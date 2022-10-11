ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

City to clear out President Street homeless encampment by Thursday

By Edward Moody
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week, the city will clear out the encampment on President Street, permanently. Mayor Van Johnson says it’s a matter of health and safety.

Lucius Young says he’s lived in the encampment, off and on, for two years, and isn’t ready to leave.

“I come down here; I can turn my music up as high as I want to, don’t have to hear no neighbors, play with the animals,” he said while holding a kitten he found in the area.

However, come Thursday at 1 p.m. Young and the roughly 40 people living there won’t have a choice but to clear out. Signage is already up, letting them know.

An outreach team from the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless is already set up at the encampment, signing up people for services to help them relocate. That includes providing storage units, mental and physical health resources, and space at local shelters.

Johnson said The Salvation Army and the Union Mission have opened up 30 additional triage bed spaces in their emergency shelters. The city and the homeless authority are even making it easy for some to leave the Hostess City.

“Individuals who want to reconnect with their family or friends in other areas, because of this relocation, will be eligible for free Greyhound bus tickets once contact is made,” Johnson said during his weekly media briefing Tuesday.

The move comes after a tire fire in the encampment on Oct. 1 that authorities say was made worse because of clothes and debris. Lucius Young says it’s a poor excuse to kick people out of a place where their pets are buried, where some have called home for more than 20 years.

“You might think they’re homeless, or bums, or however they look at it, how the outside look at it, but these are some smart people,” Young said. “They’re also people.”

After the encampment is cleared, the city plans to fence it off and cut down much of the brush around it, to provide better visibility of the area.

Comments / 5

Jean Wilson
1d ago

Reynolds Square is inundated with the homeless. There has to be a "better" solution. Guests to the city and even locals are harassed daily to give money to beggars. i have empathy for the homeless. we need a task force or committee who is dedicated to providing for or helping them. Yez, I will volunteer to be pn a committee.

Reply(1)
4
.59 caliber
1d ago

The whole city is inundated with panhandlers. Every day and every night they are worse than the mosquitoes and are getting foul mouthed if you don’t give them money.

Reply(1)
2
2016 sixdays
1d ago

about time this should have been done years ago........ you put out bird houses and feeders you gonna get a lot of birds..... same with people

Reply
2
 

