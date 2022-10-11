ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Popculture

King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
U.K.
tatler.com

Buckingham Palace unveils new official photo of Charles III as King

In the days since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son and heir, King Charles III, has been adjusting to his new role as monarch while grieving the loss of his late mother. As the period of Royal Mourning continues, Buckingham Palace has released a new official photograph of the King, unveiled on the evening of Friday 23 September.
NewsBreak
World
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Meghan Markle Is a ‘Social Climber, B-List Actress’ With a ‘Thin-Skinned Husband’ Claims Journalist Megyn Kelly

Journalist Megyn Kelly took a swipe at Meghan Markle while speaking with royal author Tom Bower for her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show. She called the Duchess of Sussex, a “social climber, b-list actress” with a “thin-skinned husband,” referring to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. What caused her ire? Kelly appeared fed up with …
tatler.com

King Charles III continues one of the Queen's most beloved traditions

On the day of the Queen's state funeral, the nation was greatly moved by the performance of the bagpipe player, Pipe Major Paul Burns, who played Sleep, dearie, sleep as the former monarch’s coffin was carried through the door. It has since been reported that King Charles III has honoured Burns with a new role, becoming the new sovereign's official piper.
epicstream.com

Prince William Openly Discussed His Fears About Being King to Queen Elizabeth? Late Monarch Reportedly Allowed the Prince of Wales to Unload His Worries on Her

Prince William and Queen Elizabeth had a very close relationship. At a young age, the Prince of Wales learned everything that he needed to learn about his future role as king from his grandmother, as well as King Charles. But despite everything that he has learned and experienced, Prince William still had fears about taking on the top job.
CNN

Coronation of King Charles III to take place in May

London CNN — The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday. The service will be a more modern affair than previous royal coronations and will “look towards the future,” the palace said in a statement. It added that the occasion will still be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”
ARTnews

With Ascension of King Charles III, Ethiopian Government Renews Calls for the Restitution of its Holy Tabot from Westminster Abbey

The Ethiopian government is renewing calls for the restitution of a holy object hidden inside an alter in London’s Westminster Abbey.  For the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, the tablet, known as a tabot, represents the Ark of the Covenant, and it is considered sacrilege for it to be seen by anyone other than clergy. The tabot in Westminster was looted in 1868 by British troops at the Battle of Maqdala, along with hundreds of other cultural treasures looted. The procedure for deaccessioning artifacts from Westminsiter Abbey is a legal gray area. The Abbey is known as a Royal Peculiar, which puts its properties under the jurisdiction of the monarchy....
tatler.com

Queen Consort is the picture of elegance at historic Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar

The Queen Consort attended a prestigious dinner at the luxurious Fife Arms hotel in Braemar on Friday night, marking the launch of the first-ever Braemar Literary Festival. Chef, Angela Hartnett OBE, crafted a meal fit for literary high-society; authors in attendance included Scottish writer Ian Rankin and Sebastian Faulks CBE. Also in attendance were British author and biographer Justine Picardie, actress Anna Friel and Sam Leith, Literary Editor of The Spectator.
US News and World Report

Coronation of Britain's King Charles to Be Held Next May

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles III will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey next May in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death of his mother...
The Independent

Voices: By robbing us of a bank holiday, Charles is off to a bad start as King

Every now and then, this country likes to throw a big party out of nowhere to celebrate the fact that the royal family exists. Sometimes it’s because two people I’ve never heard of are getting married, sometimes it’s because an old person turned a round number, and sometimes it’s just because. I’m no monarchist, but I’m also not a masochist, so I’ll usually take these events in my stride for one reason and one reason only: they usually get me out of work for an extra 24 hours. With another big party on the horizon, I started getting myself...
