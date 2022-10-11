The Ethiopian government is renewing calls for the restitution of a holy object hidden inside an alter in London’s Westminster Abbey. For the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, the tablet, known as a tabot, represents the Ark of the Covenant, and it is considered sacrilege for it to be seen by anyone other than clergy. The tabot in Westminster was looted in 1868 by British troops at the Battle of Maqdala, along with hundreds of other cultural treasures looted. The procedure for deaccessioning artifacts from Westminsiter Abbey is a legal gray area. The Abbey is known as a Royal Peculiar, which puts its properties under the jurisdiction of the monarchy....

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO