block of Sollers Point Road on Monday night.

Rivera was charged with driving under the influence. He was being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Additional charges are pending, officials noted.

Karen Sturla Wingerd
1d ago

Glad they got him!!! Most times they can never track the veh. or person. Hopeful they tthe book at him & not slap him in the wrist! This is becoming to frequent! 😡

