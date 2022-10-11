ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We fought for our lives!' Fort Myers boat worker tells how he and his uncle miraculously survived 8ft flood waters by clinging onto their trailer and using debris to float to safety

A staircase, likely dislodged from a hurricane-wrecked boat saved the lives of two Florida men who managed to use it to float away as their flood-stricken home vanished beneath Ian's rising waters. Now Shawn Hunte has told DailyMail.com how he and his uncle Leonard Hunte escaped as Florida residents pick...
FORT MYERS, FL
nationalfisherman.com

Coast Guard rescues three fighting off sharks

Three men were rescued Sunday 25 miles off Louisiana as they fought off sharks, a day after their boat sank, Coast Guard officials said. The trio were on a Saturday fishing trip on a 24-foot center console boat and were reported overdue to Coast Guard watchstanders in New Orleans that evening when they did not return. A coordinated launch of aircraft and boat crews began a search over about 1,250 square miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
maritime-executive.com

Receding Waters Reveal a Long-Lost Higgins Boat in Northern California

Severe droughts and low water levels have revealed unseen pieces of maritime history in Europe and the United States this season, including scuttled Nazi riverboats on the Danube and a sunken 19th-century cargo vessel in New Orleans. The U.S. Forest Service has just added a lost Higgins boat to the list, and at an unexpected location: Lake Shasta, an impoundment in Northern California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
ENVIRONMENT
Shams

477 Pilot Whales Died after Stranding themselves on two Remote New Zealand Beaches

(Tamzin Henderson via AP) Officials say 477 pilot whales died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches in recent days. None of the stranded whales could be refloated, and they all died naturally or were euthanized in a "heartbreaking" loss, according to Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit organization that helps in whale rescue.

