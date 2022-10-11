Read full article on original website
Queen Camilla Will Be Crowned During King Charles' Coronation This Spring — Unlike Prince Philip
Queen Camilla will be taking her place beside the King. On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III will be coronated on May 6, 2023, and confirmed that the Queen Consort, 75, will be honored during the service. "The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside...
Buckingham Palace 'denies claims that King Charles III will be crowned on June 3 next year in slimmed-down coronation'
Buckingham Palace has denied speculation that King Charles III will be coronated on June 3 next year. It comes after the date, which falls on a Saturday, was reported by Bloomberg quoting anonymous 'UK officials'. The publication said the date would represent a 'touching tribute' to the Queen, marking 70...
King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death
King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.
King Charles III plans to turn the Queen’s beloved Balmoral into a museum in honour of his late mother, palace insider says
King Charles has plans to turn Balmoral into a museum in honour of his mother. The private Scottish castle which was so beloved by the Queen would be 'opened up to the public' and is likely to carry an exhibition paying tribute to her extraordinary seven-decade reign, an insider said.
See Queen Elizabeth at Father's 1952 Funeral Side-by-Side with King Charles at His Mom's Service
As King Charles III stood to honor his mother Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral, many of the traditions and symbols of the service were the same as when Elizabeth buried her own father 70 years ago. Following King George VI's death on February 6, 1952, the Queen, then 25,...
‘Did no one check a calendar?’: Royal fans react as King Charles coronation set for grandson Archie’s birthday
When it was announced on Tuesday (11 October) that King Charles III will be crowned on Saturday 6 May, 2023, many noticed that this date coincides with another event on the royal calendar: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s birthday. The young son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will turn...
Buckingham Palace unveils new official photo of Charles III as King
In the days since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son and heir, King Charles III, has been adjusting to his new role as monarch while grieving the loss of his late mother. As the period of Royal Mourning continues, Buckingham Palace has released a new official photograph of the King, unveiled on the evening of Friday 23 September.
Buckingham Palace announces date for King Charles III’s coronation: Details
Mark your calendars royal watchers because the date for King Charles III’s coronation has officially been set. Buckingham Palace announced on Oct. 11 that the coronation of His Majesty is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023. The ceremony will take place at London’s Westminster Abbey, and will be conducted...
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Are 'Losing Their Global Appeal,' TV Host Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost popularity since leaving the royal family, a British TV host has claimed. Nana Akua hit out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their upcoming projects, a memoir and a rumored Netflix docuseries, on her GB News show Sunday. Page Six recently...
Meghan Markle Is a ‘Social Climber, B-List Actress’ With a ‘Thin-Skinned Husband’ Claims Journalist Megyn Kelly
Journalist Megyn Kelly took a swipe at Meghan Markle while speaking with royal author Tom Bower for her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show. She called the Duchess of Sussex, a “social climber, b-list actress” with a “thin-skinned husband,” referring to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. What caused her ire? Kelly appeared fed up with …
King Charles III continues one of the Queen's most beloved traditions
On the day of the Queen's state funeral, the nation was greatly moved by the performance of the bagpipe player, Pipe Major Paul Burns, who played Sleep, dearie, sleep as the former monarch’s coffin was carried through the door. It has since been reported that King Charles III has honoured Burns with a new role, becoming the new sovereign's official piper.
Prince William Openly Discussed His Fears About Being King to Queen Elizabeth? Late Monarch Reportedly Allowed the Prince of Wales to Unload His Worries on Her
Prince William and Queen Elizabeth had a very close relationship. At a young age, the Prince of Wales learned everything that he needed to learn about his future role as king from his grandmother, as well as King Charles. But despite everything that he has learned and experienced, Prince William still had fears about taking on the top job.
‘In exceedingly bad taste’: Netflix faces criticism over Prince Philip plot line in The Crown
While The Crown paused filming in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, as a mark of respect for the late monarch, production on its upcoming fifth season has now resumed – with new reports of one plot line sparking fresh controversy. According to the Sun, the show...
Coronation of King Charles III to take place in May
London CNN — The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday. The service will be a more modern affair than previous royal coronations and will “look towards the future,” the palace said in a statement. It added that the occasion will still be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”
With Ascension of King Charles III, Ethiopian Government Renews Calls for the Restitution of its Holy Tabot from Westminster Abbey
The Ethiopian government is renewing calls for the restitution of a holy object hidden inside an alter in London’s Westminster Abbey. For the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, the tablet, known as a tabot, represents the Ark of the Covenant, and it is considered sacrilege for it to be seen by anyone other than clergy. The tabot in Westminster was looted in 1868 by British troops at the Battle of Maqdala, along with hundreds of other cultural treasures looted. The procedure for deaccessioning artifacts from Westminsiter Abbey is a legal gray area. The Abbey is known as a Royal Peculiar, which puts its properties under the jurisdiction of the monarchy....
King Charles’ coronation date revealed by Palace – with Camilla to be crowned as Queen by his side
CHARLES will be crowned King alongside his wife Camilla on May 6 next year, the Palace has confirmed today. His Majesty's coronation at London's Westminster Abbey will take place almost 70 years after his mother's ceremony in 1953. Detailed plans are yet to be finalised as to whether there will...
Queen Consort is the picture of elegance at historic Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar
The Queen Consort attended a prestigious dinner at the luxurious Fife Arms hotel in Braemar on Friday night, marking the launch of the first-ever Braemar Literary Festival. Chef, Angela Hartnett OBE, crafted a meal fit for literary high-society; authors in attendance included Scottish writer Ian Rankin and Sebastian Faulks CBE. Also in attendance were British author and biographer Justine Picardie, actress Anna Friel and Sam Leith, Literary Editor of The Spectator.
Coronation of Britain's King Charles to Be Held Next May
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles III will be crowned at London's Westminster Abbey next May in a ceremony set to follow the traditional pageantry used for anointing monarchs over the last 1,000 years, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. Charles, 73, automatically became king on the death of his mother...
Voices: By robbing us of a bank holiday, Charles is off to a bad start as King
Every now and then, this country likes to throw a big party out of nowhere to celebrate the fact that the royal family exists. Sometimes it’s because two people I’ve never heard of are getting married, sometimes it’s because an old person turned a round number, and sometimes it’s just because. I’m no monarchist, but I’m also not a masochist, so I’ll usually take these events in my stride for one reason and one reason only: they usually get me out of work for an extra 24 hours. With another big party on the horizon, I started getting myself...
Prince Harry’s Memoir is ‘A Time Bomb’ Claims Royal Author
Prince Harry's memoir is considered a 'time bomb' for the royal family claims the author of a new book about the Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle.
